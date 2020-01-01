Introduction

While the COVID-19 pandemic will for sure have a remaining impact on our travel habits in the next few years, it does make sense to keep an eye on travel-related stocks. Back in April, I bought (and subsequently sold) duty-free retailer Dufry (OTCPK:DUFRY), and recently, my attention was drawn to Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM), the service provider working with several large airlines for their frequent flyer programs. The share price has doubled again since reaching its COVID-19 lows and we are now within 15% from the company’s pre-COVID top.

Data by YCharts

Points International has a Canadian and a US listing, and considering the company reports its financial results in US dollars, I will refer to its US listing. To make things a little bit more complicated, the current capital raise is conducted in Canadian Dollars. I will use a USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.25 where appropriate.

Back from almost wiped out, Points International kept the damage limited in 2020

The business model of Points International is very straightforward: The company provides loyalty e-commerce and technology solutions to several industry partners (hotels, airlines,…) as a white label partner. Points International is not the operator and does not own a loyalty program, it is a services provider that helps out its customers with its operating platform.

Source: Company presentation

As a platform provider, this means its capex and operating footprint are pretty low: It just provides the business service and the company basically takes a cut on loyalty points transactions.

Source: Company presentation

Needless to say that as the travel industry has come to a standstill, the earnings model of Points International has been under pressure as fewer people earn or buy loyalty points. That caused the revenue to drop by almost 50% to $217M and as the gross margins of the transactions conducted by Points International are relatively stable, the gross profit fell by a similar percentage.

Source: Financial statements

Of course, the "problem" for companies like Points International aren’t the COGS but the operating expenses. Fortunately the company was able to nip those in the bud and the total operating expenses decreased by approximately 20% (excluding an impairment charge). With a bottom line net loss of $5.5M, I think Points International actually did a pretty good job in keeping the damage limited despite the extremely adverse circumstances in 2020.

As a bunch of the operating expenses are non-cash expenses (like the depreciation and impairment charges), the company was actually able to perform pretty well on a cash flow basis. As you can see below, the reported operating cash flow was a negative $5M, but this includes an $11M net change in non-cash balances (working capital changes).

Source: Financial statements

Excluding working capital changes, the operating cash flow was actually a positive $6M and after deducting the $1.3M in lease payments and the $2.3M in capex, Points International actually remained free cash flow positive. Granted, $2.3M (or C$3M) is nothing to write home about, but the resilience of the company and its ability to break even in what’s probably the worst year in the travel and hospitality industry in decades indicates that once the climate improves, the financial results should bounce back as well. And just as a comparison: The company’s free cash flow in 2019 (on an adjusted basis) was approximately US$20.6M (C$25.8M).

It just raised C$27.5M which should confirm its survival

Subsequent to announcing its full-year financial results, Points International announced a capital raise to boost its balance sheet. The demand was slightly higher than anticipated and the originally announced C$25M was upsized to C$27.5M. The new shares will be issued at a price of C$18.75 (just over US$15/share) and are issued based on a "bought deal" financing: This means there will be no mandatory hold period and the newly issued shares will be tradeable as soon as the capital raise closes.

The underwriters can exercise the traditional 15% greenshoe option in which case an additional C$4.1M will be raised, and considering Points International is currently trading more than 5% higher than the capital raise, I think seeing the greenshoe being exercised is quite likely.

For now, let’s stick to just the announced bought deal and exclude the impact of the greenshoe. An additional 1.467M shares will be issued, and after taking the underwriting fees into account, I’m expecting net proceeds of around just over US$20M. This will boost the net cash position from $58M to $78M and if I would include the $50M payable to the loyalty program partners into account, the net cash would be a much healthier $28M (compared to just $8M right now).

Considering Points International was pretty much cash flow neutral in 2020, I think the increased net cash balance will ensure the company’s survival.

Investment thesis

I don’t expect the business case for Points International to normalize in 2021. I don’t even expect normalization in 2022. But the FY 2020 results confirm Points International runs a tight ship and the recent cash infusion should help the company get through this year and position itself for a hopefully busier 2022. At US$16/share (around C$20), Points International is starting to get more interesting, but I don’t think there’s any reason to rush into the stock. If we reach a level of 75% the 2019 free cash flows in 2022, the free cash flow per share post-dilution will be around US$1.05/share. In combination with a net cash position and an improving outlook for the travel sector, Points International could be considered as a relatively low-risk call option on the sentiment improvement.

Unfortunately the Canadian listing of Points International does not have options available, but its US listing does. A P15 expiring in April has an option premium of approximately US$0.60 (the mid-point between bid and ask) and the purchase price of $14.60 would be about 10% lower than the current trading level (of course, that’s only if Points International expires below $15).

I currently don’t have a position in Points International, but I will likely write some put options going forward.