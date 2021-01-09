Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ:CLMT) positively reaffirmed our bullish beliefs on the company's future during the last conference call. In fact, between the conference call and additional news, the bullish story turned even more bullish. Let's dig deeper into Calumet's future.

A Company Once Again in Transition

It's clear that Calumet once again pivoted, one we will describe differently than most investors might expect. At the conference, the company presented two slides that depict the transition. The first shown closes and summarizes the Tim Go era.

Notice the year-end speciality results EBITDA at $240 million and the corporate ADJ. EBTDA significantly lower at $65 million. Not included in the above slide, but important is Tim's progress in lowering debt from $2.2 billion to $1.2 billion.

The progress with fuels requires some discussion provided in the next slide.

Last year, the refining business suffered a once in a millennium event. To understand the true normal performance of fuels, the non-cash RIN's charges (117 million) and crack spread differences ($93 million) must be added to the -$30 million results equaling $180 million, which is a huge accomplishment.

A good summary for Tim's work follows:

Lowered debt by $1B

Added a critical accounting system

Lopped-off unprofitable specialty SKUs

Stabilized operations at all facilities (This is probably his most significant accomplishment, in our view.)

The next table summarizes Tim's financial markers.

Finances Debt Fuels * Specialty Interest Capital Net 2020 End $1.2B $150-$200M $250M + $130M $60-80 $200M 2011-2015 $2.2 $280 ** $200M $300-$500M Very Negative

* Added back the abnormal fuel's RINs and spread charges.

** Total EBITDA between 2011-2015, the period of time before Tim Go was hired. We did not find an accounting breakout for the two businesses.

Tim brought vision and stability to Calumet. We applaud and thank him for his work. In our view, without Go's talent brought in at a just-in-time fashion, Calumet would not exist today.

Now, it's the Steve Mawer's show. Elected to the board in 2016 and CEO in 2019, Mawer impressed us from the beginning with his unique style and clear long-term understanding of this business. An example was his quick action in hedging critical crack spreads in early 2020, spreads that tanked to unprecedented lows shortly after the world shutdown. Without those hedges, the company would have bleed cash during 2020. We also found Mawer's mentioning of the importance of investors several times to be a significant shift in focus.

During the call, he gave investors a slide outlining his strategy going forward, which is shown next.

He divided the company into three segments, Great Falls, Specialty Products & Solutions and Performance Brands.

Great Falls

Great Falls offers Calumet a unique opportunity in developing renewable diesel with a plant operating equally divided between fossil fuel and bio-diesel fuel. A slide presentation released March 5th adds tremendous detail and we encourage all to view it. It's powerful. We are including two of the key slides.

This change is both definitive and paradigm shifting for Calumet. It eliminates all RINs obligations and actually creates a surplus. With the company partnering with a 3rd party its leverage will decrease. The fuels side of the business can continue to generate significant cash flow for funding specialty growth.

From the above slide, we created a table estimating the total EBITDA from this plant.

EBITDA WCS GC 2-1-1 Feed Rate ** RN *** Total Case 1 12 * 8 * 12K/12K $100 $140 Case 2 15 12 12K/12K $160 $220 Case 3 17 15 12K/12K $225 $310

* Our generated average hedged numbers for 2020.

** The plan splits the feed half and half.

*** Renewable EBITDA picked from the above slide coupled with the approximate spreads for the period of time shown. We cut the plant fixed costs in half to generate the fossil generated diesel EBITDA.

In our view, at the case 1 parameters, Great Falls generated $100 million- of EBITDA excluding RINs charges during the difficult year of 2020, keeping the company solvent.

The next slide lays out project costs.

The additional cost for adding the 2nd renewable train equals $18000 times 12,000 barrels per day or $220 million.

During the conference call, management stated that it is actively pursuing a joint venture with the partner adding enough to pay for the project plus add additional for Calumet to delever the balance sheet. With $300 million in bonds coming due in 2023, our belief is that management intends to seek a JV with a $400-$500 million removing any short-term and likely long-term bond issue. At $400, million Calumet might keep $125 -$150 million a year in EBITDA maintaining a strong cash flow position from fuels, a needed entity for funding specialty growth. It expects startup early next year with full production a year later. We expect small de-bottlenecking projects will follow the early startup. The type of product feed, animal or plant, remains undecided leaving the room for input from the chosen partner.

Specialty Products

Next, the company discussed its Specialty Products segmentation on the following slide.

This part of the specialty business focuses on a diversified customer base, customer loyalty, integrated production facilities (Shreveport, Cotton Valley and Princeton) and complete control of costs and quality. Mawer added this comment, "However, our integrated complex has the flexibility to operate using intermediates, should that be a more profitable option." We see both positive and negative issues with this. We believe that the CEO was referring to the deeply negative refining operation during 2020. Our model reflects that this operation at Shreveport was the primary reason for the low fuels results. Shutting down that entity opens the door for outside intermediary suppliers to profit steal. This is a double edged sword.

He noted that the formulation portion of this business performed beautifully during 2020. The company expects future growth.

Performance Brands

The next slide summarizes key points relating to performance brands.

This group consists of some of the most recognizable and trusted brand names: Bel-Ray, TruFuel, EXS and Royal Purple. The engineered products coming from TruFuel carry growth rates of 30%/year, doubling every 3 years. The conference noted that this group is on target for $60 EBITDA in 2021. It also generates a lot of cash. Calumets continues to heavily target this business for future growth.

Accounting, Reporting And More

The company added information about several important financial factors. The 2021 capital expenses will be near $65 million. Although corporate costs for 2020 dropped from above $100 million to $65 million in 2020, 2021 costs will increase toward $85 million. The specialty business is production limited; capital is now required for further improvement. The company reached the specialty margin goal of $40/barrel and believes this is sustainable.

Calumet generated a positive cash flow for the year of $63 million and $20 million in FCF. The continued ownership of Great Falls insured this positive result. When considering our model, we calculated that without Great Falls, Calumet would have bleed about $40 million cash even with all this high performance. We do hope that our readers understand the absolute and critical role this asset is playing.

When an analyst, Gregg Brody of Bank of America, asked, "Now do you expect to be free cash flow positive this year? How are you – what’s your expectations?" Todd Borgmann, "Yes, I would think so. I mean, we were free cash flow positive in 2020. And the outlook for 2021 is clearly better." Fuels, by itself, is posed for significant improvement. A slide included in the presentation and shown below illustrates this significance.

Notice the significant increase in the GC 2-1-1 crack spread QoQ up $6. At $6 and 75K barrel a day of feed and 70% product recovery, the fuels increase in EBITDA equals approximately $100 million + /year. It's a game changer going forward.

The company plans to begin reporting its numbers by the above three groups with an element of financial history included.

RINs & Fuels

The call included several questions on the huge RINs obligation. Management deflected the question with comments that the company has never paid cash to settle this issue. Bruce Fleming, Executive Vice President, Montana Renewables and Corporate Development, answered, "And all I can tell you is we have not had to settle by sending anybody any cash historically." Management also noted that there are at least 29 lawsuits filed, "everyone is suing everyone." In essence, Calumet doesn't know.

But . . .the issue isn't without background. Very early last year, the 10th Circuit Count in Denver, clipped the wings of the EPA in its broader interpretation of the Small Refinery Exemption (SRE). In early January 2021, unexpectedly the Supreme Court decided to accept the appeal from HollyFrontier Corp and Wynnewood Refining Co. The Circuit Court found two issues with the EPA's practice: its broader definition for small refineries hard-ship and granting hardships to plants without previous applications. The Ethanol group trouts the 10th ruling claiming it's the law. The appealers and a very large group of other refineries strongly disagree correctly arguing that the need for hardships actually changes with the variety of conditions. Without a need in one year, doesn't mean one won't exist in another. In general, refineries meet RINs with ethanol blending. Ethanol production is strongly affected by weather and economic conditions (an example: 2020 virus). We suspect that the Supreme Court accepted the case to legally define the term hardship. It's on the Court's case list for this summer.

In our view, Calumet's only answer resides with the Great Falls renewable vision. This change generates a surplus answering any and all RINs issues. With the company limited in blending half of its obligations and that Shreveport generates significantly more than half of its fuels, a complete divestiture from Great Falls could reopen the RINs obligation issue. For us, Calumet hasn't yet fully answered the question about how long it could carry these huge obligations. But, with the Supreme Court answer not until late summer and all of the other filed suits, it seems likely that it has time.

For our readers, the following articles might build a level of understanding and confidence.

Calumet Is Set

The CEO set a powerful, compelling vision. A vision we strongly support. It includes compelling solutions for RINs, strong cash flow support from Great Falls for the rest of the specialty business and smart specialty growth visions. Go left the company operating under normal circumstances at EBITDA above $400 million and expenses less than $200 million. Risk still exists with the virus and its affect on the US economy. We still want to hear from the company that it found a Joint Venture partner and how it plans to negotiate the RINs issue for the next year. But, we can't deny that Mawer presented a compelling and rich vision, now in viable progress, to investors. So we ask, has Calumet's future ever been brighter?

A final note: we applaud Gregg Brody of Bank of America. He might be the only analyst who sees the real and true value of this company. He participates at the conferences, asks questions in depth on critical pieces of both operations and financial information. Our gratitude and thanks.