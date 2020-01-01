UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) has performed admirably since my last bullish take on it, posting a 21% return (not including dividends) since mid-December, far outpacing the 7.3% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame. While we can’t turn back time and buy more at bargain prices, I show why UMH is still a good buy at present, for those seeking stable and growing dividend income, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

Why UMH Is A Buy

UMH Properties is a growing manufactured housing REIT, which, as of December 2020, owned 124 communities, comprised of 23,433 total sites. It has a gross real estate value of $1.1B, and in 2020, generated $143M in rental revenue. As seen below, UMH’s properties are primarily located in the north Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and half of its sites are in close proximity to the energy-producing Marcellus and Utica shale regions.

(Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation)

I see UMH as having plenty of opportunities to grow its asset base. As seen above, a total 27% of UMH’s acreage is currently undeveloped, thereby giving it a long runway to grow organically. Plus, MH communities tend to have sticky relationships with their tenants given that many of their tenants own the properties and must continue to make payments on the underlying ground lease. Lastly, MH communities tend to have barriers to entry, as many communities have zoning requirements that restrict the number of MH communities that can be built. These factors work in UMH’s favor.

Meanwhile, UMH saw strong execution in 2020, with rental income growing by 11% YoY and with Same Property NOI growing by 15% YoY. This flowed down to the bottom line, as normalized FFO/share grew by 11% YoY. I see UMH as essentially firing on all cylinders, as Same Property occupancy improved by an impressive 320 bps YoY to 86.8% at the end of last year. Rental home occupancy also improved, by 230 bps YoY, to 94.6%. As such, I see these as being a strong reflection of housing resiliency and the continued attractiveness of UMH’s properties.

In addition, UMH’s securities portfolio continues to churn out income. As seen below, UMH has received $57.9M in cumulative dividend income since 2010. While the annual dividend amount UMH received in 2020 declined, I expect to see stabilization or an upward revision this year, given that many REITs that suspended dividends during 2020 have since resumed/grown their dividend payments.

(Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, I see UMH continuing to grow its property base, given the ample amount of vacant land upon which it can build. This is supported by the 800-900 additional homes that management plans to add this year. Plus, delays in new construction and the affordable nature of UMH’s properties make it appealing for renters amidst economic uncertainty, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

“Manufacturers are reporting longer backlogs and increasing their prices. Every rental in our portfolio is more valuable because of this increase in price. We have long been of the opinion that rentals would perform well during a difficult economy. One of the bright spots to come out of this pandemic was to confirm our belief of how well rentals would perform in a challenging environment. Across our footprint, the rental market remains so strong that at times the biggest issue is being able to meet demand. Merchant developers do not build affordable multifamily apartment complexes, but rather highly amenitized assets where the intent is to have a best-in-class asset whereby the owner has the ability to aggressively push rents. These properties cost several million dollars to build whereas we spend about $85,000 to the lot purchase and setup of a brand new home, giving our residents an affordable product, which they are unlikely to find elsewhere. Our future growth and our past success are based on our ability to provide rental housing in the right locations and at the right prices.”

Turning to valuation, I do an apples-to-apples comparison between UMH and its peers, Sun Communities (SUI) and Equity Lifestyle (ELS), using EV/EBITDA. I find this to be a fair comparison, given that EV includes both equity and debt value.

As seen below, UMH compares favorably against its 2 peers, with an EV/EBITDA of 25x compared to SUI’s and ELS’s 32x and 27x, respectively.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts currently have a consensus Strong Buy rating on UMH (score of 4.8 out of 5). While the average price target of $18.75 is below the current price of $19.26, I see potential for upward revisions given the strong financial results that UMH just posted.

Plus, investors are paid a handsome 4% dividend yield, which recently grew by 5.5%. Although the payout ratio is somewhat high, at 86%, based on forward 2021 estimates, I see potential for it to trend down, based on double-digit growth estimates which is expected to continue in 2022, as seen below.

Risks to Consider

It’s worth noting that UMH’s communities are somewhat susceptible to the energy industries, given that half of its portfolio is located in natural gas producing regions. I don’t see this as being a risk in the near term, as natural gas prices have stabilized in recent months, as seen below, but it is something worth keeping in mind over the long term.

(Source: U.S. EIA)

In addition, while UMH’s net debt less securities portfolio / Adjusted EBITDA appears to be rather safe at 5.5x, this ratio is 10.6x when the preferred issues are included. While I do see UMH has having a durable and growing income stream, more risk-averse investors may want to consider the preferred issues.

Investor Takeaway

UMH Properties just capped off a strong year and appears to be firing on all cylinders. It has a durable income stream and its properties enjoy favorable supply and demand characteristics, given their affordable nature and barriers to entry. Admittedly, UMH is no longer as cheap as it was when I first recommended it in late August (rising 34% since then). However, I still see value in the shares today, given the aforementioned, and the long growth runway that I see. UMH is a Buy.