Biden and the Democrats signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill last week that is far more than what is needed to get us to the other side. We are already in a global economic recovery. We have our arms around the coronavirus, openings have accelerated, and business is picking up quickly, including those industries most hurt, like airlines and hospitality.

The financial markets will continue to fight a tug of war over the next few years of a rapidly improving economy with rising inflationary pressures, an accommodative Fed, and all monetary bodies willing to accept higher inflation until unemployment declines to pre-pandemic levels, a steepening yield curve, much higher earnings, cash flow, and ROIC. While the markets could always correct, we view them as opportunities as we have untold excess liquidity, with billions more on the way, looking for a home. We are just in the early innings of a supercharged economic recovery that will last for several more years. This is a time to Invest, not trade.

The speed and sustainability of the global economic recovery depend on getting our arms around the coronavirus, which, as we all know, was the cause of the severe recession in 2020. News on this front gets better by the week as the number of cases/deaths continues to fall sharply while the number of people getting vaccinated increases substantially week to week. Nearly 2 million doses per day are disseminated as vaccine availability improves. President Biden announced last Thursday, on the first anniversary of the virus, after signing the new $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, to expect all adults to be eligible for COVID vaccines by May 1st. He anticipates that we will be able to gather in small groups by the Fourth of July. We concur, as it is clear that Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), and J&J (JNJ) will have more than enough vaccines available for all Americans by the summer and all in the world well before year-end. And we expect billions of vaccines/boosters to be available in 2022 if needed.

Let us state categorically that the U.S. and global economy has already begun to rebound from the virus months ahead of where we expected to be at the beginning of March. The recent stats are nothing short of phenomenal when you consider that we have just begun to accelerate business/school openings: final demand goods rose 1.4% in February, the same as January; the index for final demand services rose 0.1% after increasing 1.3% in January; U.S job openings (JOLT) increased to 6.92 million, a one-year high; jobless claims fell to 712,000, a multi-month low; core consumer prices increased 0.1% from the month earlier and only 1.3% from a year ago, alleviating fears of near term inflationary pressures; and the consumer sentiment index rose to 83, a 12-month high.

We keep talking about the insane level of liquidity in the financial system, with so much more on the horizon. U.S. household net worth surged in 2020 to $6.9 trillion during the pandemic, driven boosted by rising stock prices, residential real estate values, and record savings. While consumer debt rose at an annual rate of 6.5% in the fourth quarter due to refinancing, the fastest gain in 13 years, business debt increased at an annual rate of only 0.8% in the period. On the other hand, government debt increased at an annualized rate of 10.9% in the fourth quarter.

Let's put all of this in perspective so you can see why we are forecasting a supercharged economic recovery in 2021 extending through 2022.

We had a $6.9 trillion net worth at the end of last year, then passed a one-trillion-dollar stimulus bill at the beginning of 2021, followed by a $1.9 trillion additional stimulus bill last week which is likely to be followed by multiple-trillion-dollar demands focused stimulus bill by the summer. That's an additional $5+ trillion in stimulus this year on top of what was spent last year (which was mostly saved) when we ended the year with a record net worth.

The OECD raised its economic forecasts for 2021, saying that U.S. stimulus will turbocharge world growth as Europe lags. It increased its world growth forecast to 5.6% from 4.2% and more than doubled its forecast for the U.S. to 6.5%. "Countries need to accelerate their vaccination programs; central banks need to keep extraordinarily accommodative, and fiscal policies need to be highly stimulative." The ECB decided last week to speed up bond purchases to prop up the European economies further. And we expect the BOJ to tweak its policies next week to boost growth further. All good news was supporting our global growth thesis.

We have more than needed to support and boost global growth. And if excess liquidity drives financial asset values, the wind continues to be behind our backs.

Investment Conclusions

We have entered a period of unusual economic growth and prosperity as we are putting the virus in the rearview mirror. This period will be extraordinarily boosted by stimulative fiscal policies, accommodative monetary policies, and trillions of excess liquidity already in the financial system far beyond real economic needs, thus driving up the value of risk assets.

We fully expect the yield curve to continue to steepen, albeit slowly, for all the right reasons: accelerating global growth, increasing capacity utilization, rising inflationary expectations, and increasing loan demand. That is good news! While we expect inflation to run above 2% for a while, we are not concerned long term. We see consumer prices contained by much higher productivity, global competitiveness, technological advancements, and more disruptors popping up everywhere.

Market multiples are peaking, but they will stay elevated for quite some time due to all the system's excess liquidity, so don't fret. Invest in companies economically sensitive whose earnings, cash flow, and ROIC will surprise the upside as growth accelerates, inventories are rebuilt, pricing improves, and operating margins increase.

Our portfolios are concentrated in global capital goods/industrials/machinery, financials, transportation, technology, industrial commodities, including agriculture, and many unique situations. We research each of our investments, focusing on management and their short-/long-term strategies. Each one sells at a discount to their intrinsic value. We own no bonds nor highfliers whose multiples are likely to contract big time as the yield curve steepens.

