Earnings of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:WASH) will likely remain almost unchanged this year relative to 2020. External factors will likely drive loan growth, which will boost the bottom line. Further, the provision expense will likely decline as the allowances already incorporate a tough economic environment. Moreover, the scheduled maturity of expensive deposits and borrowings in the first half of 2021 will likely drive the bottom-line. On the other hand, the mortgage banking revenue will likely decline this year due to stable interest rates. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.03 per share in 2021, which is 0.6% higher than the earnings for 2020. The December 2021 target price suggests a small downside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Washington Trust.

Mortgage Banking to Start Running out of Steam in the Coming Quarters

Washington Trust’s mortgage banking revenue increased to $47 million in 2020 from $15 million in 2019. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter’s conference call that the current mortgage pipeline is quite healthy. Further, the management mentioned that residential housing markets in New England have not yet slowed down.

Despite management's optimism, I'm expecting the mortgage banking revenue to decline in the second half of the year. Stable interest rates will likely diminish the benefit of refinancing for homeowners this year. The Mortgage Bankers Association expects refinancing volume to decline by 39% year over year in 2021, leading to an overall decline in mortgage volumes of 20% year over year. Overall, I'm expecting the mortgage banking revenue to remain above normal this year but decline from last year’s level. Based on the mortgage banking outlook, I'm expecting non-interest income to decline by 11.5% this year relative to last year.

Due to an anticipated dip in mortgage banking revenue, the variable salary expense related to mortgage banking will likely decline. As a result, the total non-interest expense will likely fall this year compared to 2020.

Economic Recovery to Drive Loan Growth

The recently passed government stimulus and the economic reopening will likely drive loan growth this year. However, Washington Trust operates in states that lag other states in terms of economic strength. Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts were among the worst states by unemployment rates. All three were among the worst 11 job markets in December, according to official sources.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain total loan growth for this year. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's 10-K filing, Washington Trust had $199.8 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of December. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the balance sheet to grow by 3% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. This projected growth rate is below the historical trend. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The benefit of the loan growth will likely be partially offset by net interest margin (“NIM”) compression this year. Prepayments on residential mortgages and mortgage-backed securities will likely contribute the most to NIM pressure in 2021. As mentioned in March's investor presentation, around 71% of the loan portfolio is based on variable rates. This means that some loans are remaining to reprice.

On the other hand, Washington Trust has a large number of certificates of deposits (“CD”) and FHLB borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings) that are scheduled to mature in the first half of 2021. As mentioned in the presentation, around $774 million of funds carrying rates of 0.8% will mature in the first quarter of 2021. Further, around $288 million of funds carrying rates of 1.0% will mature in the second quarter of this year. Assuming a replacement rate of 0.5%, the maturity may lead to a reduction of around seven basis points in funding cost in the first half of this year. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call that it expects a modest expansion in NIM in the first half due to funding cost decline. Considering the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be three basis points below the average for 2020.

Based on the outlook for loan growth and margin compression, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 1.3% year over year in 2021.

The Pressure of Economic Factors on Provisioning to Ease

Following the large provisioning for 2020, I'm expecting the provision expense to decline this year. as mentioned in the presentation, the management based the allowance for credit loss estimate on certain factors including the national unemployment rate. The management expected the unemployment rate to decline to 5.7% by the fourth quarter of 2021. As this expectation appears conservative under the current circumstances, I'm expecting the pressure from economic factors on provisioning to ease this year. Instead, I'm expecting the provision expense to depend on portfolio changes. As a result, the anticipated loan growth will likely drive the provision expense this year. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the provision expense to almost half this year to $6 million from $12 million in 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $4.03 per Share

The loan growth and dip in provision expense will likely drive earnings this year. Further, the maturity of expensive deposits and borrowings will support the bottom line. On the other hand, the reduction in mortgage banking revenue will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Washington Trust to report earnings of $4.03 per share in 2021, up 0.6% from 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valuation Analysis Shows Washington Trust is Expensive

Washington Trust is offering a decent dividend yield of 3.8%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.52 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 51.6% for 2021, which is in line with the historical trend.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value Washington Trust. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.0 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $28.7 gives a target price of $57.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 5.4% upside from the March 12 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

As Washington Trust derives a large portion of its income from non-interest income that does not depend on balance sheet assets, I’m also using the price-to-earnings multiple (“P/E”) to value it. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.1x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.03 gives a target price of $48.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 10.6% downside from the March 12 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $53.1, which implies a 2.6% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield to the price downside gives a total expected return of 1.2%. Based on the small expected return, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Washington Trust Bancorp. I appreciate that the company’s earnings will likely remain stable this year; however, I wouldn’t consider investing in the stock unless its market price dipped by more than 10% from the current level.