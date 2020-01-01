Penn Virginia: Significant Oil Production Growth Expected Throughout The Year

Mar. 13, 2021
Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Penn Virginia may grow oil production by close to 20% from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021.
  • This would reverse the trend of declining oil production since Q4 2019.
  • Penn Virginia should also be able to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow in 2021, bringing its net debt under $350 million.
  • Enterprise value is now over $1 billion though, so its shares aren't cheap despite its improved financial state.
Penn Virginia (PVAC) appears to be going for more of a growth strategy in 2021 now that it has reduced its debt via the Juniper transaction. Penn Virginia's two-rig development program may allow it to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow in 2021 along with significant production growth from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021.

Penn Virginia appears to be generally fairly priced for mid-$50s WTI long-term oil, being currently valued at close to 3.5x EBITDAX (based on Q4 2021 production levels) at $55 WTI oil. I believe it would be a better value in the low-teens though (also in a long-term mid-$50s oil environment) as it was valued a bit under 3.0x EBITDAX prior to the oil price crash in 2020. A slightly expanded multiple can probably be justified by Penn Virginia's stronger balance sheet and increased inventory post-Juniper transaction. However this does indicate that Penn Virginia doesn't look undervalued at its current price.

Oil Production Growth

Penn Virginia had 16,719 barrels per day in oil production in Q4 2020 and approximately 18,660 barrels per day in average oil production during 2020. It expects to get to around 19,700 barrels of oil production per day in Q4 2021, which would represent 18% growth over Q4 2020. Penn Virginia's oil production for 2021 may average around 18,100 barrels per day, which is slightly lower than its 2020 average although 2021 oil production was reduced by around 330 barrels per day due to the winter storm.

Penn Virginia's oil production appears to have peaked in Q4 2019 and has declined since then. It appears that its oil production will reach a trough in Q1 2021 and then will start increasing again.

2021 Outlook

Penn Virginia may average around 23,200 BOEPD in total production during 2021, with 78% of that production being oil. At current strip prices ($62 WTI oil), Penn Virginia may be able to deliver $425 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges.

Source: Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia's 2021 hedges have an estimated negative $43 million in value at $62 WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf

$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)

$ Million

Oil

6,606,500

$60.00

$396

NGLs

1,035,000

$14.00

$14

Natural Gas

4,959,000

$3.00

$15

Hedge Value

-$43

Total Revenue

$382

With a $225 million capital expenditure budget, Penn Virginia would end up with around $360 million in cash expenditures. This would result in it generating approximately $22 million in positive cash flow in 2021.

$ Million

$ Million

Lease Operating Expense

$41

Production and Ad Valorem Taxes

$28

Gathering, Processing, and Transportation

$21

Cash G&A

$25

Cash Interest

$20

Capital Expenditures

$225

Total Expenses

$360

Debt And Valuation

Pro forma for the Juniper Transaction, Penn Virginia had $370 million in net debt at the end of 2020. Penn Virginia's projected positive cash flow would reduce this to $348 million in net debt by the end of 2021.

Source: Penn Virginia

The $348 million in net debt would be a reasonable 1.3x 2021 EBITDAX (including hedges) or 1.1x 2021 EBITDAX (excluding hedges).

In terms of valuation, Penn Virginia traded for close to 3.0x EBITDAX before the oil price crash in 2020. It may generate approximately $300 million EBITDAX using Q4 2021 production levels and $55 WTI long-term oil. A total valuation of $900 million would make its shares worth around $14.60 each.

Using a 3.5x EBITDAX multiple to reflect the increased inventory gained in the Jupiter Transaction and Penn Virginia's stronger balance sheet would put a $1.05 billion value on the company. This would translate into a value of $18.57 per share at $55 WTI long-term oil.

For comparison, Penn Virginia had a PV-10 of $834 million for its proved developed reserves and $1.547 billion for its proved reserves based on $55 WTI oil (and including the Juniper Transaction).

Source: Penn Virginia

A total valuation of $1.05 billion would be around 1.3x the PV-10 of its proved developed reserves and 0.7x the PV-10 of its proved reserves.

Conclusion

Penn Virginia looks capable of growing its oil production by around 15% to 20% from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021 while also modestly reducing its debt. Penn Virginia's balance sheet looks decent with its net debt at a bit over 1x EBITDAX and with several years until its second-lien debt maturity.

That being said, Penn Virginia isn't particularly cheap with its enterprise value of over $1 billion now (with 37.8 million shares outstanding). Based on $55 WTI long-term oil, it is valued at around 3.5x EBITDAX. I've liked it more in the past when it was trading at around 2.7x or 2.8x unhedged EBITDAX. Penn Virginia's balance sheet is stronger now, but I'd still prefer to consider buying it more at around 3.0x EBITDAX or less.

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

