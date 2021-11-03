The IPO market starts to pick back up with eight IPOs scheduled to raise $2.2 billion in the week ahead.

Chinese IoT platform developer Tuya (TUYA) plans to raise $806 million at a $10.4 billion market cap. Tuya's platform offers PaaS and SaaS to over 5,000 customers for the development, management, and monetization of software-enabled devices and services. Fast growing and unprofitable, the company's customer base includes large brands like Philips (PHG) and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF).

In its second IPO attempt, Vine Energy (VEI) plans to raise $328 million at a $1.3 billion market cap. This Blackstone-backed natural gas E&P operates in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana with approximately 900 drilling locations and 370 net producing wells. Hard hit by the pandemic, the company saw a steep decline in revenue and net income swing negative in 2020.

Restaurant SaaS platform Olo (OLO) plans to raise $306 million at a $3.1 billion market cap. Olo provides order management software to over 400 enterprise restaurant brands to process and manage orders, payments, and deliveries. Fast growing and profitable, Olo's platform has benefitted from stay at home orders, and it may see a slowdown post-pandemic.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) plans to raise $300 million at a $1.8 billion market cap. This California-based company produces and sells luxury and ultra-luxury wine under a portfolio of ten brands, sourcing most of its grapes from a network of 225 growers. Despite cost fluctuations from harvest yields, Duckhorn has a track record of strong EBITDA margins and is the only pure play wine producer in the luxury segment.

Low-cost airline Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) plans to raise $200 million at a $1.4 billion market cap. Sun Country targets the leisure market and family travelers, but also offers charter flights to customers such as casino operators, the US DoD, and college sports teams. Despite cash flow remaining negative, Sun Country has maintained positive EBITDA.

Chinese biotech Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) plans to raise $150 million at an $863 million market cap. Connect's lead candidate is currently in a Phase 2b trial for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in the US, Australia, and New Zealand, with top-line results expected in the 2H21. It plans to initiate additional trials in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis in the 1H21 and in AD patients in China in the 2H21.

Lysosomal storage disorder biotech Gain Therapeutics (GANX) plans to raise $40 million at a $129 million market cap. This preclinical biotech is developing small molecule therapies through its proprietary platform, SEE-Tx, to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding, initially focusing on lysosomal storage disorders. Gain Therapeutics expects to obtain preclinical data and start IND-enabling studies in 2021.

Chinese medicine manufacturer Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) plans to raise $30 million at a $126 million market cap. Universe sells Traditional Chinese Medicine that targets elderly consumers to address aging and promote well-being. Due to pandemic-driven facility shutdowns, the company saw revenue decline 10% in the 1H20.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC)

Jiangxi, China $30M

$126M $5 - $7

5,000,000 Univest Sec. Chinese pharmaceutical specializing in traditional Chinese medicine derivatives. Olo (OLO)

New York, NY $306M

$3,056M $16 - $18

18,000,000 Goldman

JP Morgan Provides a SaaS platform to restaurants for online ordering and delivery. Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

Minneapolis, MN $200M

$1,384M $21 - $23

9,090,909 Barclays

Morgan Stanley American ultra-low-cost passenger and cargo airline. Duckhorn (NAPA)

Saint Helena, CA $300M

$1,751M $14 - $16

20,000,000 JP Morgan

Credit Suisse Produces and distributes luxury wine in North America. Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

Bethesda, MD $40M

$129M $10 - $12

3,636,364 BTIG

Oppenheimer Preclinical biotech developing small molecule therapies for lysosomal storage disorders. Tuya (TUYA)

Hangzhou, China $806M

$10,356M $17 - $20

43,590,000 Morgan Stanley

BofA Provides an IoT cloud platform for smart devices. Vine Energy (VEI)

Plano, TX $328M

$1,212M $16 - $19

18,750,000 Citi

Credit Suisse Blackstone-backed natural gas E&P operating in Louisiana's Haynesville Basin. Connect Biopharma (CNTB)

Taicang, China $150M

$863M $15 - $17

9,375,000 Jefferies

SVB Leerink Chinese Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. Glass Houses Acquisition (GLHAU)

Dallas, TX $200M

$250M $10

20,000,000 Jefferies Blank check company targeting businesses powering the new industrial economy.

Street research is expected for one company on Sunday, 3/14: GreenBox POS (GBOX).

Lock-up periods will be expiring for 15 companies. On Sunday, 3/14: Outset Medical (OM). On Monday, 3/15: Metacrine (MTCR), StepStone Group (STEP), and Sumo Logic (SUMO). On Tuesday, 3/16: American Well (AMWL), Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), Dyne Therapeutics (DYN), Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE), and Poshmark (POSH). On Wednesday, 3/17: Athira Pharma (ATHA), BioVie (BIVI), COMPASS Pathways (CMPS), and Vitru (VTRU). On Thursday, 3/18: 908 Devices (MASS). On Friday, 3/19: Coupang (CPNG).

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/11/21, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 2.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 1.7% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 5.5%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Nexi.

