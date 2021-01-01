The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|
(CL)
|
4/20
|
5/14
|
0.44
|
0.45
|
2.27%
|
2.38%
|
58
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties
|
(ELS)
|
3/25
|
4/9
|
0.3425
|
0.3625
|
5.84%
|
2.33%
|
17
|
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
3/19
|
3/31
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
9.09%
|
0.88%
|
11
|
Oracle Corp.
|
(ORCL)
|
4/7
|
4/22
|
0.24
|
0.32
|
33.33%
|
1.91%
|
13
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Mar 15 (Ex-Div 3/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cincinnati Financial
|
(CINF)
|
4/15
|
0.63
|
107.61
|
2.34%
|
61
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
3/31
|
0.215
|
51.17
|
1.68%
|
14
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
3/31
|
0.31
|
43.98
|
2.82%
|
12
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
3/31
|
0.6325
|
63.43
|
3.99%
|
34
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
4/1
|
0.3325
|
41.48
|
3.21%
|
25
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
4/5
|
0.3025
|
27.93
|
4.33%
|
22
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
3/31
|
0.14
|
42.01
|
1.33%
|
18
|
Telephone & Data Sys.
|
(TDS)
|
3/31
|
0.175
|
22.72
|
3.08%
|
47
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
3/31
|
0.695
|
74.15
|
3.75%
|
35
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
4/2
|
0.285
|
92.65
|
1.23%
|
18
Tuesday Mar 16 (Ex-Div 3/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co.
|
(BBY)
|
4/8
|
0.7
|
110.99
|
2.52%
|
18
|
Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|
(HBAN)
|
4/1
|
0.15
|
16.7
|
3.59%
|
10
Wednesday Mar 17 (Ex-Div 3/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alerus Financial Corp.
|
(ALRS)
|
4/9
|
0.15
|
106.43
|
0.56%
|
22
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
4/9
|
0.78
|
175.05
|
1.78%
|
27
|
Financial Institutions Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
4/2
|
0.27
|
32
|
3.38%
|
11
|
Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
3/31
|
0.285
|
51.19
|
2.23%
|
12
|
Republic Bancorp
|
(RBCAA)
|
4/16
|
0.308
|
46.86
|
2.63%
|
23
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
3/31
|
0.24
|
20.66
|
4.65%
|
39
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
4/5
|
0.55
|
134.12
|
1.64%
|
48
Thursday Mar 18 (Ex-Div 3/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
3/31
|
3.6
|
451.17
|
3.19%
|
11
|
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
3/31
|
0.24
|
108.48
|
0.88%
|
11
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
4/13
|
0.575
|
166.3
|
1.38%
|
16
|
Philip Morris International
|
(PM)
|
4/9
|
1.2
|
87.72
|
5.47%
|
13
Friday Mar 19 (Ex-Div 3/22)
None
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
3/19
|
0.33
|
7.9%
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
3/19
|
0.48
|
1.5%
|
Avery Dennison Corp.
|
(AVY)
|
3/17
|
0.62
|
1.4%
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
3/18
|
0.22
|
2.8%
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
3/19
|
0.34
|
0.3%
|
Cohen & Steers Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
3/18
|
0.45
|
2.7%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
3/17
|
0.125
|
0.5%
|
Duke Energy Corp.
|
(DUK)
|
3/16
|
0.965
|
4.2%
|
Emclaire Financial Corp.
|
(EMCF)
|
3/19
|
0.3
|
4.3%
|
Evergy Inc
|
(EVRG)
|
3/22
|
0.535
|
3.7%
|
FactSet Research System Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
3/18
|
0.77
|
1.0%
|
First of Long Island Corp.
|
(FLIC)
|
3/19
|
0.19
|
3.6%
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
3/19
|
0.2
|
3.4%
|
Griffon Corp.
|
(GFF)
|
3/18
|
0.08
|
1.2%
|
Lazard Limited
|
(LAZ)
|
3/22
|
0.47
|
4.3%
|
Linde Plc
|
(LIN)
|
3/22
|
1.06
|
1.6%
|
Mercantile Bank Corp.
|
(MBWM)
|
3/17
|
0.29
|
3.4%
|
Moody's Corp.
|
(MCO)
|
3/18
|
0.62
|
0.9%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
3/19
|
0.43
|
1.9%
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
3/16
|
0.1925
|
3.6%
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
3/17
|
1.45
|
1.9%
|
Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
3/19
|
0.37
|
3.1%
|
Ryder System
|
(R)
|
3/19
|
0.56
|
2.9%
|
Resources Connection Inc.
|
(RGP)
|
3/18
|
0.14
|
3.9%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
3/19
|
0.24
|
0.8%
|
Thomson Reuters Corp.
|
(TRI)
|
3/17
|
0.405
|
1.8%
|
VF Corp.
|
(VFC)
|
3/22
|
0.49
|
2.5%
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
3/17
|
0.205
|
0.8%
|
Westlake Chemical Corp.
|
(WLK)
|
3/16
|
0.27
|
1.1%
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
3/18
|
0.28
|
1.1%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
