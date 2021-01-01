Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 4/20 5/14 0.44 0.45 2.27% 2.38% 58 Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 3/25 4/9 0.3425 0.3625 5.84% 2.33% 17 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 3/19 3/31 0.22 0.24 9.09% 0.88% 11 Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 4/7 4/22 0.24 0.32 33.33% 1.91% 13

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 15 (Ex-Div 3/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 4/15 0.63 107.61 2.34% 61 Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 3/31 0.215 51.17 1.68% 14 Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 3/31 0.31 43.98 2.82% 12 Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 3/31 0.6325 63.43 3.99% 34 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 4/1 0.3325 41.48 3.21% 25 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 4/5 0.3025 27.93 4.33% 22 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 3/31 0.14 42.01 1.33% 18 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 3/31 0.175 22.72 3.08% 47 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 3/31 0.695 74.15 3.75% 35 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 4/2 0.285 92.65 1.23% 18

Tuesday Mar 16 (Ex-Div 3/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co. (BBY) 4/8 0.7 110.99 2.52% 18 Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 4/1 0.15 16.7 3.59% 10

Wednesday Mar 17 (Ex-Div 3/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alerus Financial Corp. (ALRS) 4/9 0.15 106.43 0.56% 22 Chubb Limited (CB) 4/9 0.78 175.05 1.78% 27 Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 4/2 0.27 32 3.38% 11 Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 3/31 0.285 51.19 2.23% 12 Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) 4/16 0.308 46.86 2.63% 23 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 3/31 0.24 20.66 4.65% 39 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 4/5 0.55 134.12 1.64% 48

Thursday Mar 18 (Ex-Div 3/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 3/31 3.6 451.17 3.19% 11 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 3/31 0.24 108.48 0.88% 11 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 4/13 0.575 166.3 1.38% 16 Philip Morris International (PM) 4/9 1.2 87.72 5.47% 13

Friday Mar 19 (Ex-Div 3/22)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 3/19 0.33 7.9% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/19 0.48 1.5% Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 3/17 0.62 1.4% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 3/18 0.22 2.8% Chemed Corp. (CHE) 3/19 0.34 0.3% Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 3/18 0.45 2.7% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 3/17 0.125 0.5% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 3/16 0.965 4.2% Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 3/19 0.3 4.3% Evergy Inc (EVRG) 3/22 0.535 3.7% FactSet Research System Inc. (FDS) 3/18 0.77 1.0% First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 3/19 0.19 3.6% Flowers Foods (FLO) 3/19 0.2 3.4% Griffon Corp. (GFF) 3/18 0.08 1.2% Lazard Limited (LAZ) 3/22 0.47 4.3% Linde Plc (LIN) 3/22 1.06 1.6% Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 3/17 0.29 3.4% Moody's Corp. (MCO) 3/18 0.62 0.9% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 3/19 0.43 1.9% NACCO Industries (NC) 3/16 0.1925 3.6% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 3/17 1.45 1.9% Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 3/19 0.37 3.1% Ryder System (R) 3/19 0.56 2.9% Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) 3/18 0.14 3.9% RLI Corp. (RLI) 3/19 0.24 0.8% Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 3/17 0.405 1.8% VF Corp. (VFC) 3/22 0.49 2.5% Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 3/17 0.205 0.8% Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 3/16 0.27 1.1% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 3/18 0.28 1.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.