Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 3/12 3/30 0.235 0.25 6.38% 2.05% 9 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 3/18 3/26 0.3125 0.3625 16.00% 1.92% 7 Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 3/26 4/12 0.13 0.14 7.69% 1.46% 9 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 4/13 5/12 0.24 0.25 4.17% 0.56% 9 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 5/20 6/4 0.48 0.5 4.17% 1.52% 9

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 15 (Ex-Div 3/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/31 0.36 117.29 1.23% 8 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 3/31 0.36 41.77 3.45% 9 First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 3/31 0.18 69.88 1.03% 8 Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) 3/31 0.18 39.26 1.83% 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 3/31 0.33 115.32 1.14% 9 ITT Inc. (ITT) 4/5 0.22 89.11 0.99% 9 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 4/7 1.3 524.82 0.99% 7 Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 3/31 1.55 252.82 2.45% 8 Western Union Company (WU) 3/31 0.235 24.7 3.81% 7

Tuesday Mar 16 (Ex-Div 3/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 4/1 0.4 73.36 2.18% 6 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 4/1 0.1 19.3 2.07% 7 Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 3/31 0.07 12.42 6.76% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 3/31 0.0449 19.31 2.79% 7 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 4/8 0.28 21.94 5.10% 8 Synovus Financial (SNV) 4/1 0.33 49.38 2.67% 7

Wednesday Mar 17 (Ex-Div 3/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corp. (AL) 4/7 0.16 51.96 1.23% 9 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 3/26 0.3625 75.64 1.92% 7 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 3/31 0.63 101.29 2.49% 8 QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 4/6 0.5 61.4 3.26% 8

Thursday Mar 18 (Ex-Div 3/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 3/30 0.25 48.83 2.05% 9 CTO Realty (CTO) 3/31 1 56.06 7.14% 8

Friday Mar 19 (Ex-Div 3/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corp. (APH) 4/14 0.29 64.09 1.81% 9 CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) 4/23 0.46 169.15 1.09% 6 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 4/6 0.53 63.49 3.34% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 3/22 0.35 2.4% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 3/19 0.27 3.0% Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 3/22 0.15 2.1% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) 3/19 1 2.3% Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 3/17 0.25 2.6% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 3/17 2.87 1.7% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 3/17 0.26 1.2% First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 3/19 0.26 2.1% Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) 3/19 0.21 0.9% Genpact Limited (G) 3/19 0.1075 1.0% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 3/16 0.3175 1.3% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 3/17 0.09 2.7% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 3/19 0.28 CAD 4.1% EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 3/17 0.27 1.1% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 3/17 0.2 0.3% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 3/17 0.23 2.1% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 3/18 0.39 0.8% United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 3/19 0.1425 3.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.