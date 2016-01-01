Despite the pandemic induced lockdowns over the past 12 months or so, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was able to increase its sales, EBIT and net profit over the past four quarters compared to fiscal 2020 numbers. The consumer defensive stock saw increased demand for its products especially in the family, home-care and fabric segments. Guidance was increased once more both for EPS and adjusted free cash-flow on the second quarter conference all. Suffice it to say, the company continues to report consistent earnings beats every quarter. Therefore, any guidance hike by management is practically set in stone at this stage.

After plenty of upheaval over the past 12 months, it is wise to look at the financial condition of P&G to see how key metrics have been trending. Many companies are able to spit out significant cash/flow every quarter but sometimes this is done to the detriment of the balance sheet. Therefore let's go through some of P&G's main balance sheet metrics to see how they have been trending of late.

The first line-item on the balance sheet is cash & equivalents. At the end of the recent second quarter, P&G's cash came in at $11.94 billion which was an increase of almost 100% over the same period of 12 months prior. P&G has always maintained a strong cash-position on its balance sheet but cash-levels would in fact be much higher were it not for the significant amount of capital which is returned to shareholders. Over the past four quarters for example, management paid out almost $8 billion in dividends and also bought back almost a net positive $4 billion of its own stock. P&G's dividend presently comes in at just under 2.5% and has been growing every year for 60+ years. Free cash flow of $16.2 billion over the same period easily covered both the dividend and share-buybacks so we are off to a strong start here.

The next line-item in the current assets section of the balance-sheet is net-receivables. This is money owed to the firm for products that have already been supplied. This line-item ($4.819 billion) decreased both from a sequential perspective as well as a rolling quarter basis in Q2. The two trends we like to look at with this line-item are the volatility of same and what percentage of trailing sales do they make up. At present, trailing sales comes in at $73.97 billion which means receivables make up 6.5% of total sales. Again, since receivables are down over a rolling quarter basis and sales grew by 8.25% in Q2, we see no issue with this line-item.

The next line-item is inventory which came in at $5.95 billion in the second quarter. Inventory numbers rose sequentially (+$250 million) and over a rolling quarter basis (+$436 million). Again, we like to look at how volatile inventory levels have been whilst also look at what percentage of sales they currently make up. Four quarters ago, inventories made up 26% of quarterly sales and after Q2, they now make up just over 30% despite the strong revenue growth. Despite the increase, inventories make up just over 8% of trailing twelve-month sales. Total current assets came to $24.65 billion in the most recent second quarter.

On the current liability side, we saw a sequential and rolling quarter increase in the second quarter mainly due to an increase of almost $800 million in accrued expenses. Current liabilities at the end of Q2 came in at $31.744 billion. Although the current ratio came in at 0.78 in Q2, investors should not read into this that much. As mentioned above, P&G´s cash-flows are extensive which should easily able to fund any mini-liquidity crisis if it were to arrive.

On the non-current asset side, “Net Property, Plant & Equipment” increased to $21.41 billion at the end of the second quarter. This line-item has been fluctuating around the $21 billion mark for quite some time now which is a trend we like to see. Why? Because if sales can rise without the need to invest in more property, plant or equipment, this invariably means that less capex will be needed going forward to generate increasing returns.

It is essentially P&G's goodwill and intangibles which bring the risk to this company´s balance sheet. Both line-items increased sequentially and on a rolling quarter basis in Q2 although intangibles dropped a fraction compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior. Both of these line items contributed $65.24 billion to the total asset take in the second quarter which was approximately 54% of the total asset number ($120.11 billion). Again, though based off historic trends, we have to give P&G the benefit of the doubt here. The reason being is that the company traditionally has had elevated levels of intangible assets but has still returned sound profitability. Incidentally, P&G´s ROA at present over a trailing average comes in at 11.7%. This is the highest number we have seen in this profitability metric since 2016.

Long-term debt of $22.514 billion makes up the lion's share of P&G's non-current liabilities. Again, this line-item has been pretty stable for quite a while now. Furthermore, when we take into account the strong cashflow P&G generates every year, the company´s debt-load does not look excessive in the slightest.

In fact, the bullish trends in both retained earnings as well as treasury stock demonstrates that the balance sheet is much stronger than reported. For example, the reported debt to equity came in at 0.47 at the end of the latest second quarter. However, if we were to take out the negative effects of treasury stock, the debt-to-equity number would come in at 0.14. This ultra-low number demonstrates to us the P&G´s debt is easily manageable at this stage. Furthermore, bullish trends in retained earnings means the net-worth of P&G continues to grow. Shareholder equity came in at $48.540 billion at the end of Q2

Therefore, to sum up, there is a lot to like in P&G's balance sheet at present because key line-items are trending in the right direction. Increased cash-flow generation is really protecting the balance sheet as well as rewarding shareholders handsomely to boot. We look forward to continued coverage.