We haven't taken a look at Theravance Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TBPH) since the fourth quarter of last year. Given the company recently posted fourth quarter results and disclosed some encouraging trial data this week, it seems an appropriate time to circle back on this promising biopharma concern.

Company Overview

Theravance Biopharmaceuticals is based in the Cayman Islands and is focused on developing novel and potentially best-in-class therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions in the acute-care setting. The stock currently has an approximate market cap of $1.3 billion and sells right at $20.50 a share.

Source: Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation

The company has several 'ovens in the fire'. Let's start with YUPELRI. This is the first and only once daily nebulized bronchodilator approved in the U.S. for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD. Theravance gets a 35% profit share from sales of this product via Viatris (VTRS), formerly known as Mylan.

Source: February Company Presentation

Despite the impacts of the pandemic, sales for YUPELRI continue to ramp up. On its fourth quarter conference call, management stated YUPELRI reached standalone profitability last quarter and continues to grow market share.

Source: February Company Presentation

Next up is TD-0903. This is an investigational nebulized lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor which is part of the company's inhaled JAK inhibitor portfolio. TD-0903 is being evaluated to treat patients hospitalized with acute lung injury due to COVID-19, who required oxygen at the time of their enrollment. This JAK inhibitor has shown encouraging initial clinical data and is currently in Phase 2 development. The company posted more positive mid-stage data around TD-0903 Friday morning.

Source: February Company Presentation

Sales of Trelegy, which just was approved last summer and is marketed and distributed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) are encouraging. Theravance gets mid to high single digit royalties on net sales on Trelegy, which is the first and only once-daily single inhaler triple combination therapy approved for the treatment of COPD and recently approved for the treatment of asthma. At present, 75% of the income from the company's economic interest is pledged to service principal and interest payments on their outstanding non-recourse notes, and the remaining 25% of income is retained by Theravance.

Source: February Company Presentation

The company has a number of potential trial milestones over the next few quarters with data due on its efforts in NOH, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and lung hyper inflammation due to COVID-19. In addition, Janssen Biotech has an opt-in it can exercise late this year for TD-1473 which would have the large biotech firm picking up the costs of the next phase of trial expenditures. This drug candidate is a gut selective JAK inhibitor targeting ulcerative colitis.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since the fourth quarter results posted, four analyst firms including Needham and Morgan Stanley have reiterated Buy ratings on TBPH. Price targets proffered within these ratings have ranged from $30 to $41 a share. Here is the commentary from the analyst at Leerink Partners that has an Outperform rating on the stock and a Street high $41 price target on the shares.

We completed a sum-of-the-parts analysis for Theravance Biopharma's portfolio of commercial rights and development products, and found a backstop valuation of $17/share for Trelegy and Yupeiri cash flows, and a valuation of $78/share if ampreloxetine and TD 1473, the company's two main pipeline programs, come to market. Additionally, the analyst found that ampreloxetine is worth $23/share if approved and izencitinib is worth $30/share if approved. The analyst, who made no change to his Outperform rating or $41 price target, views Theravance as one of his top picks for 2021."

Robert W. Baird seems to the lone pessimist on the stock at the moment, reiterating its Hold rating and $20 price target on TBPH after fourth quarter results posted.

After posted a net loss of $76.5 million for the quarter, the company had just over $290 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

Verdict

After revisiting Theravance, I have to concur with Leerink, this is a powerful emerging 'sum of the parts' story. The company made progress on various fronts in FY2020 and has some key milestones on the horizon here in 2021. That said, Theravance's value is likely to evolve over time and I can see it doing a capital raise sometime this year. Therefore, while I continue to like the long-term risk/reward profile on this name, most of my holdings in the stock are within covered call positions. This provides some downside protection and allows me to collect solid option premiums while keeping exposure in my portfolio to TBPH.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.