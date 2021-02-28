You might not like me as much as you used to after reading my March 9 article.

“We Are the Champions” contains worthwhile analysis, mind you, if I do say so myself. My highlighting of “the five (and only five) dividend champions… in REIT-dom” was solid.

Besides, who doesn’t want to know more about real estate investment trusts that have paid out increasing dividends for 25 years – or more – in a row?

What I imagine readers might be less impressed with are the songs I referenced. Songs that can too easily get stuck in your head. For hours – perhaps days – on end.

In which case, I apologize. Perhaps I took that introductory theme a little too far.

I hereby promise not to mention any specific songs in this follow-up article. Other than how one reader, poepoe, mentioned that I’d forgotten “another Queen classic: ‘Under Pressure’! So appropriate for tech right now.”

I told him I might have to use that title in the future. And I’m also going to mention that I thoroughly enjoyed everyone else’s song-pick comments.

With that said, let’s move on to our topic of today, which is dividend contenders. Those would be dividend stocks that are making noteworthy progress in working their way toward becoming champions.

And while they might not be as established as the companies I covered on March 9:

Essex (ESS)

(ESS) Realty Income (O)

(O) National Retail Properties (NNN)

(NNN) Universal Health (UHT)

(UHT) Federal Realty (FRT)

The REITs below are worth investigating.

A Very Selective Selection

Here’s a quick reminder of how I ended the “We Are the Champions” article – which also serves as a solid definition:

“… Justin Law also publishes the dividend contenders list (10 to 24-year dividend growth). And later this week, we will provide a list of the REIT ‘contenders,’ highlighting the companies with the best records. “This is a great precursor to our upcoming ‘Sweet 16’ March Madness series, recognizing that dividend growth will always be the catalyst that drives total return performance. After all, it’s dividend growth that separates the best from the rest.”

Now, as I also noted:

“Keep in mind that several companies fell off the [dividend champion] list – notably Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) and Urstadt Biddle (UBA) – due to the events surrounding Covid-19.”

Dividend kings, champions, contenders, or whatnot can’t just pay out a dividend on schedule. They also have to increase it every single year.

So if the two stalwarts listed above thought they had to choose between cutting their dividends and surviving – after 25 years or more of carefully protecting that track record – you’d better believe there were less-established examples doing the same thing.

For instance, Kimco Realty (KIM) had just made it to contender status after having to cut its dividend during the Great Recession. It’s also hardly a newbie on the block, tracing its roots back to 1958 and going public as a REIT in 1991.

Moreover, the company is heavy on grocery store-anchored strip malls. A full 77% of its annualized base rent (ABR) comes from such centers.

That’s a strong retail position to be in. Yet it still struggled in the beginning days of the shutdowns, and understandably so.

Making the Dividend Contender Cut

Again, I can’t stress this enough – none of this is to bash Kimco any more than the last piece was meant to tarnish Tanger and Urstadt.

As I wrote in January, “I hated to see [Kimco’s] dividend cut… after all, pandemics only come around every 100 or so years.” So I’m more than willing to forgive it for its dividend failure, even listing it as a Buy at the time.

The same goes for Simon Property Group (SPG), which had also just climbed its way into the dividend contender good graces again before Covid hit. It’s a great company with impressive management that has a solid shot of thriving from here on in – despite all the secular headwinds against it.

At the same time, neither Simon nor Kimco are contenders anymore. And so, while they may or may not be a great purchase for your portfolio, they can’t be included in this list.

I’m not saying the following list of REITs is completely fair. (Then again, at least it won’t get any tunes obnoxiously stuck in your head.) It’s difficult to plan for the almost impossible, which is precisely what we saw last year.

We’re dealing with just the facts down below combined with my analysis of thereof. No doubt, I’ll be writing more articles about REITs that were and could once again be counted as counting toward dividend greatness.

But for now, let’s stick with the current collection. Because, the way I see it, if they could make it through the worst of the shutdowns without compromising their dividend situations…

What else can they handle so admirably?

Carefully Controlled Dividends Coming Your Way

Using Justin Law’s CCC list (formerly David Fish) we created the following chart highlighting the REITs that have consistently increased their dividends from 10 to 24 years in a row:

Source: Wide Moat Research

As you can see, there are 18 REITs that are considered “Dividend Contenders” and today we plan to highlight the five REITs with the best records – from 16 to 24 years in a row:

Equity LifeStyle (ELS)

Digital Realty (DLR)

National Health Investors (NHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

W.P. Carey (WPC)

Source: Wide Moat Research

Equity LifeStyle (ELS) is a manufactured housing REIT that owns 200 manufactured home communities with core occupancy of 95.3% (as of February 28, 2021) and 205 RV resorts. The company recently acquired a $260 million 11-asset marina portfolio located primarily along the Southeast coast (Total Slips/Sites: 4,167)

ELS has been in business for over 50 years and is one of the nation’s largest real estate networks with 434 properties containing 165,396 sites in 33 states and British Columbia. The value proposition for manufactured housing is rooted in low maintenance costs (ground leases) and the stability of income generated from high quality sites (locations are strongly correlated with population migration).

ELS has no secured debt maturing in 2021 and the $400 million line of credit currently has approximately $297 million outstanding. The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is around 5.2x and interest coverage is 5.1x.

Source: FAST Graphs

ELS s trading at $60.38 with a P/FFO of 27.4x (+4% higher than the 5-year average). The dividend yield is 2.3%. Due to valuation, we are maintaining a HOLD as we recommend waiting on a pullback. Analysts forecast FFO per share growth of 8% in 2021 and 6% in 2022.

Digital Realty (DLR) is a data center REIT with 291 properties across 49 global metro areas (North America: 59%, EMEA: 29%, APAC: 8%, and Latin America: 4%). DLR has a high-quality, diversified customer base (+4,000 customers) and over 164,000 cross connects.

DLR has a strong balance sheet (BBB/Baa2/BBB) with fixed charge coverage of 5.1x and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 6.1x (expected to come back down in line with the long-term range). In early January the company raised $1 billion of 10.5-year green euro bonds at an all-time low-coupon of 0.625%. DLR has also extended its weighted average debt maturity out nearly seven years and reduced its weighted average coupon down to 2.3%.

DLR has maintained a consistent growth profile (10% FFO per share CAGR since 2005) and in 2020 the core FFO per share came in at $0.22 (nearly 4% ahead of initial guidance). DLR expects to deliver double-digit revenue growth (driven by contribution from Interxion). At the midpoint, the 2021 guidance represents growth of approximately 4%, which includes near-term dilution from capital recycling.

Source: FAST Graphs

That more modest FFO forecast has provided an opportunity for investors, shares are trading at $132.18 with a P/FFO multiple of 21.1x and dividend yield of 3.5%. We maintain a BUY with a targeted annualized total return forecast of 12% to 15%.

National Health Investors (NHI) is a healthcare REIT that owns 242 properties across 34 states. Over the past 10 years, NHI has been diversifying its portfolio away from skilled nursing toward senior housing. In 2009 skilled nursing accounted for 74% of revenue while today it represents just 27%. National Health Investors portfolio is heavily concentrated in South Carolina, Florida, and Texas.

Government assistance through the CARES Act has been effective in creating more stability in NHI’s portfolio as most in the senior housing and skilled nursing industries continue to struggle with declining occupancy and increased staffing, testing and PPE costs.

On the Q4-20 earnings call, NHI’s management team said that it has seen “early success of the vaccine clinics” with “some light at the end of the tunnel”. NHI expects to see occupancy gains in 2021 which puts the REIT in a better position to make decisions that have a more lasting impact on the company.

The balance sheet is in fairly good shape with net debt to annualized EBITDA of 4.9x and $1.5 billion in total debt of which 94% was unsecured. In mid-December, NHI declared its Q4-20 dividend of $1.10 (paid on January 29. 2021) and was able to pay dividends for the year with AFFO and FAD payout ratios to 82.3% and 81.2% respectively.

NHI was able to squeeze out 2% FFO per share growth in 2020, although the analysts' growth estimate for 2021 is -1%. Shares are trading at $76.18 per share with a dividend yield of 5.8%. We think there are better alternatives in healthcare, and we are maintaining a HOLD based upon the modest growth profile. Shares have returned over 62% in the last 12 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is another healthcare REIT that owns 945 properties and over 95,000 beds across 41 states and the UK. OHI primarily focuses heavily on the skilled nursing side of the healthcare space and the largest tenant is Ciena, representing 10% of the portfolio. OHI portfolio is well diversified in terms of geography with Florida, Texan, and Indiana representing 32% of contractual rent.

While many traders were fearful that OHI was going to cut the dividend, the company has been successful at navigating through the pandemic and continues to grow its dividend (8.8% CAGR since 2013). In Q4-20, adjusted FFO per share was $0.81 and FAD was $0.77 per share. This allows OHI to maintain the quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share. The payout ratio was 83% of adjusted FFO and 87% of FAD.

As of January 31, based on 92% of facilities reporting in, 95% of OHI’s facilities have conducted or are scheduled within the next week for first dose clinics. The vaccination rate for residents is approximately 69%.

OHI has continued to maintain a strong balance sheet: At Q4-20, approximately 95% of OHI’s $5.2 billion in debt was fixed, and the funded debt to adjusted annualized EBITDA was 5x and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.3x.

Recently, OHI said that it had acquired Connected Living, a technology platform that enables communication and connection for aging adult communities. The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed and Taylor Pickett, OHI’s CEO said: “...Through Connected Living, we look forward to helping senior care centers connect residents with staff, family, and friends to provide an enhanced experience for everyone.”

(We now cover PropTech at iREIT on Alpha)

OHI grew FFO per share by 5% in 2020 and analysts are anticipating modest growth in 2021. Shares are trading at $37.60 and a P/FFO multiple of 11.6x (average over 5 years is 12.4x). The dividend yield is 7.2%. We maintain a BUY rating.

Source: FAST Graphs

The final dividend “contender” that is just one year away from becoming a dividend “champion” is W.P. Carey (WPC). This net lease REIT is truly a stalwart name that owns a portfolio of 1,243 properties

It’s important to note that while WPC has very consistently increased its dividend, the company’s dividend growth has slowed down to a near halt in recent years. WPC’s 3 and 5-year dividend growth rates have fallen below the typical 2% inflation rate, coming in at just 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

To some, this may be an issue; however, low single digit raises are certainly better than dividend freezes, or even worse, dividend cuts, so while WPC’s growth may have lagged behind that of the aforementioned blue chip triple net peers, the company’s dividend sustainability and safety remain impressive.

WPC paid $4.17/share in dividends in 2020 and generated $4.74/share in AFFO during the year. This represents a trailing AFFO payout ratio of 87.97%. WPC’s forward dividend is currently $4.18/share.

Right now, the company is guiding for AFFO of $4.79-$4.93 in 2021. At the $4.86/share mid-point of that AFFO guidance range, we arrive at a forward looking AFFO payout ratio of 86.01%.

Admittedly, this is a bit higher than we’d like to see (preferably, we like the margin of safety that a sub-80% AFFO payout ratio presents). But, it still represents a comfortable margin of safety that allows us to place a safe dividend rating on WPC shares. We currently have a BUY on WPC and see it trading at an attractive level.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Conclusion

I know that you’ve probably heard me say this many times – “the safest dividend is the one that’s just been raised – and that’s especially true for investors who like to own shares in dividend “champions” or dividend “contenders”. As I explain in my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor,

“Long-term investors should be looking at REITs with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects.”

We own many of these champions and contenders because they represent the core pillar of our investment strategy. As I explain,

“High quality REITs can expect to have good access to capital during most market cycles. What makes RET shares so attractive compared with other high yield investments like bonds and utilities is their significant capital appreciation potential and steadily increasing dividends.”

Happy SWAN Investing!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.