It's rare that I get to write an article that's as stereotypical as this in terms of valuation, undervaluation, and overvaluation. Investing in ViacomCBS (VIAC) has proven to be an extremely pleasant experience.

Why is that, you might ask.

Remember my article right before the Pandemic crash of 2020?

(Source: ViacomCBS: At this valuation, I'm buying)

I also spent some considerable capital since that time extending that position, to where it was nearly 1.8% of my portfolio due to the explosive valuation growth of the stock.

I also published a second article on the stock, for those who were still on the fence, with even better RoR results.

(Source: ViacomCBS - It's not too late to get in)

Let me put this in context.

Those are better returns, almost 3X, since publication on a 1-year basis than Amazon (AMZN). In fact, they're better than most large "growth" companies for the past 12 months or so.

Let me show you why I rotated out about 75% of my VIAC position and may divest further if things continue to inflate.

(Source: ViacomCBS)

ViacomCBS - How has the company been doing?

The last results we currently have are the 4Q20. These results were relatively modest, with low single-digit revenue increases, and some relatively impressive adj. EPS increases on a diluted basis. Advertising revenues took no real large hit on YoY comparison, instead of coming in at single-digit growth...

(Source: ViacomCBS)

... which was the main worrier for many VIAC bears. Affiliate revenue grew even more, at 13% YoY, and NA streaming subscribers exploded by 71% YoY, which isn't all that surprising given the company's investments into these areas. Things like Pluto TV, streaming, and digital video, it's all growing, and the company is changing how it discloses revenue numbers.

(Source: ViacomCBS)

During 2020, the company had around $2.6B of global streaming revenue, which is a growth of nearly 50%, with 41% growth found in advertising and 61% in subscriptions. Clearly, the company has started to position itself as a global streaming and online video giant, and its host of brands and content only makes the company much more appealing.

(Source: ViacomCBS)

To date, VIAC has around 30M global subscribers, with a $3.6B current global streaming revenue run rate. This is expected to expand to $7B at a 30% CAGR until 2024, which includes a mix of Free, ad-supported streaming as well as the company's subscription services.

Advertising will of course be the core for these avenues, with a platform already in place to handle such customers. In terms of VIAC subscribers, the company targets 65-75M global pay-tv subscribers by 2024, which would be an increase of around 100% in less than 4 years.

The pricing tiers for streaming services seem to be set at this point, but VIAC is pushing prices with Base and ad-supported subscriptions.

(Source: ViacomCBS)

To add appeal, the company has budgeted over $15B in content investment during 2020, with its already-massive library of excellent content from prior investment. The company means to invest more than $5B in content investment by 2024, while leaning on its existing library.

(Source: ViacomCBS)

Overall, the 4Q20 results were excellent and came ahead of expectations. Despite this, the reactions to the earnings back in late February were mixed with some initial drops post-market in earnings. The company's confidence for 2021 is high, with VIAC having delivered some excellent results and the company enjoying some strength despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Advertising revenues have essentially normalized on a YoY basis, and the overall weakness in movies and some entertainment segments haven't at all trickled down to ViacomCBS.

So with results in line with expectations, it becomes a question of valuation.

ViacomCBS - What is the valuation?

Here we come to something interesting. Remember that I said that I would write a very stereotypical article about valuation and overvaluation?

Take a look at the recent trends.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This graph alone should show an experienced value investor why I considered it a good idea to divest significant portions of my ViacomCBS stake, and why I may sell even more. Of course, when VIAC was trading at around 6-7 X average weighted earnings, this company was an absolute steal.

A steal with a massive upside to any conservative earnings estimate.

Now, however, VIAC is trading at 22.7X average weighted earnings.

Yes, streaming revenue will likely expand and so will the subscriber base as well as the company's corresponding earnings. Perhaps the company's EPS will indeed outperform the expectations, but the historical trends and analyst accuracy don't exactly speak in favor of those expectations.

But forget analyst accuracy - look at where the company trades instead.

VIAC is expected to average 3-4 year EPS growth of 0.06% - essentially zero.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

From today's valuations, you could lose half of your current investment value even if the company were to trade at its historical average of around 11.5X P/E. Even on a 15X forward P/E basis, that loss until 2023 could be around 27%.

Even if we turn around the growth expectations, making them positive at around 1-6%, returns would still look negative from current expectations and a 15X average P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The prospects and the company's position from a valuation perspective are clear. Any sort of expectation of significant future EPS performance above this is based on exuberance, without real grounding in facts. The streaming industry as it is, is likely to see further margin pressure and competition for consumers, not less, which is an advantage only to the major players with an existing content library.

While VIAC is such a player, I don't see that the company will be able to charge a premium to such a degree that it results in massive earnings outperformance to where a 22.71X average valuation is justified, or where the earnings climb to such a level where the current valuation essentially indicates a 15X P/E.

I see no reason to change my price target from a $45/share, which means that ViacomCBS currently represents an overvaluation of around 50%. Analysts' targets are somewhat amusing...

(Source: S&P Global, Analysts Calculations, Google Sheets)

... but the amusement only lasts so long.

Whenever there's a target price spread such as the one above, and one that's historically confirmed with essentially a 100% target increase in less than 5 months, we need to ask ourselves either what these analysts are seeing, or if their advice really has any merit or value whatsoever? If the spread is between $23 and $92, and they shift their average targets by nearly 100% in less than 5 months, what sort of credence can we put to their targets?

I don't disagree that ViacomCBS' targets have materially improved since the midst of the pandemic - but my own target was never below $35 for the company, not long-term, nor is it above $45, at this time. In fact, at $45/share, I would consider the company to be roughly at fair value, with fairly weak upside looking forward.

Many investors, including people that I manage for, often ask me about things like this, and why I don't buy company X or company Y. To me, examples like this strengthen my own core belief in my investment style, and shows why value investing is one of the safer and truer ways to go about it. There's very little flightiness, there's very little exuberance. There's a certain kind of cold, hard logic, and a modus operandi.

You can disagree with it, and it may at times, in short to medium term, be wrong. Usually, however, undervaluation rises, and overvaluation falls.

Eventually.

How to Invest in ViacomCBS

Since I started with options, I'm structuring these articles a bit differently. We've established that I consider the company undervalued based on future earnings. I give the company a target of around $45/share.

Let's look at what options and possibilities this gives us.

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

As mentioned above, I don't consider the long-term investment option to be a particularly appealing way to go about it here. Given the company's potential 3-5 year average return expectations, I would say that the risk is that you're putting your money into low-growth investments here. They certainly won't disappear, but your money won't be beating or even necessarily tracking the market development.

Because of this, my answer for the long-term investment potential is "No".

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

This is not a bad put from a yield perspective on the annualize side. The capital outlay isn't that much of a problem. The problem lies with the valuation at strike even inclusive of premium, which means buying the company at overvaluation - and a significant one. The fact that the company needs to drop quite a bit for this to become assigned is not something I view as a point in its favor - not when the company has made the same journey in less than 3 months.

Because of these factors, and despite a 7.68% annualized yield, I don't view writing puts as a favorable strategy on ViacomCBS here.

I say "No."

Option 3 - Selling covered calls

Due to exuberant valuations, I view selling calls, even covered ones, as dangerous here. You might not be able to rotate out profits here, instead being stuck with the premium as the company drops towards more humane valuations.

To calls, I say "no" as well.

Thesis

I don't give short/negative recommendations on stock, as I view the practice as dangerous. What I will say however, and being the first contributor on ViacomCBS to go there for the past few months, is that it's time to go "neutral" and consider rotating profits.

On Friday, I took 75% of my position which had appreciated massively, and reinvested it into other stocks, both NA and international ones. I'm very happy with this decision, and may indeed do a repetition of this for the remainder of the position next week.

The simple fact is that the market is currently treating VIAC as a growth stock, a streaming stock perhaps like Netflix. VIAC isn't a growth stock, and it's not a streaming stock. It's a media/entertainment and advertising exposure stock, with EPS growth problems. It seems that many analysts and contributors have forgotten this small fact.

For me, a reversion to a humane multiple was always the best that could be expected out of ViacomCBS. My own YoC was excellent, and I was happy to take the cash while waiting for this to happen.

The ViacomCBS valuation I currently see is illogical. It does not make sense in light of the company's own growth expectations, and the state of the industry. Yes, there's plenty of expansion room for streaming - but the market is already pretty congested with multiple services and companies vying for consumer attention - and consumers are tired of paying for 7 services to get their content.

I believe that we'll eventually see high-degree content sharing and licensing, as announced by Netflix (NFLX) recently. I also believe streaming services will become less accepting about account sharing, again as announced by Netflix lately. I foresee, without claiming a crystal ball, significant consolidation, with slim margins for the players that will be left to fight over what profits they are able to generate from the revenues.

I personally believe that companies with a combined model of advertising and premium - like ViacomCBS and AT&T (T) - will come out as winners over those that rely strictly on premium models without ads. This is not because I somehow love ads - it's because I don't see the dynamics of this "new" industry as materially different when it comes to the generating of profit. It's also one of the reasons I don't invest in Netflix. I'm a valuation investor - I like looking at a company's cash flows. Cash is king, as they say.

Well, Netflix is a great company in its own way. I have my own Netflix account, and "The Witcher" is my favorite series, bar none, of the last years. However, in terms of cash flow, the market is demanding a multiple of 114.24X to the company's operating cash flows - and for a content creation and streaming company, this to me is ridiculous. Up until very recently, ViacomCBS traded at some very humane cash flow multiples. You only had to pay a 13X multiple for the company's annual cash flow/share.

That's what I'm sort of looking for here.

I digress.

ViacomCBS is now significantly overvalued. I recently sold 75% of my stake in the company. I intend to look very closely at selling the remainder as well. What I see when I look at ViacomCBS is a bubble, and one that's very dangerous to get caught in.

It's a "HOLD", not a "BUY", and I would seriously consider harvesting and reinvesting profits here.

Thank you for reading.