When we last covered AMC (NYSE:AMC) we had bad news for both the bears and the bulls. While we believed the chances of "squeezing" shorts higher were exceptionally low, we also thought bankruptcy was not in the cards. Specifically, we said,

While we do believe this squeeze is a symptom of the bubble, AMC's equity issuance continues to derisk the chances of a bankruptcy. More equity issuances are coming and the longer this lasts the less likely AMC will fold, even eventually. The math here is simple. If AMC goes into a normalized environment (which could be Q3-2021) with less net debt than when the pandemic started, why would they have any risk at all? So this is a self fulfilling prophecy where if investors believe the firm won't go bankrupt, long enough, it actually won't. We remain on the sidelines and are enjoying the show.

AMC reported Q4-2020 results and the conference call gave key insights into their direction. We break down the results and tell you whether it's time to get off the sidelines.

Q4-2020

It would be pointless to examine the income statement of AMC during a time when its operations were so badly impacted. Instead, we will focus on where the balance sheet is and where we think the income statement is headed. With regards to the balance sheet as well, AMC's December 31, 2020 numbers do not show the work that went on after the year-end. While Q4-2020 showed $308 million of cash, AMC was an exceptionally happy camper issuing equity lottery tickets to the newly minted "buy today, retire tomorrow" crowd.

Firstly, our at-the-market, or ATM, equity offerings have raised approximately $870 million on the issuance of approximately 278 million shares in a little more than 4 months. You should note that $772 million of these proceeds were raised after our third quarter conference call. Two, we issued an additional $100 million of first lien debt financing and we did this without increasing leverage because we swapped $100 million of second lien debt for equity as part of this transaction. Third, we executed a new Odeon GBP 140 million and EUR 296 million term loan agreement that provided approximately $411 million of incremental liquidity. And this is after paying down our European revolving line of credit. And fourth, we also saw the deleveraging effect of $600 million in convertible notes that were swapped out of interest-bearing debt and into equity at a conversion price of $13.51 per share. Importantly, as of February 28, thanks to the actions that we have taken above, we had a little more than $1.1 billion of cash on hand. And fourth, we also saw the deleveraging effect of $600 million in convertible notes that were swapped out of interest-bearing debt and into equity at a conversion price of $13.51 per share.

AMC now has enough liquidity to last till March 2022 as per their latest filings and total liabilities are also lower thanks to the conversion noted above. But behind that headline number, the total liabilities are still incredibly high. Even if one disregards the operating lease liabilities (the bulk of which show up also on the asset side of the balance sheet), and adjusts for $600 million debt to equity conversion, AMC has a tall mountain to climb.

Source: AMC 10-K

While does appear bearish, there is definitely the potential for a very big bounce in revenues and adjusted EBITDA down the line. Remember that in 2018, AMC reported an adjusted EBITDA of $929.2 million. We think the odds are high that AMC can surpass this number at some point as pent up demand meets expanding margins. Revenues beyond a certain point flow straight to the bottom line and AMC will likely have multiple strong quarters starting from Q3-2021. While we remain uncertain about which four quarters will deliver the $1.0 billion plus of adjusted EBITDA, we remain certain that this will happen. The bankruptcy risk appears diminishing by the day but of course, more equity issuance would help with decreasing it further.

Bull Case?

While we think the bears will be frustrated in trying to get the climactic bankruptcy they might be hoping for, the bulls have a different problem. AMC's equity raises have removed the upside even in our most optimistic outlooks. While weighted average shares outstanding show 152.31 million shares for Q4-2020, the actual number today is in a different galaxy.

Shares of Class A common stock outstanding—450,156,186 shares at March 11, 2021.

While that number demolishes the bull case by itself, AMC is not yet done.

lan Gould Okay. Let me follow that up with a few others. There haven't been any ATMs or shares offered since the end of January. Was that simply because you needed to have more shares authorized to do that? Because Sean did mention the intention is now to raise additional capital. Adam Aron Well, he didn't say that we would raise additional capital. He said that we will carefully examine the raising of additional capital in whatever form we think is most attractive. Having brought in $1.222 billion between December 14 and January 20 something, 22nd, I think it was, we thought -- and with $1 billion of cash to the bank, we thought it was appropriate to take a bit of a breather. But we are now very carefully looking at what are the smartest ways for us to raise capital. There are a lot of vehicles that we can use to get there. And we're also balancing how we can achieve the goal of deleveraging the company. We are thrilled that in July of 2020, we got rid of $555 million of debt through a very complex negotiation with our second lien holders. We're thrilled that in January, we got rid of $600 million of debt when Silver Lake converted their notes and equity. So it's something that we'll look at very hard. But it's just a simple fact that, yes, we took 5 weeks away from capital raising given what we put in the bank in the last couple of months.

We are certain that equity issuance is part of the deal but AMC is probably looking at the massive implied volatility on its stock and options and considering convertible debt. Option implied volatility feeds into pricing of convertible debt and that would allow AMC to issue lower cost debt with a conversion option. If the strike or conversion price is far enough out of the money, AMC can ultimately avoid dilution, while actually reducing its debt service costs.

Conclusion

As we had stated previously, those suggesting that the high short interest meant that the stock was ripe for a squeeze were just plain misinformed. AMC's effective short interest, adjusted for the new shares issued is now probably under 10%. Unlike GameStop Corp. (GME), AMC's management has no issues hitting the bid. While they may have taken a break, debt holders and EPR Properties (EPR) will keep the pressure on AMC. If AMC wants more concessions (pun intended), it will have to use this "Reddit Rally" to keep issuing equity. The best way for bulls to play this is to sell volatility. The probability of a bankruptcy now appears quite low and way out of the money, cash secured puts offer strong returns.

Unfortunately, the risk levels are higher than what we generally target for our Marketplace service and hence we are still staying out.