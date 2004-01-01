Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is a play on a new game and entertainment concept called metaverse, as the company has great popularity with younger age cohorts. I am quite surprised about the rapid rise and revenue base of the company as the company has been a major beneficiary of the Covid-19 pandemic which has obviously been beneficial for the company.

On the other hand, it makes for very hard comparables this year as this growth company does not rule out negative growth compared to the annualised fourth quarter numbers.

This and a very lofty valuation are prime reasons for me to be cautious here as I am surprised about the resilience of the share price given the recent volatility in the technology space.

Games

Roblox finds its origin back in 1989 when its two co-founders programmed a 2D simulated physics lab. When these founders started Roblox in 2004, the aim was to replicate the same inspiration of imagination and creativity.

Currently, some 37 million people use Roblox to connect, learn, play, communicate and explore in 3D digital worlds, built by more than 8 million developers. The platform obtains inspiration from gaming, entertainment, social media and even toys. The category is called metaverse, a concept of persistent, shared and 3D virtual spaces. This concept, until quite recently, belonged to futurist and science fiction. The rise of consumer computing and greater bandwidth connections allow for the rapid rise of this concept, as Covid-19 has resulted in a lot of additional time to be spent by many people.

Quite frankly I have heard about Roblox once, but I am far from an avid user, or in fact a user. When searching for certain videos, some make sense, as many seem like another way of entertainment.

In total more than 30 billion hours were spent on the platform last year, marking a rapid acceleration and more than doubling compared to 2019, with the Covid-19 pandemic being the main driver of course.

These hours were driven by 33 million daily users of which nearly half a million were paying for their activity. The company gives some of these revenues back to certain registered developers and creators, of which 300 earned more than $100,000 per year in Robux, the currency of the platform.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to list 199 million shares in a so-called direct listing, which means that no preliminary offering price or final offer price has been set. Given the share count of approximately 680 million shares, the valuation comes in around $30 billion at the reference price of $45, a valuation which rises towards $48 billion with shares having risen to $70 at the moment of writing. This valuation includes approximately $1.4 billion in net cash.

If we look at the actual underlying financials, we see a relatively small, yet rapidly growing company to perhaps justify this valuation. The company generated sales of $325 million in 2018 on which an operating loss of $88 million was reported. Revenues rose 56% to just over half a billion in 2019 as operating losses narrowed a bit to $76 million. Revenues rose another 82% to $924 million in 2020 as rapid growth resulted in an increase in operating loss. This is driven by higher developer fees, as operating losses came in at $266 million last year. Bookings of $1.88 billion in 2020 were essentially twice the reported revenue number for the same year! This suggests very strong momentum as despite the reported losses, free cash flow was reported at $411 million last year.

If we look at the developments since the outbreak of Covid-19 the great increase in the number of users took place during the second quarter. While there was sequential growth in the third and fourth quarter in terms of sales, the daily user numbers flattened out over the past quarters.

Fourth quarter revenues came in as high at $310 million, for an annualised number of around $1.25 billion. Bookings for the fourth quarter came in at $642 million, for a run rate in excess of $2.5 billion, suggesting continued growth in terms of reported sales. While the GAAP numbers reveal losses, cash flow is very positive. If we assume this is normal, and we annualise the booking numbers, a current operating asset valuation of $47 billion works down to a multiple at just below 20 times sales.

The problem is that of the valuation in combination with projections as a recent blog post reveals that the 2021 guidance lags compared to the annualised numbers discussed based on the fourth quarter numbers!

A Few Thoughts

The big risk in this offering is obviously the valuation and a reversion to normal if Covid-19 subsides. Current losses do not appear a major issue given the huge booking and the positive cash flows, even as the company posts GAAP losses at the moment.

The biggest risk in this offering is that the company already outlined a guidance for 2021. This guidance reveals that the key metrics relating to bookings/revenues for this year are seen below the run rate reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Besides the valuation a quick solution to the Covid-19 crisis is a big risk as consumers across the globe will see fewer free time as attention for time and entertainment is very fierce. Other competitors for time, include YouTube, Netflix, EA Games, Activision Blizzard, Facebook, Zynga, and many other platforms of course.

Given the recent rout in the technology space, I am quite surprised to see that the shares have performed quite well, perhaps as the shares obtained the ''blessing'' of Cathie Wood, quite important these days (at least in the short term). That is never enough of a reason, and while the company is a market leader in a new niche segment which certainly can continue to grow, I do not see a compelling risk-reward here.