We all know that each and every investor has a unique set of personal characteristics that drive both short-term and long-term strategies with the purpose to improve the quality of life. In the case of buying and selling stocks, the goal is to increase wealth through financial gains.

There are more investing philosophies than there are stars in the sky. Some investors have an extreme appetite for risk and will treat 9:30 am to 4:00 pm like time spent at a table in Vegas. They wake up, jump on the computer, pull up the pre-market movers and proceed to spend the day chasing. Some days things work out, but there are many days that are painful. Only the most disciplined and emotionally numb will find this approach to be strategically sound.

Then there are the data junkies that will evaluate, interrogate and investigate historical information to ad nauseam only to dissect and start the evaluation process again before making any investment decisions. Obviously, this approach does not fit the quick draw momentum chaser mold of the wallstreetbets investor. The well planned and thoughtful approach here may seem rational and responsible in a perfect world. We all know that we don’t live in a perfect world, which makes agility an important wrench tucked away in the successful investor’s toolbox.

Agility as an investing tool

Having agility should not be mistaken with indecisiveness or rash decision making which are common characteristics of the struggling investor. Having agility helps develop both short- and long-term goals by preparing for the unknown with strategies that will help minimize risk.

First and foremost, the most successful investors among us have a good understanding of the big picture fundamentals and technicals. Investors do not need to be financial experts or put together a thesis stating the parallels between the Fibonacci ratio, the Elliott wave and Dow theorem to be successful. However, a good appreciation that there are countless influences on not only each and every stock but also the entire market as a whole is certainly a foundation that all investors should embrace. In other words, simple macros matter regardless of what type of risk-taking investor you are when selecting stocks to buy.

My objective in times of uncertainty is to use that agility tool to find investment opportunities that can thrive under multiple market conditions. An example of one such company is Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN). Insteel is well positioned as an industrial manufacturer of engineered structural reinforcing and support products used for major infrastructures such as bridges and buildings. Insteel is certainly a company that can continue to thrive in the current long running bull market. What makes this more enticing is the fact that Insteel could even continue to climb even if the market takes a severe downturn.

The macro PE environment

There is no question that we are experiencing a bull run that is seemingly endless. So, we must continue to search for signals for the eventual end while keeping in mind that there are too many market influential variables to conclude anything concrete. Here is a look at the market’s most basic but also most tried and true indicator, PE ratio. Below is the long-term look at the S&P 500 PE ratio. The chart depicts the PE trend over the life of the market. It should be apparent to everyone that we are currently in high multiple eras only matched a few times over the long historical period.

Source: multpl.com S&P 500 PE ratio

It is plainly understood that using PE for investment selection does not paint any clear binary decision point. If it did, we would all be billionaires. Since the ratio is influenced by two independent variables that really do not have any relevant correlation with one another outside of historical perspective, we must keep it in perspective. Earnings per share do however have a direct correlation to company performance but do not have much relevance to actual share price as we plainly see in this time of great valuation.

The real earnings growth rate chart below does add some perspective to the macro side of PE. Notice the downward trend in earnings growth. A closer look does show that this trend cannot be solely rationalized by the disruption of the covid pandemic as the downward earnings growth trend began well before the virus entered our lives.

Source: multpl.com S&P 500 Real Earnings Growth Rate

Now I am not saying it is time to rotate out of the high-flying growth stocks that everyone has dominating the lion’s share of their portfolios, but I am saying make sure to stay agile or at least be ready to use the agility tool. Simply making a decision to jump into dividend-paying safe-havens isn’t always a strategy that will protect wealth. In fact, the dividend growth chart below does paint a bleak picture on the dividend front as well. That long run of falling dividend growth should get you looking towards alternative bailout strategies if a macro-level correction does come into play. We must not forget that General Electric (GE) investors once relied heavily on dividend safety. If we as investors remain agile, we can minimize the negative impact of the abrupt changes that occur from time to time.

Source: multpl.com S&P 500 Dividend Growth

Stability in bull or bear market conditions

Insteel is one example of a stable company that can offer some portfolio support much like the peace of mind we get from the support that its products offer to our nation's bridges. It is an investment that can also grow even if the seemingly perpetual bull market continues for another decade. In a nutshell, it may prove to be a sound investment in a bull or bear market.

Taking a quick look at Insteel’s long-term balance sheet data on the bar chart below clearly shows a company that is well positioned for the future even if that future brings on severe directional change in the economic environment. With zero debt and a cash position that is trending slightly upward, Insteel has the needed flexibility to handle any situation. This is a company that values a strong and fiscally responsible balance sheet.

Source: Author generated from company data

A strong balance sheet alone is not an indicator of stability. There have been more companies that I care to count that have touted strong cash positions with little debt but still proceeded to burn many investors. Without customers willing to provide revenue, there’s no balance sheet out there that will keep a company floating for too long. The 10-year income statement highlights below show a company that has positively trending revenue. Additionally, gross profit and operating income have shown to have the same positive trend with the sole hiccup in 2019.

Source: Author generated from company data

As we take a closer look at the most recent quarter, we can see that Insteel is still showing gains on all relevant income statement metrics. Year over year, revenue increased from FY20 Q1 $97.6M to FY21 Q1 $119.6M. What is most impressive with the quarterly report is clearly stated in the Q1 press release:

Gross margin widened 1,020 basis points to 16.6% from 6.4% in the prior year quarter primarily due to a combination of wider spreads between selling prices and raw material costs and higher shipment volume.

Source: IIIN Q1 report

The clear catalyst

So it should be clear that Insteel may prove to be a nice hiding place for some portfolio funds in times of uncertainty. However, the stable balance sheet and the moderately growing and reliable revenue growth is not the main reason that I like this stock. I like this company as an investment for the pent-up catalyst that is hovering over Insteel like a hammer positioned to strike a nail. It is no secret that infrastructure spending has been the talk for longer than we would all like to admit. The longer the talks go on, the more pent up the catalyst becomes. In fact, the pent-up issues surrounding our failing bridges may end up being a launchpad for Insteel growth. So it is a matter of time before the hammer strikes.

The following quotes are taken from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association 2020 bridge report:

More than one third (37 percent) of U.S. bridges—nearly 231,000 spans—need repair work. More than 46,000 bridges are rated in poor condition and classified as “structurally deficient.” A total of 81,000 bridges should be replaced. Structurally deficient bridge, on average, are nearly 69 years old, compared to 44 years old for non-deficient bridges. At the current rate, it would take over 50 years to repair these structures.

Source: American Road & Transportation Builders Association bridge report

Now that vaccines are well underway and the covid relief bill has passed, Washington is turning towards infrastructure. Infrastructure has been an ongoing topic seemingly forever, proving that getting non-partisan support is fairly difficult. With the Democrats in the driver's seat, getting a bill through should finally be achievable.

Regardless of how elaborate and expansive the infrastructure bill ultimately becomes, rest assured bridge repair, replacement and newly constructed will be addressed. The article, With Covid relief passed, Biden prepares to stake his presidency and Democratic majorities on infrastructure, published March 10, 2021, on CNBC quotes a Raymond James analyst with:

Do not think of the infrastructure bill as just roads and bridges. Democrats view an infrastructure bill as the ‘infrastructure’ necessary to build the economy of the future.

The obvious intent of the quote is to stress the large-scale impact beyond roads and bridges. In other words, the starting point will be roads and bridges with other infrastructure needs and wants to be the carrot. There is no imaginable proposal that would come forward without addressing the absolute need for our nation's failing bridges.

Conclusion and beyond

I am not exactly calling market top, but I am also not suggesting that the market is guaranteed to continue climbing over the next few months. It would be incredibly nice if I had the power to pinpoint directional changes.

However, I am recommending that all investors make sure to take time to prepare for times of uncertainty by focusing on becoming a little more agile. Do not solely rely on what has worked well over the last decade. Become more aware of the overall market environment and begin to think about tactics and strategies to protect against uncertainty.

For me, the current overall market valuation has me looking for companies that are likely to succeed in both bull and bear runs. Insteel seems to fit the bill nicely. I do not currently hold any shares of Insteel but knowing that I have it in the ready is comforting enough at the moment.

I will continue to pay close attention to the macro environment and will shift into IIIN under two scenarios, a likely infrastructure bill comes to fruition or a downturn in the market becomes apparent. The search for more investments that fit these requirements is underway as I do feel a little uncomfortable with the current market multiples. Stay agile through preparation.