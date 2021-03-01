"Johnny and Jane sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage." You know you've heard it, you've probably sung it, and you might even be guilty of teasing a friend using that nursery rhyme when you were in grade school. Well, where have all the babies gone? Now that a light is forming at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, that question seems to be the front and center headline issue impacting a company that has popped onto my radar screen - Carter's Inc.

Founded in 1865, Carter's, Inc. designs, sources, and markets branded children's-wear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. Carter's Inc. has a leading market share in this category in N. America. According to CRI management, Carter's holds "a 13% market share in the market of 0-10 year old children, a $23 billion market", "double the next largest competitor" in the 0-10 year old's segment. Within the 0-2 year old space, Carter's holds "4x the market share of their next largest competitor." The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale (which includes relationships with Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Amazon (AMZN)), and International.

Like most retailers operating with a material brick & motor position, the pandemic put a hit in their financials for 2020, but impressively (and unlike many, if not most, retailers in the apparel segment), the company remained profitable in 2020, as you can see below.

Source

Having spent 5-6am listening to a conference call that BofA recently hosted with Carter's, here are some of my takeaways:

1.) Prior to the pandemic, Carter's achieved 31 years of consecutive sales growth. I found this to be a staggering statistic which points to the strength of its brand, multi-distribution channel business model, and the uniqueness of the inherent replacement/growth cycle inherent in its consumers (i.e. babies growing).

2.) Management is taking a thoughtful approach to planning for growth in 2021, but cautiously optimistic that this will be a multi-year recovery/growth period as the domestic situation returns to normal, family formation resumes, and foreign tourism eventually returns at a later stage - hopefully proving their forecast to be overly conservative.

3.) The company is managing for "profitability" thus not going to chase non-profitable growth for growth's sake. I am a two thumbs-up fan of this approach.

4.) It is optimizing its square footage exposure/inventory position/supply chain which will include closing a significant number of poorer-performing stores and overall should help drive an increase in margins in the near/medium term.

Once management finished its opening remarks, the very first question out from the host analyst speaks to the heart of my focus for the remainder of this article: birth rates. Paraphrasing the question, a lot has been written about the projected decline in births due to covid-19, what do you make of this and how is this influencing the company's plans for the future?

Management's answer (paraphrased): There seems to be a "delay" that could drive between 300 and 500k less births in this time period due to Covid-19 which could impact us through mid-2021. The mid-2021 part of the answer is interesting, BUT the more interesting part of management's answer was when it talked about birth rates peaking around 2007 at 4.1MM and falling down to 3.7MM over a 10-13 year period and importantly noting that during that same time period Carter's was able to more than double sales.

So here is my contention, and let me preface this by saying this is by no means "coming at" the host analyst on my part, who I know is asking important questions that are a top of investor/client/her customers' minds. Having said that, is the market getting too worked upon an item that could turn out to be the tail-end of a decade-long cycle which is simply being exacerbated with an additional but transitory delay in births?

While researching a different company in the homebuilding space, I came across the slide shown below, which suggests that there is potential for a favorable demographic population wave of millennials anticipated to support a continuation of the recent strength in the housing industry - which I will contend is also somewhat likely to be a coincident indicator for child births - as the underlying factor is the millennial generation reaching the "adulting" milestone by forming households of their own after some period of delay.

Source

Considering CRI is trading at ~13x forward earnings and 15% off its recent 52-week high, from a relative pricing perspective, Carter's does not immediately appear to be an expensive stock. CRI might even be downright cheap on a valuation basis considering the fundamentals of the underlying business, but I am not totally there yet. From a behavioral point of view, this opportunity appears interesting to me as the stock is relatively inexpensive to the market, could be cheap relative to the value of the underlying business, AND considering that outside of the "story stocks" (where fundamentals need not be applied) market participants can be so prone to get worked up over next quarter's earnings and last quarter's birth rates, there could be an important underlying inflection point providing a significant potentially unexpected tailwind for the company. In this case, the reality could be that the market is standing on a beach watching the water recede not paying attention to the inbound wave coming in. So in closing, I guess I should turn back to the nursery rhyme analogy that opened with, so here goes.

Johnny (aged 31 to 35) and Jane (aged 28 to 33) are sitting in mom's basement, K-I-S-S-I-N-G...cause let's face it, lockdown has been a long, tough slog. Are babies on the way?

More to come.

Thanks for reading.