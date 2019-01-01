International securities have underperformed for a bit more than a decade, causing yields to rise and valuations to plummet. International equities are likely to outperform in the coming decade, due to their greater yields, and due to the possibility of substantial capital gains if valuations rise.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is a low-cost index fund investing in international high dividend yield stocks. The fund provides investors with a simple, easy, and highly diversified way to get exposure to international equities, carries an above average yield of 3.0%, but has underperformed in the past.

VYMI is a buy, although the fund's history of underperformance is somewhat concerning.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Vanguard

Underlying Index: FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index

Expense Ratio: 0.27%

Dividend Yield: 2.95%

Total Returns (Inception): 8.06%

Fund Overview

VYMI is an index ETF investing in high yield international equities. The fund is administered by Vanguard, the second-largest asset manager and largest index fund provider in the world.

The fund tracks the FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index, a simple broad-based market-cap index of these same securities. Countries and stocks must meet a basic set of criteria to be included in the index, but U.S. stocks are specifically excluded. Applicable stocks are ranked according to their forward dividend yield and included in the index until their cumulative market capitalization reaches 50% of the total market cap of applicable stocks. Quite simply, the fund invests in the 50% highest-yielding dividend stocks in the world, sans the United States. Interested readers can take a look a more in-depth look at the fund's methodology here and here, but I think I've included the more relevant details.

VYMI's underlying index methodology results in an incredibly diversified fund. VYMI invests in 48 countries, all relevant industries, and over 1000 stocks. Diversification serves to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, but also precludes the possibility of substantial under or overperformance, at least relative to international equities. Expect the fund to perform in-line with international equity markets. The fund is overweight financials due to their high yields, developed markets, and greater size/market capitalization.

(Source: ETF.com)

VYMI seems to faithfully track international high dividend yield equities, so investors should consider investing in the fund if these securities are of interest. I see three key benefits of these securities:

International diversification reduces portfolio risk and volatility,

International stocks are undervalued, which boosts yields, and increases the possibility of substantial capital gains moving forward.

Let's have a look at each of the points above.

International Diversification - Reduced Risk and Volatility

International diversification reduces portfolio risk and volatility as international stocks sometimes perform quite differently compared to U.S. equities. Sometimes international stocks underperform, sometimes U.S. equities do, so investing in both means that the possibility of substantial underperformance is lessened.

(Source: Schroders)

As an example, and as can be seen above, U.S. equities performed quite badly during the 2000s. This was due to the combined hit of the dot-com bubble at the begging of the decade, and the financial crash at the end. Total returns for the S&P 500 were equivalent to -9% in total, or about -1% annualized:

Data by YCharts

International equities, on the other hand, had total returns equal to 5% during the decade, equivalent to 0.5% annualized, at least according to MSCI data.

A diversified portfolio of U.S. and international equities would have avoided losses during the 2000s, partly due to the superior performance of international stocks, and partly due to the positive effects of rebalancing. U.S. equities are likely to post losses sometime in the future, so diversifying into international equities will almost certainly reduce losses during some next future crisis. The same is likely to be true in future years/decades, which brings me to my next point.

International Stocks - Valuation Analysis

As can be seen above (in the first graph), the performance of U.S. and international equities is somewhat cyclical. Long periods of U.S. outperformance are generally followed by long periods of international outperformance, and vice versa.

This is at least partly due to changing valuations. Higher share prices lead to frothy valuations, lowering yields and reducing the possibility and size of future capital gains. Lower share prices have the opposite effect, boosting dividends and increasing the possibility of substantial and market-beating capital gains. In fact, changing valuations have been the biggest contributors to U.S. equity outperformance for the past decade or so, discounting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

(Source: Vanguard)

Due to the above, international equities are currently looking very attractively valued. VYMI itself sports a cheaper valuation than the S&P 500, and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), a similar ETF focusing on high dividend yield U.S. equities. VYM also yields slightly more than the S&P 500, but not more than VYM.

(Source: ETF.com - Chart by author)

In my opinion, VYMI's comparatively strong dividend yield and cheap valuation should lead to outperformance in the coming years. I simply see no reason why U.S. equities should continue to outperform their fundamentals, so I don't believe that they will.

Performance Analysis

Finally, a quick look at the fund's performance.

International equities and funds have performed disastrously these past few years. VYMI is no exception, with the fund significantly underperforming its U.S. counterparty, VYM, and the S&P 500 for the past three years or so. The fund's underlying index has also underperformed both for the past decade.

(Source: ETF.com - Chart by author - Italicized figures correspond to index returns. )

Now, the interesting thing is that VYMI has actually started to outperform these past few months. As can be seen above, the fund has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 the past month, and slightly outperformed during the past three months. Most of the outperformance was due to a rotation towards hard-hit industry sectors, which explains the strong performance of VYM as well. In my opinion, the days of consistent U.S. equity outperformance are over, while funds like VYMI should see stronger returns from now on.

Conclusion

VYMI focuses on international stocks with high dividend yields. These securities have underperformed for years, and so they carry stronger yields and cheaper valuations than comparable U.S. equities. As such, VYMI is likely to outperform in the coming years, as has been the case these past few months.