Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) designs, manufactures and sells small electric appliances, mostly for the kitchen, sold to consumers and businesses across America. The bullish investment thesis is the end of the coronavirus economy during 2021, the recovery of consumer spending with the latest round of stimulus checks to taxpayers, and the normalization of the restaurant industry could lead to a sizable demand jump for the company soon. The price chart pattern has consolidated for six months, preparing for another leg higher. Any day, the quote could rise above a trendline drawn through its late 2020 high trades and begin such an advance.

The company invented and pioneered an electric motor over a hundred years ago that would work on either Alternating Current [AC] or Direct Current [DC] electricity. It pioneered drink mixers and blenders. Then, Hamilton Beach branched out to a number of other kitchen gadgets for American homes. While it has been part of various conglomerates and ownership structures since the early 1900s, the company is now a minor, publicly-traded outfit with a market capitalization of around $250 million.

Image Source: Company Website

The business model is manufacturing gets subcontracted to overseas suppliers, mostly in China. Then product is shipped to North America (and elsewhere) for consumer distribution and sales channels like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and hundreds of other retailers. In addition, the company is direct selling products at greater rates under COVID-19 stay-at-home trends, using its own website. Roughly 70% of sales originated in the U.S during 2019.

Image Source: Hamilton Beach Website

The enterprise also sells commercial appliances to restaurants and cafeterias, which have witnessed the greatest negative effect from COVID-19 shutdowns. All told, I am modeling a far sharper increase in revenues, cash flow and income than Wall Street is currently anticipating for 2021-22. If I am right, this extra bounce in results could fuel a nice 30-50% price gain for its shares into next year.

Fundamental Valuation

The stock price still looks inexpensive vs. longer-term comparisons, especially if you ignore the pandemic panic price range during the spring-summer of last year. Forward 1-year price to earnings remains quite low, around 9x estimated 2021 EPS. Compared to the S&P 500 index P/E ratio equivalent near 25x, Hamilton Beach could be a real bargain.

Price to trailing sales, operating earnings, cash flow and book value remain on the low side of its recent 5-year historicals. You can review the positive valuation setup below. Measured against arguably the most overvalued U.S. equity market in history, Hamilton Beach has a price well supported by the underlying business fundamentals.

The main reason Hamilton Beach trades at a low valuation is its business model returns somewhat subpar margins. If the company can increase margins, a much higher stock quote above $30 could be in the cards.

Nevertheless, management has done a good job of paying off debts and growing current assets like cash, receivables and inventories waiting for a pickup in the economy. Debt to assets and net equity (book value) are near a 5-year low. In terms of a bullish and liquid balance sheet, the company owned $316 million in current assets vs. $309 million in total liabilities at the end of Q3 in September. The net result of a financially-flexible and liquid accounting design is all free cash flow and earnings can be used to directly benefit shareholders, through dividends (2.1% for a cash yield today easily covered at 20% of earnings) or share buybacks, without hurting growth prospects.

Technical Breakout Approaches

The timing of the ideal risk/reward buy entry can be whittled down to an upside price move above its recent trading high of late February around $18.90. This price also corresponds with the green trendlines drawn below, through high trades since November, both on simple arithmetic and log scales. A buy-stop placed between $18.90 and $19.10 should do the trick for active traders/speculators.

A successful test of its 200-day moving average last week would be confirmed with a larger advance past $19 a share in coming days. The overall momentum picture is better than the average U.S. equity, using my proprietary formulas, especially over the past couple of weeks. If the trendline is broken soon, I am expecting a price jump into the low-$20s quickly, assuming the stock market generally does not crater from rising interest rates.

Final Thoughts

Hamilton Beach could be a terrific short-term trading vehicle, but also a strong intermediate-term gainer on the reopenings in our economy. Passage of the $1.9 trillion federal government stimulus package this week is another huge positive for the company. A target price in the upper-$20s to low-$30s seems reasonable given the economy improves throughout 2021. A 15x P/E multiple on EPS of $2.00-$2.50 could generate enormous upside in one of the leading kitchen appliance companies in the world. Corroborating the bullish story, average historical valuations of basic fundamental business ratios get you to $25+ for price.

Downside risks appear to be centered around macroeconomic issues like the odds of a deep recession or stock market crash. Both have low, but not impossible, odds of occurring later in 2021. Management execution of the business plan, a weaker dollar raising manufacturing costs, and the potential for disruptions in the supply chain (from COVID-19’s reemergence in China or trade frictions between the U.S./China) are other risks to contemplate.

I bought shares earlier this week in anticipation of a stock price breakout. My initial plan is to hold for a 10-15% gain. At that point, I will reevaluate the pros and cons of longer-term ownership. Since the company is smaller, I am keeping the Hamilton Beach position size at a below normal setting in my diversified long/short portfolio. The investment proposition fits many of the same rebound characteristics in consumer spending, as my recent consumer discretionary picks Coty (COTY) here and Vera Bradley (VRA) here.

Thanks for reading. This article should be the first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.