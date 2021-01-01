It's been a busy start to the year for M&A in the gold (GLD) sector, with two deals announced in the past week and over four deals already completed this year. The most recent acquisition was the purchase of the Jerritt Canyon Mine by First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), a deal that helps the company gain a foothold in a Tier-1 operating jurisdiction and diversify further from a metals standpoint by adding significant annual gold output to its production profile. However, while the recent deal makes tremendous progress on these fronts, the price paid for the acquisition looks lofty, given that Jerritt Canyon is not a low-cost asset. Therefore, while this looks like a cheap acquisition on some metrics, I would argue First Majestic overpaid relative to previous deals we've seen in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

First Majestic Silver announced that it would be acquiring the Jerritt Canyon Mine in Nevada from Sprott Mining last week, with a purchase price for the deal of ~$470 million in shares (26.7 million shares). This translates to 12% share dilution relative to its share structure of ~222 million shares, which seems like a great deal given that it's picking up an operation that produced ~113,000 ounces of gold last year, and over ~9.5 million ounces over its 40-year history. However, while the production profile is impressive and the deal is accretive on a production basis, the margins at Jerritt Canyon look disappointing, and for the time being, this is a very high-cost asset. Let's take a closer look at the deal below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, First Majestic was on track to produce ~309,100 gold-equivalent ounces [GEO] in FY2021 at the mid-point of its guidance, assuming a 65 to 1 gold to silver ratio. If we assume that the Jerritt Canyon will produce ~110,000 ounces of gold, this pushes the company's GEO profile to ~419,100 ounces, translating to more than 30% production growth on a GEO basis. At first glance, 12% share dilution to grow production by 30% is exceptional, especially considering that these ounces are coming from a much more desirable operating jurisdiction like Nevada. In addition, the mine is not operating anywhere near its full capacity, so I would not rule out ~150,000 ounces of annual gold production if First Majestic can turn around the asset. So, what's the issue with the acquisition?

I have based the ~309,100 GEO production estimate for FY2021 on ~106,000 ounces of gold at the mid-point of guidance and 13.2 million ounces of silver divided by 65 to translate to a gold-equivalent basis (13.2 million / 65 = ~203,100 ounces).

As noted in the press release, while Jerritt Canyon did produce ~112,800 ounces of gold in FY2020, which places the operation in the upper echelon of junior producers, it did so at very high costs. This is because cash costs came in at $1,289/oz in FY2020, which is more than 25% above the industry average costs of ~$1,020/oz in FY2020 for all gold producers, but that ~$1,020/oz figure is based on all-in sustaining costs. If we assume that all-in sustaining costs at Jerritt Canyon were 10% higher and apply a 10% increase to the cash cost figure, this translates to all-in sustaining costs of $1,418/oz or some of the highest costs in the sector currently. Assuming a conservative gold price of $1,600/oz, this would translate to all-in sustaining cost margins of just ~11.4%.

Assuming these cash costs are comparable to all-in sustaining costs [AISC], they are still extremely high and translate to all-in sustaining cost margins of ~19.4%. For the purposes of this article, I will assume that Jerritt Canyon’s costs of $1,289/oz are all-in sustaining costs to provide a comparison to previous acquisitions and current market comparables.

(Source: Company Presentation)

First Majestic has noted in its press release regarding the acquisition that it should be able to complete significant improvements at the Jerritt Canyon Mine. These improvements include less reliance on mining contractors, utilizing more of the current processing capacity, and working to improve recovery rates. In terms of throughput, Jerritt Canyon is currently utilizing only ~50% of its nameplate capacity of 4,500 tonnes per day, with an average throughput of 2,200 tonnes per day due to limited production from two underground mines.

If we assume an average feed grade of ~5.50 grams per tonne gold, a recovery rate of 85%, and 60% utilization of the mill or a step up to ~2,700 tonnes per day, First Majestic could see annual gold production increase to closer to ~145,000 ounces per year. This would translate to much more respectable unit costs and likely pull AISC closer to $1,050/oz. However, even under these assumptions for FY2022, this is still a relatively high-cost mine compared to peers. Over the past few years, there has been a strong correlation between price paid per ounce for producers in acquisitions and AISC margins. In the case of this deal, it is a major outlier given that First Majestic paid a high price ($239.06/oz) for lower margin ounces based on the ~1.97 million ounces of Jerritt Canyon resources. We can take a look at the recent Saracen deal for a comparison:

(Source: Author's Chart)

During Q4 of last year, Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) announced that it would be merging with Saracen (OTCPK:SCEXF), and the deal valued Saracen at $256.47/oz. This was the highest price paid per ounce in years in a merger or acquisition. Still, the premium made sense because Saracen was a ~520,000-ounce producer with industry-leading costs, and there were significant synergies involved in the deal. During FY2020, Saracen produced 520,400 ounces at AISC of $826/oz and was on track to do ~620,000 ounces at AISC of $1,012/oz in FY2021. Assuming the company’s growth plans came to fruition, the goal was to grow production to ~700,000 ounces at AISC below ~$950/oz by FY2024. If we combine this 35% production growth, synergies at KCGM given that Northern Star and Saracen both shared the mine, and the exceptional margins, paying ~$256.00/oz for Saracen made a lot of sense. Saracen's operating costs are based on an Australian Dollar to US Dollar Exchange rate of 0.75 to 1.0.

(Source: Author's Table)

In First Majestic’s case and the Jerritt Canyon acquisition, there are no clear synergies from a mining location standpoint, given that First Majestic operates in Mexico. In addition, Jerritt Canyon is the furthest thing from a high-margin producer, and as of the most recent technical report, Jerritt Canyon is relying on resources only, with no mineral reserves statement. Finally, the glaring difference is that Saracen has three mines producing over ~625,000 ounces per annum in CY2021, so it has quadruple the production profile. Besides, Saracen was acquired when the 50-day moving average for gold was above $1,935/oz, while Jerritt Canyon was acquired at a considerably gold price (50-day moving average: $1,799/oz). When comparing all these metrics, Northern Star looks like it got a much better deal with Saracen than First Majestic did with Jerritt Canyon.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might argue that the Saracen Minerals merger was just an outstanding deal, and this is only one example of a management team making a more shrewd acquisition. However, if we look at the above charts, Jerritt Canyon looks like an expensive acquisition on other metrics as well. This is because nearly all M&A for high-cost producers was done at a price paid per ounce of less than $200. The most recent example was TMac Resources (OTC:TMMFF) by Agnico Eagle (AEM) for less than $100/oz. In fact, the only acquisitions above $200/oz have been Tier-1 jurisdiction producers with costs below $900/oz, which has mostly justified the premiums paid. As the chart below shows, the Jerritt Canyon acquisition is a massive outlier vs. the most expensive acquisitions on a per ounce basis.

(Source: Author's Chart)

So, how about from a financial standpoint?

If we assume the Jerritt Canyon Mine generated revenue of ~$193.2 million in FY2020 based on ~112,000 ounces of gold sold at a $1,725/oz gold price, First Majestic paid roughly 2.43x for Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd. By looking at other publicly traded Tier-1 producers out there with larger production profiles; we can see that this is slightly above the median and average valuations currently. It's worth noting that all of these gold producers have much higher margins than Jerritt Canyon, except OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF). Therefore, if anything, we would expect that Jerritt Canyon would be at a discount on a price to sales basis to these companies, given that it has much lower AISC margins and is earning less per ounce produced.

(Source: YCharts.com)

So, what's the good news?

The good news for First Majestic investors is that a ~150,000-ounce production profile at sub $1,100/oz all-in sustaining costs seems achievable at Jerritt Canyon, which would justify the price paid for this deal. However, if this can't be achieved, I would argue that First Majestic a high price for this asset. Obviously, shifting some production into Tier-1 jurisdictions compared to its Mexican production profile is a great move, but it's not clear yet if this deal will be accretive on a margin basis until the mine is optimized. So, while this deal is accretive from a production standpoint and was done with minimal dilution, it doesn't look like it was an exceptional deal by any means.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Over the past two years, we've seen lots of M&A in the sector, and there have certainly been a few more expensive deals done on a per ounce basis than the recent Jerritt Canyon acquisition. Having said that, high-cost producers have typically been acquired at a deep discount to other M&A deals, and this is a case of a suitor paying top-dollar for a high-cost producer.

Assuming First Majestic can deliver on its expectations, this deal will help to diversify the company and push them closer to generating $700 million in revenue per year. However, with a 14% higher share count due to the recent private placement and consideration for Jerritt Canyon, First Majestic continues to look expensive here, trading at over 5.5x FY2022 revenue estimates ($750~ million) at a post-acquisition market cap of ~$4.24 billion. Compared to Tier-1 and Tier-2 gold and silver producers like Hecla Mining (HL), Newmont (NEM), and Agnico Eagle (AEM), this is a lofty valuation, especially given that First Majestic has inferior margins. Therefore, I continue to see much better value elsewhere in the sector, and I don't see much margin of safety for paying more than $17.50 per share for First Majestic Silver.