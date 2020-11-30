Midstream companies, especially master limited partnerships, have long been one of the best ways to generate an income off of a portfolio. This is due to their stable cash flows that lend themselves quite well to paying out a high distribution. This past year has certainly not been kind to the sector however as the pandemic-driven decline in energy prices caused the stock prices of many of these entities to decline.

While we have begun to see some improvements in the sector, some investors might not want to be bothered finding the best opportunities. This is where a professionally managed fund can come in as then we could rely on this professional expertise to find these opportunities. There are many such funds, most of which are in the closed-end fund space for regulatory reasons. In this article, we will take a look at one of these funds, the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), and attempt to determine if it could be right for our portfolios.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has the objective of maximizing return with an emphasis on providing current income to its investors via quarterly distributions to its investors. This is certainly not an unusual objective for a closed-end fund as most of the ones that invest in equity securities seek total returns while providing for a certain amount of current income. As the name of the fund implies, this one attempts to achieve its objective by investing in the securities issued by midstream corporations and partnerships. This is also certainly not unusual as already mentioned since there are many funds that do this, some of which I have discussed in past articles on this site.

A midstream company is a company that operates in a specialized sector the oil and gas industry. These companies transport both oil and natural gas via a variety of methods including pipelines, trucks, trains, barges, and tanker vessels. A midstream company may also provide storage and wholesale marketing of these resources as well as processing natural gas. I have discussed several of these companies in past articles so anyone that is familiar with my work will likely recognize many of the companies that comprise the largest positions in the fund. Here they are:

Source: Salient Partners

One of the unique things about this fund is that largest position. EMG Utica is a private investment company that owns a stake in a midstream joint venture between itself and MPLX (MPLX). This is a non-traded entity so the fund itself is the only way to get at it. It is not altogether uncommon for a closed-end fund to be invested in private companies but it is rare to see a private company account for the largest position in a fund. This could also present some problems with regards to valuation.

A public security trades every day so we can easily see what it is worth by simply looking at the share price. A private security is only valued at irregular times and so we cannot know exactly what this position is worth at every given moment. As this position accounts for fully 10% of the fund’s assets, it is difficult to arrive at an exact value of the fund’s portfolio. There may be some opportunities though since private companies can do things that a public company cannot and the fund may be able to have much more influence over management than it would in the case of a public company.

As I mentioned in the introduction, one of the nice things about midstream companies is that they typically enjoy very stable cash flows. I have discussed this at various times in the past, such as this article about The Williams Companies (WMB), the second-largest position in the fund. This is because of the business model that these companies use. First, essentially all of the services that they provide are conducted under long-term contracts with their customers. These allow the companies to maintain their revenues through short-term economic disruptions like the one that the pandemic created.

The companies are also resistant to commodity price fluctuations since they make their money based on the volume of the resources that they handle, not on the value of those resources. The contracts that these companies conduct business under can even have minimum volume commitments, which even provide some protection if the upstream oil or gas producer reduces their production as many did last year. Thus, we can clearly see that these firms are generally very well-positioned to generate stable cash flows and pay out solid distributions to their owners.

Although the majority of the fund’s largest positions are American companies, not all of them are. Pembina Pipeline (PBA), for example, is a Canadian company. Overall, 16.99% of the fund is invested in Canadian companies while about 2-3% is invested in British and Danish companies. Thus, foreign assets comprise just under 20% of the fund. The fact that the fund invests in companies from more than one country is nice because of the protection that it provides us against regime risk. Regime risk is a risk faced by any company that relates to the risk that some government or other authority will take some action that has an adverse impact on the company’s operations.

We saw this recently in the United States with President Biden’s executive order banning new leases for hydraulic fracturing on federal lands. While this will certainly not have a significant impact on midstream companies or the energy industry in general, it does illustrate that governmental actions can pose a risk for any company. The only way to protect ourselves against this risk is limiting the proportion of our portfolios that is exposed to any single government. While, as just mentioned, that proportion is not especially large at roughly 20%, it is still sufficient to provide us with some protection here. Thus, the fact that this is a global fund is rather nice to see.

There are several different types of midstream companies, each of which has different fundamentals. For example, some of these companies specialize in the transportation of only a certain type of resource, like Williams that focuses on natural gas. Some operate long-haul interstate pipelines while others specialize in gathering and processing operations. The Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is very well-diversified among all of the different types:

Source: Salient Partners

This is nice to see because each of these different sectors have different fundamentals. For example, as we will see shortly, the future of natural gas is much brighter than the future of crude oil. Thus, those midstream companies specializing in natural gas pipelines likely have more growth potential than those specializing in crude oil. The fact that the fund invests in all of these different sectors thus means that it provides investors with exposure to all of these different fundamentals.

The most surprising thing here may be the fund’s 11.45% exposure to clean energy. This is not a sector that we associate with midstream as midstream companies deal with traditional fossil fuels. The clean energy sector in aggregate performed much better than the traditional energy sector did over the past year, at least in terms of capital markets performance, so the presence of these companies in the fund’s portfolio likely appeal to many investors. These companies are not exactly what some people think of when they picture a renewable energy company, though.

The Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s clean energy holdings consist mainly of yieldcos like NextEra Energy Partners (NEP). These companies operate very much like midstream companies in that they conduct business under long-term contracts. In the case of these firms, they generate electricity from renewable sources and then sell that electricity under power purchase agreements that can last for ten years or more.

These contracts have the same effect that they do with traditional midstream firms as they provide these companies with a steady source of revenues and cash flows that allow the clean energy firm to pay out a distribution to the investors. Although these yields are not nearly as high as the traditional midstream operators possess (due to the run-up in the stock prices of these companies over the past year), they still provide the fund with a source of income that the fund can use to pay distributions to its shareholders.

Midstream Fundamentals

As I have pointed out in a few previous articles, the fundamentals for midstream companies are quite positive. There are a few reasons for this. The first is that the specter of climate change has led governments all around the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of these is encouraging the conversion of old coal-fired power plants to natural gas and renewable ones as these produce fewer carbon emissions than coal does when consumed.

Another thing that should be good for these companies is growth in emerging markets. This will result in a growing middle class and these people will increase their energy consumption as they begin to enjoy the lifestyles that their counterparts in the developed nations do. According to the International Energy Agency, this will cause the global demand for both natural gas and crude oil to grow over the next twenty years, although natural gas will increase much more:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline

The United States and Canada are among the few regions of the world that have the ability to significantly increase their production of natural gas and crude oil in order to meet this demand. This is due to the wealth of regions like the Permian Basin and Marcellus Shale. Naturally, someone will need to move these resources to the market from the fields where they are produced. This is where the midstream companies come in as this is exactly the job that these companies perform. This should result in growing volumes moving through their infrastructure. As the cash flows of midstream companies are directly proportional to the volume of resources that they handle, this should result in growing cash flows for these companies going forward.

We can also see above that the demand for renewable energy, especially wind and solar, is likewise expected to surge over the period. This is unlikely to be a surprise for anyone as indicated by the performance of these companies' stocks in the market over the past year. This will also certainly benefit the renewable companies in the fund’s portfolio. This demand growth should cause developers to build new renewable power plants that the yieldcos can then purchase after they receive long-term contracts to sell electricity. This should thus position them for forward growth as well.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier in the article, one of the objectives of the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is to provide a high level of current income to its investors in the form of quarterly distributions. The fund does this, currently paying out a distribution of $0.06 per quarter ($0.24 annually), which gives it a 4.62% yield at the current price. This distribution is unfortunately much lower than what the fund has had in the past:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is not unusual. The events of 2020 forced many midstream funds to cut their distributions. This is due to the fact that a few midstream companies cut their own distributions in an effort to strengthen their balance sheets and better weather through the uncertain climate. The concerning thing is that the fund has been steadily cutting its distribution over the past few years despite a general boom in the energy industry. This reflects poorly on management and could be a bad sign for the future.

One thing that could be comforting to investors though is that these distributions consist primarily of capital gains. There is almost no return of capital in the fund’s distribution:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be comforting is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. That scenario is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. However, it is also confusing because the distributions paid out by master limited partnerships are generally considered return of capital. As we have already seen, the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund does count some partnerships among its holdings. Thus, let us analyze to see how exactly the fund is getting the money to pay the distributions.

Closed-end funds generally only release their financial results semi-annually as opposed to quarterly and the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is no exception to this. Fortunately, we do have a fairly recent report as the fund released its annual results on November 30, 2020 so these results would cover the entire period of time over which the pandemic-driven collapse and partial recovery of the energy industry took place.

Over that entire period of time, the fund brought in $4,634,305 in distributions from the various partnerships that it holds. All of this was classified as return of capital. The fund also received $7,854,117 in dividends but $2,185,244 of that was classified as return of capital distributions. Thus, its total investment income net of foreign withholding taxes was $5,290,768 but the fund ultimately brought in $12,110,317 net of foreign withholding taxes when you consider that the fund was indeed receiving distributions from the master limited partnerships that it holds:

Source: Salient Partners

This was more than enough to cover the fund’s expenses of $3,248,923 with money to spare. It would have been left with $8,861,394 if we consider all distributions that the fund received. This was enough to cover the $6,220,579 that it paid out to its shareholders. Thus, it does appear that the fund is not over-distributing and can easily afford the distributions that it pays to its investors.

However, the fund suffered both realized and unrealized losses during the full-year period. While that is to be expected given the poor performance of midstream companies over the period, it is curious why those distributions are being classified as capital gains when the fund’s own report says that everything that it distributed during the period was return of capital.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset that we purchase for our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund’s net asset value. A fund’s net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt so it is the amount that the fund’s shareholders would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price below the net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are obtaining the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of March 11, 2020 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund had a net asset value of $6.95 per share but its shares only trade for $5.20 per share. That gives the fund a very hefty 25.18% discount at the current price. That is an enormous discount and it could indicate that the market is very distrustful of the fund at the moment. The average discount over the past month was 22.49% so that may not be a huge problem, though.