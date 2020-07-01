Introduction

In this article, I will explain why Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF) is a once-in-a-decade opportunity. The founder-led company set to merge with Grubhub (GRUB) in the coming months is valued rather cheaply and provides a great asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.

iFood

Just Eat Takeaway has a 33% stake in the Brazilian food delivery company iFood. The other Dutch tech giant Prosus has a 55% stake in iFood, and there are reports it is willing to acquire Just Eat’s stake. According to JET’s management, the company has received offers as high as €2.3 billion for its stake, but believes the fair value of iFood is significantly higher. The highest offer puts the value of the entire iFood enterprise at a whopping €7 billion, so the EV/Revenue ratio is 14. Brazil has a population size of 211 million and growing. That means iFood’s penetration in the population is low, and the room to grow is high.

As of the last report, Prosus has over $10 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Due to the company’s huge stake in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), this is only projected to grow. Actually, the company stated it was unable to find attractive investments in the internet sector and decided to initiate a huge multi-billion-dollar buyback program. CEO Bob van Dijk is incredibly positive about iFood calling its results "outstanding".

I believe it is highly likely JET will sell its stake in iFood in the coming months at a price ranging anywhere from €3 to €4 billion. iFood’s strong brand and low penetration in one of the world's biggest food markets makes the company highly attractive. JET plans to use 50% of the proceeds from the disposal for a large buyback program, and the other 50% will be invested in the enterprise.

Business Model

Before diving into the valuation of JET - which is incredibly cheap - we need to understand its business model. Just Eat Takeaway is a company that operates online food delivery marketplaces; it connects millions of customers to local restaurants. It now also provides logistics: performing the delivery of the food to the customer with an employed courier. The company is led by the founder Jitse Groen who started thuisbezorgd.nl, which has attained a very strong profitable market position in the Netherlands.

(Source: Just Eat Takeaway IR)

The market is pessimistic about JET: the valuation implies the company is set to be disrupted by logistical players like Uber Eats and Deliveroo. I believe this fear is irrational, and during the coming 12 months, I suspect JET will significantly expand its market share and showcase its worth.

JET performed 155 million delivery orders - meaning JET's couriers perform the delivery - during 2020 compared to 75 million delivery orders in 2019. This is less lucrative than marketplace orders, where restaurants are responsible for performing the delivery. In the long term, JET expects a similar gross profit per order for both delivery and marketplace orders. This obviously lowers the return on invested capital since performing deliveries is capital intensive.

Strong Market Position

(Source: Just Eat Takeaway IR)

The reality is that JET has a strong leading market position in most countries. In Germany and the Netherlands, the company is the clear market leader. In the United Kingdom, it has a leading position too. While 20-30% of the transactions of competitors are heavily discounted through vouchers, Just Eat continues to attain a clear market-leading position.

(Source: Just Eat Takeaway IR)

Logistical players like Deliveroo and Uber Eats have experienced a severe tailwind due to the COVID-19 crisis; a lot of restaurants looked for food delivery to substitute their normal dining out orders. After the dust of the COVID-19 crisis settles, people will happily dine at these restaurants again. On the other hand, most of Just Eat’s marketplace businesses are long-term partners – think Pizza or Sushi restaurants – management expects the marketplace to continue to grow revenues at a rapid pace.

(Source: Just Eat Takeaway IR)

With Just Eat rapidly building out its logistics under the brand name Scoober (100+% YoY growth), it is plausible that the company will significantly grow its market share in the United Kingdom. Deliveroo is set to IPO in the coming months, and I see this as a desperate move to cash out after the COVID-19 tailwind the company experienced.

JET is currently running its logistics operation at or below cost in the UK, meaning it charges no or little delivery fee; it is able to fund this with its profitable marketplace business. Deliveroo and Uber Eats have invested billions in growing a presence in multiple European countries and are still losing vast sums of money. In the coming years, JET can grow market share while being EBITDA positive; Uber and Deliveroo probably cannot even be EBITDA positive when trying to keep market share.

To combat this, Deliveroo has significantly raised its delivery fee, shrunk its marketing teams by 75% in 2020 to be able to IPO with adjusted EBITDA profitability for Q2 and Q3. How about Q4? No one knows.

Additionally, there is another problem on the horizon for Deliveroo. Couriers at Deliveroo are freelancers meaning they get paid per delivery, and authorities in multiple European countries see these couriers as employees. In Italy, Deliveroo is estimated to be fined hundreds of millions for this. JET truly employs its couriers: paying their social security etc. I estimate this trend to continue.

Newmoon Capital has analyzed JET’s competition in-depth; I recommend anyone to read his substack.

It is clear that JET's competitors are burning vast sums of cash to hold suboptimal market positions, putting the risk of their business model onto its freelancers. The irony is that they acknowledge the superiority of the marketplace in combination with logistics: they have tried to launch similar marketplaces but failed due to the sheer size of JET.

Networking effect

Now that we can safely conclude that JET has leading positions in most European countries. We need to understand why that’s important. As more customers and restaurants enter the platform, it becomes harder for competitors to recreate a similar ecosystem, especially when a market has matured. It is challenging for competitors to step in and grow a presence. The networking effect creates a large barrier to entry - a moat so to say - for competitors; JET has showcased this in the Netherlands and Germany, where it has obtained very strong market positions. JET continues to invest heavily in immature markets to make sure the network effect benefits it and not competition.

(Source: Just Eat Takeaway IR)

Scale

After a marketplace or logistics platform has obtained a large scale, the scale itself also creates a barrier to entry. The biggest player is able to increase delivery drops per hour, and decrease average fulfilment time, important factors for customer satisfaction. Overhead related to tech and marketing can be spread amongst more orders, lowering the overhead cost per order. When one travels to the Netherlands or the United Kingdom, one notices the huge amount of Just Eat or Thuisbezorgd branding on the street. The brand also becomes a moat; recreating it is nearly impossible.

(Source: Just Eat Takeaway IR)

Enterprise value

Now I will attempt to value JET, and I will value JET as if the Grubhub merger has occurred. The Grubhub merger was approved by shareholder meetings of both companies, so there is no reason to assume it will be called off. Each Grubhub share will receive 0.6710 share of Just Eat Takeaway. Grubhub has 93,046,676 shares outstanding with a stock price of $67,08, implying a market capitalization of $6.231 billion. At a stock price of 85,82 EUR, Just Eat Takeaway has a market capitalization of €12.63 billion. After the Grubhub merger, this will be €18 billion.

After deducting the iFood stake, cash, and cash equivalents and adding debt and borrowings to JET's market capitalization, one can find the enterprise value of the consolidated company. This is €14.24 billion.

(Source: Data from Just Eat Takeaway IR, visualized in Excel, iFood stake is estimate)

The enterprise

Grubhub's 2020 revenue was €1.53 billion, with 47% YoY growth in gross food sales. JET’s 2020 revenue was €2.4 billion with 54% YoY growth. That puts the total revenue of the combined group at €3.93 billion, and so the EV/Revenue ratio at 3.56. Long term, I believe these revenues are high-margin, shown by the gross margin of JET excluding Grubhub at 54%. JET is a platform-based business with relatively low costs. Long term, JET projects to generate €3 gross profit per order. JET, including Grubhub, had approximately 1 million orders which indicate €3 billion of gross profit in the long term at current volumes. I project that a majority of that gross profit directly flows towards the bottom line.

Cat Rock Capital - which holds a 5% stake in JET - projects a 50% long-term EBITDA margin on revenue, also showcasing its belief that JET is a high-quality business with a strong moat.

Low penetration

On average, penetration in JET’s markets is just 13%. In the long term, this can grow to 70-80%. When considering the incredibly low valuation JET is selling at and the strong moat it is building, increasing penetration can create significant shareholder value. JET can also increase the frequency of orders per user. Cohort data shows that acquired users consume more and more takeaway every single year. Combining all these facts showcases that JET is significantly undervalued. If JET can successfully execute its plans - and I believe it can - the stock will be a 10 bagger.

(Source: Just Eat Takeaway IR)

Strong guidance

During the investor call, Jitse and the JET management team stated they expect order growth to accelerate after the COVID-19 crisis. They believe that the user growth and strength of the marketplace business give them enough reason to commit to a strong guidance.

Takeaway

Compared to e-commerce peers, JET is already significantly undervalued partially due to overblown fear of competition. The company is projecting accelerating growth after the COVID-19 crisis whilst most e-commerce companies are projecting decelerating growth, I can only conclude that JET is a once-in-a-decade opportunity.