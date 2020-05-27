Introduction

thredUP (NASDAQ:TDUP) is a clothing resale marketplace that filed to go public in early March. The firm aims to raise $100 million from the offering. Some investors are dismayed by the firm’s 14% sales growth in 2020. That’s an easy mistake to avoid. The company is finishing its transition from direct product sales to consignment sales. The number to focus on is its 41% consignment sales growth. Consignment was $138.1 million of sales out of $186 million in 2020. That’s 74.2% of overall sales. I think consignment will be virtually all of its sales within a couple years.

In this article, I will focus on RaaS which is thredUP’s retail as a service model. This is a unique platform to thredUP. It’s somewhat complicated because the partnerships with retailers fall into a few different categories. It was mentioned 103 times in its S-1 filing. Clearly, thredUP wants to use this unique service to get investors more interested in its IPO. Since I doubt many people outside of the retail industry know what this is, I will use this article to explain it. There is a big red flag at the end of this explanation.

What Is RaaS?

The goal of RaaS is to get retailers involved in the resale economy. According to thredUP’s S-1 filing, 72% of retail executives are interested in testing resale within the next 10 years. This makes sense because resale is a growing category especially among Gen Z. The main benefits to consumers are it saves money and it’s good for the environment. Some consumers want a variety of looks for social media. It’s cost effective to buy reused items.

The 4 RaaS Models

There are 4 ways a retailer can partner with thredUP. The first is clean out kit distribution. thredUP offers individual sellers kits which they use to send their clothes to the company to be sold on the website. Sellers get the money after their items sell on the website. 59% of the clothes sent in by consumers get accepted. It costs $10.99 to get the items back if thredUP doesn’t like them which means it only makes sense for sellers to ask for highly valued items back. thredUP has a 12% return rate. Returns due to quality were less than 2% of sales. I applaud the company for giving out the return rate.

Retail partners like distributing these kits because they make them look like they care for the environment. Plus, sellers get a store credit which has a higher value than the cash payment they would get on the website. RaaS partners get increased sales from sellers when they use the store credit. There are also co-branding opportunities here (thredUP + retailer).

I view this as an easy win for retailers. Technically, this isn’t even completely green because customers are using their credit to buy new items in the store. I don’t view this partnership as a huge victory for thredUP because the only thing they are getting here are more items to sell. It motivates sellers when they see the opportunity to get clean-out kits in the store (plus they get extra store credit). thredUP says $1.8 million in reformation credit has been earned and 547,000 garments have been circulated. That’s clearly a positive, but this isn’t close software as a service. It’s not even a service. It’s inventory acquisition.

The next option for retailers to partner with thredUP under the RaaS model is cash out. This is similar to the first one except it’s done online. Sellers go through the same process as they normally do. Once they have earned money, they have the option to receive money in store credit at a specific brand. The brand has the option to offer an extra 15% to 20% bonus. This acts as a consumer acquisition channel for brands.

According to thredUP, customers who use partner shopping credit spend an average of 60% more than the amount of credit they received. This reminds me of credit cards allowing customers to use points at certain retailers. The benefit to thredUP is sellers get a better deal for their items sold. Once again, this is an incremental positive, but it’s not anything revolutionary.

The third RaaS business is partner listings. thredUP partners with eBay (EBAY) and Walmart (WMT) to list its inventory on their platforms. It pays those platforms a marketplace fee. The company makes it seem like they are using complicated software to do this, but they are glorified eBay sellers. This broadens the customer base, but it comes at a cost. It’s obviously good for eBay and Wal-Mart to get this inventory. I would rather thredUP sell its items on its platform.

On the other side, thredUP also partners with retailers to sell their excess inventory on its marketplace. This is new inventory, but the clothes probably aren’t high demand because they didn’t sell. thredUP says 80% of the inventory is usually sold in 1 month. That’s likely because thredUP’s customer base is different from retailers (thriftier). It’s always good to get extra inventory, but I also don’t view this as a huge victory. RaaS is marketed as a dramatic innovation. Just getting more inventory isn’t a dramatic new thing.

The final RaaS business model is custom resale shops and worn returns. thredUP partners with retail brands they already carry in their marketplace to create custom resale experiences in their physical stores and online. A custom experience online isn’t a big deal for thredUP. It probably just raises the conversion rate for these brands. On the other hand, pop up shops in physical stores are important since thredUP doesn’t have a physical presence.

Physical sales work well because there is some uncertainty with buying used items. Consumers get to feel the quality of the item which could be in question in the consumer’s mind. Retailers aren’t going to want these items to compete with the sales of their new clothes. Therefore, the brands offered are limited. The good news for retailers is they get inventory of brands they haven’t been able to sell before. Luxury brands don’t want their products in certain discount stores because that hurt’s the brand’s appeal.

With the worn partnership, returns retailers can’t resell as new can be sold on thredUP. It’s one of the few places retailers can monetize their worn products. These items are perfect for resale since they haven’t been heavily used. This helps thredUP acquire high-quality second-hand items. There is nothing groundbreaking here, but it’s an incremental positive to get more inventory. A company can have its own used items in its thredUP pop up shop. It’s debatable if a retailer needs thredUP to sell its own merchandise again.

Why Partner With thredUP?

There is a lot of sales talk in the explanation of how RaaS partners benefit from their relationship with thredUP. In the end, they are getting incremental customers, access to used inventory, and a place to sell excess/returned inventory. Here is one example of sales talk in the S-1 filing:

“We enable brands and retailers to plug into our operating platform and unlock the resale value in the closets of their customers. Traditional retail and e-commerce models are not set up to intake, process, price and sell millions of unique resale items at scale in a predominantly online marketplace.”

At first glance, this makes it seem like a software as a service play where retailers pay thredUP for its analytics and machine learning. I’m not knocking thredUP’s capabilities. They can acquire a large number of individual items, categorize them, and sell them. It’s not something most retailers can do at scale with multiple brands (besides Winmark (WINA)). The point here is thredUP is only allowing sales on its platform. This isn’t a service business with high margins; it’s incremental inventory acquisition.

thredUP mentioned in the S-1 filing that it provides power clean out services that enable retailers to sell worn, returned inventory through its marketplace. That’s something it does with all inventory. That service can’t be provided if retailers sell the used items in their own stores. I could see retailers cleaning the inventory themselves if resale gets more popular.

Finally, in the S-1 filing, thredUP says it helps retailers and brands build brand awareness. thredUP definitely has a younger demographic, but every marketplace and fashion blog build brand awareness. This isn’t a competitive advantage; it’s advertising.

Walmart is clearly the biggest partner with thredUP. The good news for Walmart is it finally gets access to the top brands it craves. Remember, high-end brands don’t want to sell their items in Walmart because it hurts their appeal. Walmart is known for selling to the masses which doesn’t scream premium. Walmart is allowing free shipping on orders $35 or more and free returns to Walmart stores or thredUP which it called exclusive perks.

The one ‘catch’ with this deal is only pre-owned garments and shoes deemed “new” or “like new” by thredUP are available on Walmart.com. “Gently used” accessories and handbags are also available. Walmart wants to get into resale, but it doesn’t want to start selling items with holes in them or pilling. That limits the inventory available on Walmart.com.

Who Is Partnering With thredUP?

thredUP’s RaaS partners include national retailers, premium women’s fashion brands & fashion-focused e-commerce sites, and online marketplaces for the buying and selling of used retail goods. The chart below shows the breakdown of the partnerships. 86% of the partnerships are either direct to consumer or branded retail. The one mass retailer is Walmart.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Amour Vert, Athleta, Banana Republic, and GAP (GPS) offer the Clean-Out Kits to their customers. Athleta and Reformation are cash out marketplace partners. Madewell hosts resale pop-ups of their merchandise in their physical retail store locations. The thredUP shop at Macy's (M) carries second-hand brands like Vince (VNCE), Theory, Alice & Olivia, Everlane, Parker, Topshop, Zara, and Frame Denim. Macy’s limits the brands sold to avoid competition with its new items. This is still a good selection though. Finally, Everlane and Reformation, accept the return of worn items that cannot be resold as new.

The image below shows the timeline of the RaaS deals. thredUP started its RaaS program in 2018.

RaaS Scale So Far

As of the end of 2020, there were only 21 RaaS partners. I don’t view this as an issue because it was just started in 2018. I’m more concerned with how little thredUP is benefiting from these programs. The way RaaS is framed makes it seem like a bigger deal than it is. This just increases sales and inventory incrementally.

In 2020, thredUP processed 56,000 Clean-Out Kits sourced from RaaS partners, which is 5.6% of the total number of Clean-Out Kits processed in 2020. That was up from 21,000 Clean-Out Kits and 2.0% in 2019. This supports my point that this is an incremental improvement rather than something that should have been mentioned over 100 times in the S-1 filing. Yes, this will grow, but it’s not that different from using Instagram ads to acquire new sellers.

Is thredUP The Next GoPro (Red Flag)?

The red flag that first changed my mind on this RaaS program, which made me think it’s closer to sales talk than a reason you should buy the stock, was the following statement in the S-1 filing:

“To date, our RaaS partnerships have been structured as mutually beneficial arrangements, rather than material sources of revenue, aimed at promoting circular fashion and sustainability, increasing buyers, sellers and customers, driving additional visibility and marketing for us and our RaaS partners, building brand awareness, creating additional channels of supply and generating strategic benefits for us and our RaaS partners.”

The company isn’t earnings revenues from RaaS which makes it a glorified marketing program. Calling it a service is misleading if it doesn’t generate sales. Of course, there is nothing wrong with good partnerships to improve brand awareness. It’s just not worthy of being compared to SaaS. This reminds of when GoPro (GPRO) promoted itself as a content company during its IPO. Its social media content was great marketing, but not a significant revenue generator. GoPro could not make money from the content its users were creating. GoPro was a hardware camera company not a content company. thredUP is an apparel reseller that has partnerships with 21 retailers; it’s not a software company.

Takeaway

I wrote this article to explain RaaS to investors and show why it’s not a reason to buy thredUP stock after it does its IPO. That being said, this doesn’t make thredUP a stock you should never buy. I’m simply not agreeing with the company’s initial hype leading into its IPO. Generally, I don’t like investing in companies that misdirect investors. However, resale is a growing category and thredUP has one of the most popular marketplaces in the category. I will be watching this company after it goes public.