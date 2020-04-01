I regularly comb through the stocks in John and Jane's Accounts (see their most recent retirement article update The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's February Taxable Account Update) and realized it has been a while since I last took a dive into Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC). The stock price has made a nice recovery over the last few months (but let's be honest, practically every bank has) and now we are looking at a company that is trading at pre-pandemic prices.

The image below compares PFBC with a similar Chinese-American focused lender East West Bancorp (EWBC) and the S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) which is usually a good barometer of how mid-size regional banks are performing overall.

Data by YCharts

PFBC and EWBC are held in Jane's Retirement Accounts and both have outperformed the regional banking index. The main difference between EWBC is that it has significantly more assets and a wider footprint than PFBC. PFBC was particularly hammered in the financial crisis and was at one point forced to do a reverse 5-1 stock split.

Data by YCharts

The main question I am looking to answer in this article is whether or not we sell some of Jane's PFBC holding. We already trimmed some of the EWBC holdings after the stock experienced enough upside that we were able to sell the high-cost positions at a break-even leaving Jane with the low-cost shares that were picked up during the height of the pandemic. PFBC was a slightly different story, as the level of uncertainty due to its size and questionable performance surrounding its loan portfolio (loans in deferment and lack of growth opportunities) really kept me from adding to an already substantial position in her portfolio.

Delinquent Loans & Loan Loss Provision

On the last earnings report (Q4-2020), PFBC experienced significant improvement regarding loans and deferment which dropped from a peak of $610 million at the height of the pandemic down to $28 million as of December 31, 2020. Other metrics regarding the performance of the loan portfolio included:

Total nonaccrual loans $20.5 million

Loans 30-89 days past due $4.1 million

Total classified loans of $54.7 million

Q4-2020 included a large provision for credit losses ($4.2 million) compared with Q4-2019 ($450,000). As of December 31, 2020, PFBC had a coverage ratio of 1.60% compared with .94% on December 31, 2019.

Source: Q4-2020 Earnings Report

Provisions for credit losses have been a major drag on PFBC's net income. Interest expense has been cut in half but the additional provisions for credit losses have eliminated any benefit from the decreased interest costs (more on this next section). Over the last year, PFBC has had to allocate $26 million to offset credit losses which is in stark comparison to the $3.45 million of credit loss provisions in 2019. At the same time, any improvement in delinquencies and charge-offs would mean that PFBC has set too much aside for loan loss reserves which are nearly double the size of the total loan loss provision at the end of FY-2019.

Source: Q4-2020 Earnings Report

Investors who believe the worst is behind us (with COVID and the economy getting back to normal) should see PFBC as a strong rebound play as the low-interest expense and reduced need for credit loss provisions could mean millions of dollars in additional net income assuming that interest expense remains low. COVID loan modifications are only a small portion of the portfolio and roughly 2/3 of those loans are for the deferment of principal only.

Source: Q4-2020 Earnings Report

Loan Portfolio And Deposits

Loans/Deposits ratio has dropped (which was expected due to COVID FY-2020) but growth slightly improved in Q4-2020. Overall, loans/deposits were 90.7% in FY-2020 which is down considerably from 93.44% in FY-2019.

The loan situation wasn't helped by the bank's small footprint in large cities (Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City) all of which took particularly harsh approaches to the COVID outbreak. This concentrated focus is part of what has made PFBC more susceptible during downturns or any events that impact its area of focus.

In mid-February, PFBC announced that it would be opening a production office in Houston, Texas. Given the significant shift or expansion of Californian companies to Texas, I think this is an excellent move. It is worth noting that the team in Houston will be spearheaded by George M. Lee who was at one point the CEO of Metro Corp from 2002 to 2014. Metro Corp was the largest Asian-focused commercial bank in Texas during that time frame.

When it comes to PFBC, it is extremely important to remember that the bank's small size does offer the advantage of being able to "move the needle" rather easily when it comes to areas like loan growth. Now that the company is awash with deposits, any increased lending activities have the potential to generate fee income and raise the loans/deposit ratio.

Deposits represent the other side of the equation and pre-pandemic the cost of capital was continually increasing as many financial institutions were concerned that they did not have enough deposits on hand to meet their lending needs. This led to a dramatic increase in the rates being offered on practically all depository accounts. The image below is a great indicator of just how rapidly deposit rates fell as institutions attempted to shed deposits when lending activities came to a halt.

Source: Q4-2020 Earnings Report

With the cost of deposits halved, it does offer the opportunity for a more robust return to growth after the pandemic because increased assets at a lower cost should help maintain or improve the net interest margin which has been dropping over the last few years.

Unfortunately, until we see a spur of increased lending activity, the increase year over year in assets really doesn't mean much because the drop in yield associated with those assets was significant enough to reduce the interest income to where it was about -$12.5 million less interest income in FY-2020 than it was in FY-2019.

Source: Q4-2020 Earnings Report

Conclusion

We have trimmed the high-cost portfolio of Jane's shares to limit any potential downside; however, we made this move while remaining optimistic about the company's future and Q1-2021 earnings. If the cost of funds remains low and PFBC continues to see improvement in the number of loans in deferment and delinquent, then it is posed to continue with the upward price trend. With that said, any hint of increased charge-offs, negative loan growth, or increased cost of funds has the potential to send PFBC's stock price back through the floor. Investors need to remember that the volatility potential increases with a small-cap stock like PFBC.

The image from FastGraphs also suggests that this is a reasonable time to trim the position as the stock is currently trading above its 10-year P/E Ratio average of 13.5x.

Jane still maintains an overall position of 225 shares of PFBC, which makes this one of her larger small-cap stock positions. I am confident that the bank is making the right moves and that the extremely negative news is largely behind it at this point.