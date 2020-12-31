Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Review

Let us start with DBS Group's (OTCPK:DBSDF) (OTCPK:DBSDY) most recent quarter. The results were somewhat disappointing as I had anticipated the results would start to improve by the end of last year, but net profit did fall by 33% to S$1.01 billion.

EPS for the year came down from S$2.46 per share to S$1.81.

The main reason for this drop in earnings was attributed to a 13% decline in the net interest margin. It now stands at 1.49%.

Source: DBS CFO Presentation

NIM is very important to banks. This is the largest revenue maker.

So, what can we expect in terms of NIM going forward? There is much talk in the media about looming inflation and that typically leads to higher interest rates. This may lead to a widening of the gap between interests on loans and deposits. I believe that we could see a slight improvement in NIM going forward, but it will be only an incremental improvement.

As with most other banks, DBS is looking to compensate for this loss of income. One area is to increase its fee income. Net fee income came in at S$747 million which was 1% higher than a year ago.

The return on equity came down to 7.7% from 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

But the bank has been busy during the last quarter.

India - Will DBS gain traction with its new acquisition?

DBS has had ambitions of growing its businesses in South East and South Asia for a long time. Countries with growing economies, such as Vietnam and Indonesia, had been on the radar for many years. But its CEO Piyush Gupta always stressed that it is open to acquisitions but not at “any price”. This probably comes as no surprise as DBS did get criticized quite heavily back in 2003 when it overpaid to acquire Dao Heng Bank in Hong Kong.

DBS was one of the early foreign lenders to go for a wholly-owned subsidiary route by converting its branches into an Indian subsidiary, called DBS India Limited, in March 2019. This is different than the other top three foreign banks in India, namely Citibank (C), Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) (OTCPK:SCBFY), and HSBC (HSBC), which have not yet gone the route of establishing themselves as subsidiaries in India.

In November last year, an opportunity came along, as a small Indian bank called Lakshmi Vilas Bank had been on the radar by the Reserve Bank of India for some time as it was in trouble. It had been losing money three years in a row, depositors were starting to flee, loan standards were poor and there were governance issues.

Not exactly the kind of business people would line up and start to outbid each other to get hold of.

According to media reports, within a week, DBS’s subsidiary DBIL took over LVB.

DBS is looking at this new venture as one growth platform. LVB added S$3 billion in deposits and S$2 billion to its loan book. In addition, it expands its footprint in India by 600 branches and 1,000 ATMs, and two million retail customers plus 125,000 not-retail customers.

It is not clear to me if it actually had to pay anything to acquire this bank. At least I cannot find any mention of a “purchase price”. Here is what it says in DBS latest Performance Summary with regard to acquiring this bank:

The provisional goodwill from amalgamation of LVB was $153 million, being the difference between the fair value of its assets and liabilities of $3.89 billion and $4.04 billion respectively. As at 31 December 2020, total loans transferred amounted to $2.14 billion, including net non-performing loans of $212 million and total deposits transferred amounted to $3.34 billion. The fourth quarter results included amalgamation expenses of $33 million and general allowances of $87 million. Additional general allowances were set aside at group level to pre-emptively build up general allowance reserves to 9.5% of LVB’s performing loans.” Their CFO Chng Sok Hui communicated during the conference call that they expect it to become profitable within 12 to 24 months.

Provisions for bad loans

In my last article on DBS Group, titled “The Worst Is Most Likely Over,” I concluded that the numbers delivered by DBS in the third quarter showed that the impact from the pandemic seemed to be well contained. Provisions were still made to safeguard against potential non-performing loans.

In the article, I highlighted the importance of Singapore and Hong Kong, which are by far DBS’s largest markets, that they will be able to open up their borders for easy visitation.

Since I wrote the last article in November 2020, it is now becoming more and more clear that this is going to take much longer than what I had earlier anticipated.

My thought was that by the second half of 2021, we would see a return to some form of normalcy with millions of visitors arriving. That is not going to happen. Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary announced on 25th February that we are not going to move out of phase 3 anytime soon. He pointed out that one prerequisite for relaxation to phase 3 should include the Singapore government seeing the rest of the world getting the virus under control. I do not see this happening anytime soon either. It is anybody’s guess if we get this even by 2022.

At the time of writing, any visitor to Singapore will have to put himself in quarantine for 14 days whilst being regularly tested for COVID-19 before they can freely move around. It is a wise move because more than 90% of infections are now coming from newly arrived persons. Very few transmissions of the virus are taking place in the community. However, these 14 days of quarantine pretty much rules out tourism.

As expected, Singapore saw a huge decline in both visitor arrivals in 2020. On average Singapore gets around 1.6 million visitors a month. In April last year 750 people came. From 1st of April to 31st December, that number was only 66,467.

Source: Singapore Tourism Board

You might be asking yourself what has this got to do with DBS?

Prior to the pandemic, tourism contributed roughly 4% of the nation’s GDP. That in itself could lead you to conclude that it is not that important to a company like DBS. On the surface, such thinking is understandable.

However, it is important to understand the ripple effects the tourism industry creates, and the number of people that are indirectly relying on an opening up of the country with a large number of people coming to our shores.

To illustrate this, there are 410 hotels on this small island. Most are mortgaged. Banks, like DBS, assisted companies with forbearance on loans last year. The question is are there potentially weak companies that will increase the stress on the banks?

Another big business is car loans. DBS does not specify how much of the S$113 billion it has in consumer loans are car loans, but I would think it is a fairly high proportion since the two most expensive things are homes (mortgages on houses) and cars.

Depending on how well you know Singapore, cars here are the world’s most expensive. If someone can tell me any other country where a new small Japanese or Korean car costs USD 75,000, please let me know. And you are only allowed to drive it for 10 years. If you want to continue to use that car, you need to buy another 10-year certificate of entitlement. This costs about USD 30,000.

Almost all new cars here are bought with loans. If you want to buy one using cash, you have to pay a higher price. I tried. Last week.

In 2019, there was around 77,000 private car hire drivers (like Uber or Singapore’s version called Grab) and another 18,000 taxi drivers. Many of the taxis are owned by government-controlled companies, but many of the Grab drivers “own” their cars.

The government has helped drivers of taxis and private car hires with some money and subsidies, and the banks have done their part, too. Business for these drivers is down. Travelers coming here are an important part of their business. I am not sure if more of these car loans are going to be affected.

So far, we do not see any large deterioration in DBS's non-performing assets (NPAs) over the year. It was only slightly up from S$5.77 billion to S$6.69 billion.

Source: DBS CFO Presentation

The bank set aside S$3 billion in 2020 for allowances for credit and other losses. This brings the cumulative allowances to S$7.3 billion.

Although the NPL in stage 3 went up from an existing S$253 million with an additional new NPL of S$759 million, this is still well covered by the allowances, even after we include other credit and take into account settlement and recoveries for the year. Total ECL was S$1.35 billion.

The largest part of the NPAs is unsecured and over 180 days due.

The fact that DBS is so aggressive with its allowances leads me to think that as a preemptive move it wants to be cautious in case NPLs were to increase this year.

It will be important to monitor the next couple of quarters to see if there are any increases in NPL.

Returning capital to shareholders

As we all know, there are two ways a company can return capital to shareholders. One is through a share buyback, and the other most common is through paying a dividend.

DBS has not bought back any shares.

During last year we experienced that most banks either cut the dividend or temporarily stopped in order to shore up their cash. DBS maintained its dividend at 18 Singapore cents.

Source: DBS CFO Presentation

Based on today's share price, the dividend yield is 2.5%. In other words, not great but not that bad either.

Such a reduction in dividend payments has resulted in an increase in the net book value as more of the earnings are retained. Last quarter saw this increase to S$20.08 from S$19.17 in fourth quarter of 2019.

Valuation

The share price is up 40% in the last six months. Is it still good value at the present level?

Source: Yahoo Finance

As I mentioned earlier, when companies like DBS retain more of their earnings, this helps the net book value. Banks are often assessed based on their price to net book value.

DBS's net book value of S$20.08 and present price of S$28 leave us with a Price/Book of 1.41.

The yield is already mentioned above. The P/E is 15.5.

Conclusion

I do think the bank is well prepared for further pains in terms of its non-performing assets even if there will be a slight deterioration and a prolonged period before we see improvements.

I am less optimistic about it actually making good money from its new venture in India, but I know my skepticism is a result of seeing many MNCs trying the same and failing. Singtel (OTCPK:SNGNF) has written off billions of dollars from its venture in India, and so has Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF). Different industry, you might say. I just do not hear of many success stories from multinational companies operating in India. If any readers got a success story to tell me about, please comment below.

I sincerely hope DBS could be the one that proves me wrong.

With the recent rise in stock price, I would say that DBS now is a hold. There is now a much smaller margin of safety buying in at today’s price levels. I would add more shares to my position in DBS should we see some pullback this year bringing the price closer to my average price which is presently S$20.72.