Realty Income (NYSE:O) passed 2020 with flying colors. The company left the year with rent collection hovering at 93.6% and minimal declines in occupancy rate. It is arguable that in spite of some financial stress, the pandemic will prove to be a positive event for O because it has proven the resiliency of the net lease business model, as well as O’s ability to outperform peers due to its investment grade tenant exposure. The stock is yielding 4.5%, a far too generous value proposition in light of the validated bullish thesis. I rate shares a buy with 50% total return upside.

Top Tier Net Lease Operator

In the latest quarter O reported strong results that were highlighted by its 93.6% rent collection rate.

(2020 Q4 Presentation)

That statistic is arguably even more impressive when considering that substantially all of the missing rent were attributable to fitness and theater tenants.

(2020 Q4 Presentation)

I expect rent collection for those two sectors to improve moving forward, as economies are reopening and President Biden has announced that vaccines will be available for all adults starting May 1st. In spite of unprecedented headwinds, occupancy rates declined by less than 100 basis points:

(2020 Q4 Presentation)

Same-store rent declined by only 1.7% - there is no other sector in the retail REIT space that can claim this kind of performance. I note that same-store rent growth does not account for deferred rent.

(2020 Q4 Presentation)

Why has O been able to outperform? Their strong results can be attributed in no small part to its 51% exposure to investment grade tenants.

(2020 Q4 Presentation)

O has been intentional in increasing investment grade exposure, as much of its acquisitions over the past decade have been with investment grade tenants.

(2020 Q4 Presentation)

On one hand, the pandemic slowed down O to only 2.1% AFFO growth. On the other hand, the pandemic will likely be viewed as a black swan event in which O managed to make it through with minimal financial impact. Investors shouldn’t gloss over that fact: O has proven that even when its tenants are shut down for extended periods, it is still able to maintain high levels of rent collection, and even grow cash flows overall. The pandemic may eventually enable O to earn a higher multiple than ever before.

Balance Sheet Analysis

O has a best in class balance sheet rated A- or equivalent by the credit rating issuers. It has intentionally staggered its debt maturities such that its $3 billion in availability on its revolver is enough to handle over 3 years worth of maturities:

(2020 Q4 Presentation)

Because O had been a net issuer of stock prior to 2020, leverage has declined to 5.2 times debt to EBITDA. This means that O has the ability if it desires to utilize leverage to accelerate external growth moving forward.

Valuation and Price Target

O trades at 18.6 times trailing AFFO and a 4.5% dividend yield. The dividend yield is at the high end of the past 10 years:

(Macrotrends.net)

My 12-month fair value estimate is $93, representing a 3% dividend yield. I justify the 3% dividend yield based on improving investor sentiment regarding its risk profile. While the 10-year US Treasury yield has risen in recent weeks, it still stands at only 1.6%. O provides a higher comparable yield with robust growth. The primary investment thesis at this point is for O to be re-valued as a bond-replacement investment vehicle. At a 3% yield, shares would be priced for 8% annual returns (based on 5% growth at that valuation), which I expect to be competitive for income investors. Shares have 50% total return upside to that target, though it may admittedly take longer than 12 months for the full multiple expansion to take place.

Risks

AMC Theatres (AMC) and Regal Cinemas each make up 2.7% of total rent. I am less concerned with Regal Cinemas, but AMC appears to be on the verge of restructuring. It is possible that O will have to permanently reduce rents for theater tenants, which may slow down growth in the near term. In the long term, accretive external acquisitions will likely prove sufficient to hide any portfolio weakness.

It is possible that Wall Street might not share my same enthusiasm regarding my theory that the pandemic has reduced O’s risk profile. In the absence of multiple expansion, O might deliver approximately 7-8% annual returns on the basis of its 4.5% dividend yield and 3-4% of annual growth. While respectable, that is clearly a far lower return than my projected 50% return upside. Investors should be prepared to own this one for the long term.

If acquisition cap rates keep declining, perhaps due to increased competition or low interest rates, then O might not be able to grow its cash flows as fast as before. Throw in the fact that O is likely to prioritize lower cap rate acquisitions given their outperformance during the pandemic. I predict that much of O’s future returns will thus likely be from multiple expansion and not from cash flow growth.

Conclusion

Entering 2020, I was bullish O but admittedly had reservations regarding its risk profile. After witnessing its superb financial performance during the pandemic, I no longer have any reservations regarding O’s ability to perform strongly even in terrible market conditions. The stock offers a generous 4.5% dividend yield and the company maintains a best in class balance sheet. I can see the stock seeing significant multiple expansion to a 3% dividend yield, representing 50% total return upside.