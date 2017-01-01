Alzheimer’s disease is a difficult disease to treat. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has invested a lot of money in proving that wrong. Its Alzheimer’s pipeline looks like this:

Lead candidate solanezumab is a traditional amyloid beta plaque remover. So is the Phase 2 candidate donanemab. Zagotenemab is a tau protein binder and remover.

The company recently announced data from the donanemab program. The data, published on NEJM, was as follows:

Results A total of 257 patients were enrolled; 131 were assigned to receive donanemab and 126 to receive placebo. The baseline iADRS score was 106 in both groups. The change from baseline in the iADRS score at 76 weeks was −6.86 with donanemab and −10.06 with placebo (difference, 3.20; 95% confidence interval, 0.12 to 6.27; P=0.04). The results for most secondary outcomes showed no substantial difference. At 76 weeks, the reductions in the amyloid plaque level and the global tau load were 85.06 centiloids and 0.01 greater, respectively, with donanemab than with placebo. Amyloid-related cerebral edema or effusions (mostly asymptomatic) occurred with donanemab. Conclusions In patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, donanemab resulted in a better composite score for cognition and for the ability to perform activities of daily living than placebo at 76 weeks, although results for secondary outcomes were mixed. Longer and larger trials are necessary to study the efficacy and safety of donanemab in Alzheimer’s disease.

In January, when early data from this program was released, LLY went up $30bn, or 20% of its market cap, in just a few days. That data, which seemed worth $30bn to the market, simply said that the change from baseline in the iADRS score at 76 weeks was −6.86 with donanemab and −10.06 with placebo (difference, 3.20; 95% confidence interval, 0.12 to 6.27; P=0.04). The iADRS is a clinical composite tool combining the cognitive measure ADAS-Cog13 and functional measure ADCS-iADL, two commonly used measures in Alzheimer's disease.

"Out of 18 months, in comparison to the people that did not get the drug, these folks were declining six months slower," Maria Carrillo, chief science officer at the Alzheimer's Association, who was not involved in the study, said. "That's six more months of better cognition, better memories, better enjoyable times with your family."

However, not only did the molecule fail on every secondary endpoint, but the amyloid beta plaque theory itself has never been validated in medicine. So what if the molecule removes abeta plaques, if removing abeta plaque does not resolve Alzheimer’s?

On the other hand, the molecule did show early signs of a relation between amyloid plaque removal and some Alzheimer’s parameters. It just needs to be seen - cautiously - whether that data continues to hold in larger trials.

One of the important secondary endpoints that donanemab missed is CDR-SB, where researchers would have liked to see a 1-point improvement over placebo. However, donanemab only saw a 0.36-point improvement.

Biogen (BIIB) and its aducanumab will be an obvious comparison. Aducanumab saw BIIB stock grow strongly a few years ago, and it too saw significant abeta plaque removal. ”In 2017 and spring 2018, two- and three-year data from the long-term open-label extension phase of the PRIME study were being reported at conferences as continuing to show dose-dependent amyloid removal by up to 70 centiloids, and also as slowing cognitive decline as per exploratory analysis.”

The referenced link above is enlightening as to the quandaries faced by even big pharma that targets Alzheimer’s. In 2019, BIIB announced that the pivotal trial did not meet its primary endpoint, and they were abandoning the program. In 2020, they announced that they were wrong, and the trial had indeed met its primary endpoint.

They submitted an NDA based on a subgroup analysis of participants who enrolled after a protocol amendment that allowed higher doses for ApoE4 carriers. However, the advisory committee and then the FDA rejected the application, citing weakness in efficacy data, and requested a confirmatory new trial. The program is now probably dead in the water.

There have been literally hundreds of trials targeting amyloid beta plaque in Alzheimer’s. I have discussed the plaque theory at length before, and will not go into that here. But to put a huge $30bn value to a Phase 2 promise seems a little too much, especially given that LLY is not a cheap stock at all, trading at a large multiple of 23x to its annual earnings. LLY’s domain expertise is in diabetes management, where it is the world leader. From diabetes to targeting the world’s toughest disease is a big leap, in my opinion, and should not be a key reason to buy LLY.