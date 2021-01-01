On all counts, Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been outperforming the broader industry in recent years, leveraging improved operational processes to drive margin improvement alongside strong top-line growth. ACHC's solid FQ4 '20 results and fiscal 2021 guidance were similarly strong, highlighting its fundamental strength (post-UK asset divestment) as a US-only, pure-play mental healthcare provider. With the current organic growth path likely to accelerate from share gains and new bed adds, alongside secular tailwinds, I see a clear path toward the EBITDA run-rate continuing higher in the upcoming years. Finally, the balance sheet also offers plenty of M&A optionality now that leverage has moved down to sub-3x, which supports the case for continued growth and multiple expansion ahead.

Top and Bottom-Line Outperformance Continues

The headline revenue metrics were expectedly strong in FQ4 '20, with same-store revenue up 7.6%, on the back of both patient days (+3.6%) and revenue per patient day (+3.8%). On the former, patient day growth was primarily due to a higher average length of stay (+2.8%), with admissions up a more modest 0.7%. The outperformance was especially impressive when compared to Universal Health Services' (UHS) patient days decline of 5.3% for the quarter.

Source: Acadia Healthcare FQ4 '20 Earnings Release

Also worth noting is the fact that ACHC recognized c. $33 million of CARES funding under the "other income" line, with the same facility metrics providing a fairly accurate representation of the underlying strength. Meanwhile, facility-level EBITDA margins stood at c. 34%, but even excluding the CARES impact, the FQ4 '20 facility margin would still have been solid at 27.4% (+310 bps Y/Y). In sum, the top and bottom-line growth have been strong through a COVID-19-impacted period, highlighting the payoff on the systems and processes put in place by the new management team.

Guidance Points to Continued Strength in Fiscal 2021

Looking ahead, the initial fiscal 2021 revenue guidance for the core business (post-UK asset sale) remains solid at $2.23 - $2.28 billion, driving EBITDA of $490-$520 million. I think these numbers could prove conservative, however, as annualizing the FQ4 '20 EBITDA numbers (adjusted for the $32.8 million CARES impact) would already result in EBITDA of c. $500 million. Also worth noting is the fact that the guidance incorporates c. $6-8 million of de novo drag in fiscal 2021, which could accelerate to c. $10 million in fiscal 2022 as more facilities are opened. Similarly, the FQ1 '21 guidance of $110 - $115 million EBITDA (roughly in-line with historical US seasonality) seems very achievable considering ACHC can hit the low-end with little to no same-facility EBITDA growth relative to the prior year's COVID-19 impacted levels.

EPS was also guided to hit the $2.20 to $2.45/share range and includes a large debt refinancing of over $1 billion, which should result in much lower underlying interest expenses relative to prior years' levels. Leveraging its additional capacity, ACHC will be adding 300 beds (+36% Y/Y) to existing facilities and 170 beds through the opening of a wholly-owned facility and a joint venture facility. Additionally, the company will also be able to tap into strong demand for the treatment of opioid use disorders via the opening of 11 CTCs ("Comprehensive Treatment Centres ") in fiscal 2021.

On Track for a Balance Sheet De-Levering to Sub-3.0x Levels

Encouragingly, following the sale of its UK assets, ACHC's leverage should now move to a more palatable sub-3x level. This should go a long way toward addressing investor concerns about ACHC's debt levels, which have previously trended above 5x. In turn, this could help lift any overhang on the multiple, with meaningful progress around debt reduction likely to translate into multiple expansions.

With near-term guidance calling for a more moderate 3-4x target, however, this likely implies that ACHC plans to use its balance sheet to accelerate growth going forward. Assuming ACHC's priorities for capital deployment remain consistent with previous targets, I expect more M&A ahead once ongoing debt actions are completed (ACHC is in the process of redeeming c. $1 billion in senior notes). I view this as a positive, as M&A could be a key source of upside for ACHC - with management seeing plenty of opportunities in the market at present, future acquisitions present upside to ACHC's current 10% EBITDA growth target (excluding M&A). Additional options available include JVs with leading hospitals, which presents a less capital-intensive way to drive longer-term growth.

Source: Acadia Healthcare Investor Presentation Slides

Final Take

Over the upcoming years, ACHC looks positioned to drive sustained organic growth as it not only continues to grow its bed count but also gains share amid secular mental health tailwinds. With proceeds going to address the debt load and the remainder earmarked for M&A, I see plenty of levers to drive upside to the current EBITDA run rate (note M&A is not included in the current 10% EBITDA growth target). Furthermore, valuations are also reasonable (relative to the growth potential) and considering the development opportunities ahead, I like ACHC as a play on longer-term growth in the behavioral health services space.