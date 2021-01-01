Being greedy when everyone is fearful is easier said than done. This mindset has certainly paid off for savvy investors who bought into well-managed companies when their share prices were beaten down last year. This includes Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE), which has demonstrated impressive performance over the recent months.

Since my bullish take on the stock in mid-October, ACRE has risen by 54%, and that's not even including dividends. This far outpaced the 11.6% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I evaluate whether if ACRE is still an attractive buy at present, so let's get started.

Looking Into ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate is a mortgage REIT that provides flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

It's externally managed and advised by big brother Ares Management (ARES), one of the biggest and most respected asset managers in the U.S. This gives ACRE inherent advantages in the ability to source deals that it would not otherwise have access to.

One of the characteristics that make ACRE appealing is that it's conservatively managed, with 94% of its present investment portfolio being comprised of senior loans. While senior loans come with lower yields than riskier mezzanine loans and preferred equity, they provide safety of principal that helps investors to sleep well at night.

ACRE currently has a $1.8B outstanding investment principal balance comprised of 50 loans. As seen below, ACRE's investments are well-diversified across property types, and by geography, with a higher concentration (38%) in the growing "sunbelt" region of southeastern U.S.

(Source: Q4'20 Investor Presentation)

Plus, 98% of ACRE's loans are fixed rate or have LIBOR floors, with an average remaining life of 1.2 years. This helps to shield ACRE's loans from the risk of low interest rates, while the short duration enables it to capture upside in a rising interest rate environment, as we find ourselves in now. As seen below, the 10-year Treasury rate has made a solid upward revision this year, with it now sitting at 1.64%, as of March 12th. I see this as being a positive for ACRE's earnings momentum as we head into the end of the first quarter.

(Source: FRED)

Turning to recent results, ACRE returned to strong profitability in Q4'20, with distributable earnings of $0.41 per share, bringing full year 2020's distributable EPS to $1.36. This means that ACRE's 8.9% dividend yield, paid at $0.33 per quarter, is well covered at a 1.24x distribution coverage ratio.

Meanwhile, ACRE maintains sound leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03x, which is lower than that of Blackstone Mortgage Trusts' (BXMT) 3.31x, and higher than that of Starwood Property Trust's (STWD) 2.65x. While STWD's does have a lower leverage profile, ACRE makes up for this with a more conservative loan portfolio that's more weighted towards senior loans.

Looking forward, I see ACRE going on the offensive, and this is supported by the $667M CLO financing that it closed in the first quarter of 2021. This provides ACRE with a number of benefits, in that it reduces its weighted average cost of funds, increased the non-recourse financing from 36% as of September, 2020 to 67% at present, and lastly, enabled ACRE to close 7 new loans totaling $146M in unpaid principal balance. Plus, management is seeing investment spreads that are now in line or greater than pre-pandemic levels.

Turning to valuation, I see most of the short-term alpha from share price appreciation as being gone. As seen below, ACRE's price-to-book ratio of 1.03x is more-or-less in line with historical norms. However, investors are paid a handsome 8.9% dividend yield at the same time. This is in-line with the 9-10% historical annual total return of the S&P 500.

While some may prefer the long-term capital gains of the S&P 500, which yields a paltry 1.4%, investors in ACRE today will receive most of their gains in cold hard cash dividends, which they can tangibly use to fund living expenses, without having to sell the shares. As such, I view ACRE as being reasonably priced for income investors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

It's worth noting that commercial mortgage REITs are more sensitive than equity REITs to swings in interest rates. While interest rates are moving in the right direction for ACRE, a downward revision could pressure its earnings. Plus, ACRE's portfolio has 30% exposure to office, which could be pressured if companies continue to adopt work-from-home practices after the pandemic. This risk is mitigated by the short duration of ACRE's loans, but is something worth monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

ACRE is a well-managed commercial mortgage REIT, with a conservative portfolio that is comprised of 94% senior loans. Plus, it ended 2020 with a strong quarter, and a well-covered dividend. Looking forward, I see ACRE going on the offensive, as supported by the recent CLO closing, and by investment spreads returning to pre-pandemic levels.

While most of the short-term alpha from share price appreciation is now gone, ACRE's covered 8.9% yield still presents a good value proposition for income investors. For risk-averse investors, I would recommend an entry point closer to the $14 level.