Investment thesis

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is showing improving fundamental performance and customer success particularly with large enterprises. We continue to see a business strongly tied to the theme of digital transformation with a positive outlook. We remain buyers of the shares.

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

Key performance indicators for the Domo's platform.

Free cash flow generation profile, and the potential runway to GAAP profitability.

We will take each in turn.

Direction of travel remains positive

Starting with the conclusion, we believe Domo is demonstrating customer success at large enterprises - a key goal to move away from the SME market. This is the correct strategy to win larger and stickier business with upsell potential.

This may explain why Q4 FY1/2021 gross revenue retention is said to be approaching 90%. There is still high churn - but as long as this is from the smaller end of the market, we are not too concerned. The net retention rate (NRR) was above 100% which showed that as a broader measure of customer success, Domo is doing well.

In the near term we are encouraged by the growth in current remaining performance obligations (CRPO). Describing amounts being invoiced to clients for subscriptions for the next 12 months, a growth rate of 23% YoY is a strong profile. There is also a strong case for cash flows to continue strengthening with billings up 28% YoY. We will tackle free cash flow later on.

Domo spent 56% of FY1/2021 sales on sales and marketing. It is worth keeping an eye on the Magic Number (an indication of sales efficiency) to make sure all this spend is being effective. In Q4 FY1/2021, it reached 0.43 which is an all-time high and not too far off 0.5 which would be a real milestone.

Magic number trend

Source: Company, created by author

Real positive free cash flow

On a non-adjusted basis, we saw Domo generate its first quarterly positive free cash flow in Q4 FY1/2021. The direction of travel remains encouraging.

Quarterly free cash flow trend

Source: Company, created by author

With a strong CRPO and billings, it is not a surprise that management has decided to invest in the business for FY1/2022. This is in the form of headcount and sales and marketing initiatives. We believe these investments will yield positive returns, and maintain NRR above 100%.

In terms of GAAP reported operating margins, we are still off profitability by some margin. But again we see the positive direction of travel, and we still expect to see a reported quarterly positive margin during FY1/2022 - most likely in Q4.

Quarterly operating margin trend

Source: Company, created by author

We differ from consensus estimates where GAAP operating margins is expected to remain negative for the next 2 years. We think the business will be profitable in FY1/2023. However, the outlook for improving free cash flow generation is the more important metric for us.

Consensus forecasts for operating profit and free cash flow

Source: Refinitiv, created by author

From this, we conclude that the outlook is for free cash flow generation on a more sustained basis.

Valuations

The shares are trading on consensus forecast FY1/2022 Price/Sales of 7.7x, which we feel is undervalued considering the fundamental improvements in the business. Underlying growth metrics such as billings and CRPO are increasing, and the company is generating free cash flow. We believe a fairer value is a Price/Sales multiple of 10x.

Risks

The company has a track record of excessive spend on inefficient sales and marketing activities. Although this now appears to be more controlled, a return to major spend here could put back plans to achieve greater free cash flow and profitability.

Conclusion

Domo has managed to record the first non-adjusted free cash flow generative quarter in Q4 FY1/2021, and the underlying metrics of its SaaS platform business are positive. Management has warned of high pandemic-specific hurdles YoY for Q1 FY1/2022, and increasing costs YoY as the company continues to invest. However, on balance we see a business strongly tied to the theme of digital transformation with improving fundamentals and a positive outlook. We remain buyers of the shares.