American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reported quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $0.39. Retailers with bricks-and-mortar locations have had a tough go of it over the past year. COVID-19 practically caused business activity to ground to a halt. Business that did get done was mostly online, particularly in the retail space. Sales through physical locations suffered while millions of Americans were stuck at home amid shelter-in-place policies.

Things are looking up, however. Revenue for the quarter ended January 2021 of $1.3 billion fell 2% Y/Y. This could be considered a win given the knock-on effects of the pandemic still lingered. American Eagle's annual revenue fell in the double-digit percentage range. Comparable sales during the quarter fell 1% as strong digital sales helped offset the diminution of traffic through malls. Revenue for the Aerie brand was $375 million, up 25% Y/Y.

Revenue for the American Eagle brand fell 9% Y/Y. Aerie represented 26% of total revenue, up from 21% in the year earlier period. The larger influence of Aerie means its outsized growth could provide more of a catalyst for the company.

American Eagle is a bet on its ability to drive digital revenue and its Aerie brand. Aerie embraces women of all sizes and also promotes body positivity. Aerie is one of the most successful retail brands. I expect it to make American Eagle even more successful as the pandemic subsides. American Eagle had to rely heavily on its digital platform during the quarter, and the company delivered stellar online results:

Digital revenue rose 35%, with Aerie up 75% and AE, up 20%. Online sales for the quarter and the year represented approximately 45% of our total mix increasing significantly from 29% for the full year 2019. Digital KPIs were very strong with double-digit traffic growth, improved conversion and a high single-digit increase in AUR. Our focus on tightening assortment breadth and optimizing inventory levels enabled us to control promotions and drive greater full price sell through.

As more retail sales happen online, American Eagle is poised for long-term success. Secondly, its total store channel revenue fell 20%. Revenue through stores should improve once the pandemic ends, potentially making American Eagle a success online and through physical locations.

Margins Ticked Down

The loss of scale did not hurt margins during the quarter. American Eagle reported gross margin of 34.0%, up 300 basis points vs. the year-earlier period. The company realized higher margins across an array of brands due to higher full-priced offerings and lower promotions. Lower rent expense also helped during the quarter. Gross profit was $440 million, up 8% Y/Y.

SG&A expense of $292 million rose 2% Y/Y. Higher performance-based incentive compensation was partially offset by reductions in store payroll. SG&A costs should continue to grow as American Eagle continually spends on technology to upgrade its digital platform, and spends on amenities to improve the customer shopping experience. The fallout was that EBITDA was $148 million, up 22% Y/Y. EBITDA margin increased 220 basis points to $148 million. The gross margin increase drove the narrative this quarter. The company should add scale after the economy reopens, amplifying EBITDA growth.

Fortress Balance Sheet

Retailers must maintain ample liquidity in case recessionary pressures last longer than expected. American Eagle has cash and equivalents of $850 million, up from $333 million in the year earlier period. Working capital was $643 million, up from $504 million in the year earlier period. Working capital appears robust enough to support the company for several quarters. Free cash flow for the current fiscal year was $74 million, down from $206 million in the year earlier period. Positive FCF could be considered a win, given the knock on effects of the pandemic.

The company cut capital expenditures to $128 million, down from $210 million in the year-earlier period. This was prudent, given the decline in business activity. Like several other retailers, American Eagle had to raise debt to shore up liquidity amid the pandemic. Debt of $325 million equates to less than 2.0x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA, and appears manageable. Over time, rising cash flow should lead to an increase in liquidity. American Eagle's fortress balance sheet is another competitive advantage, in my opinion.

Conclusion

AEO trades at 26x LTM EBITDA. EBITDA has been depressed due to the knock-on effects of the pandemic. The trading multiple should become more normalized as the EBITDA grows with the economy. AEO remains a buy.