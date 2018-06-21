Cypress Development (OTCQX:CYDVF) is currently in the developmental stage of a lithium project in Nevada. The Clayton Valley Project is the company’s wholly-owned lithium mine that is the basis of the company’s value. As a company still in its developmental stage, they still bear a fair share of risk, but I believe the company’s current value proposition to be quite appealing. This article will aim to display the company’s risk/reward profile through an examination of the company’s planned operations and risks that those goals face.

Company Overview

At their Nevada project, Cypress plans to produce 27,400 tonnes of lithium hydroxide annually for a period elapsing forty years. The company's pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) was released towards the middle of last year, detailing the company’s planned operations. The company hopes to operate at industry-leading costs of $3,392 per tonne of lithium produced. Such costs would put them towards the bottom of the lithium extraction cost-curve and provide them with a competitive advantage over peers.

The fact that Cypress still maintains complete ownership of their mine is also a noteworthy aspect of the company’s portfolio. It stands to reason that, because lithium juniors have no cash flows, they often turn towards partners to assist them in their financing efforts.

The company’s mine is a clay deposit, differing strongly from the norm in the lithium industry. Lithium extraction usually occurs via the mining of hard rock, spodumene, or the processing of natural brines containing lithium. Clay extraction is not one of these sources. As such, the company has been working on a proprietary extraction method. The basic principle of the extraction method is that the company will use a solution that will ‘leach,’ or extract, lithium from the clay.

Cypress was recently able to narrow down the optimal chemical makeup of a chloride-based leach solution. The company was able to generate an 81% yield on their process, which they expect to be able to increase with further development. However, Cypress focused on a sulfate-based leaching process for their PFS. This sulfide process is the standard method for clay extraction among Cypress’ peers. Cypress’s exploration of this new process is to improve upon expected operational parameters.

The chloride-based solution is expected to reduce processing time and, more importantly, reduce operating costs. Cypress CEO, Bill Willoughby, said, “There are still important trade-offs to consider with respect to power and acid supply, as well as some remaining analyses, but this is an alternative that will most likely become the focus of the pilot plant program.” These comments, in reference to the recent test results, demonstrate confidence in the viability of the alternative method and indicate that it will be the preferred method moving forward.

On the subject of Bill Willoughby, I’d like to discuss the company's management as a whole. Starting with their CEO, Dr. Willoughby has thirty-eight years of experience in the natural resources development field, even starting his own consulting firm back in 2014 to offer his specialized knowledge. His PhD in Mining Engineering and Metallurgy further demonstrates his expertise in the field while past leadership roles at International Enexco (DNN) bolstered his leadership abilities.

I would also like to highlight the company’s Technical Advisor, Dr. Corby Anderson. His resume is lengthy, so I’ll provide an abridged version covering the highlights. Dr. Anderson shares the same doctorate degree as Dr. Willoughby, but also holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering and an MSc in Metallurgical Engineering. Over his forty years of experience in the field, Dr. Anderson has held multiple leadership roles, including CEO. He has received numerous awards for his work, including SME’s Milton E. Wadsworth Extractive Metallurgy Award, the International Precious Metals Institute’s Tanaka Distinguished Achievement Award, SME’s Distinguished Member Award the Outstanding Faculty Award from the George S. Ansell Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at Colorado School of Mines, and the EPD Distinguished Lecturer Award from the Minerals, Metals and Materials Society.

These two executives demonstrate the best that the company has to offer and, to me, demonstrate high levels of capability. I would rank this team as the second-best in the junior miner sector, just behind Standard Lithium’s (STLHF) risk-averse management team. The leadership team behind Cypress should give investors confidence in the company’s operations.

Future Operations

With operating costs of $3,392 per tonne, Cypress hopes to manage its Clayton Valley Project with an annual EBITDA of $167,359,200. However, with changes to be made to the extraction process, figure is subject to change. Additionally, the figure of $9,500 per tonne of LCE is staggeringly low as it reflects the poor lithium market that existed at the time Cypress released their PFS. As such, the company will likely amend this figure to $12,000 per tonne, as most other junior lithium companies have.

Because of these two changes, the company’s future operations are a bit difficult to predict. However, something that investors can count on is the release of the definitive feasibility study (“DFS”). This will include the updated LCE pricing, updated operating costs, and a more comprehensive look at the company’s planned operations at the site.

The company expects to release its DFS around the end of this year, representing a major step in their developmental process. While it will eliminate the current unknowns about Cypress’s planned operations, the more important consequence of the study will be the company’s move to begin operational construction.

Risks

Right off the bat, financing the mine is the greatest challenge for the company. With a cost of $493 million to bring the mine to production, Cypress has its work cut out for itself trying to raise enough capital. Off the bat, I find it unlikely that Cypress will be able to complete its financing without a partner. They simply have too much capital to raise with no current cash flows to back it up. While they are also likely to raise some money through equity financing, I expect this to be for more minor events, such as funding further research of extraction processes and other small operations. A partner will not absolve the company of their financial requirements, though the relief, and security, it would provide will likely allow the company to source the remaining capital from debt. For long-term profitability, it would be advantageous to retain as much control of the mine as possible. The company may construct the plant in two phases to help mitigate the extremity of the CAPEX burden, which would also, in my eyes, be a positive decision. Regardless, with investors still in the dark for the company’s financing plans, the unknown is concerning. There is much to lose here, in terms of equity, if the company makes even slight missteps. This, to me, remains the largest, very real, risk for Cypress.

When considering permitting, look no further than fellow lithium junior Lithium Americas (LAC). Lithium Americas was able to secure their major permits in a relatively short period of time, something that is only likely to increase following recent statements from the Biden administration regarding the importance of securing a domestic lithium supply. While I’ve mentioned these in other articles covering other juniors, the comparison to Lithium Americas for Cypress is especially relevant. Both projects in question are located in Nevada and are lithium clay deposits. The incredibly similar resource properties make it all the more likely that Cypress will not see much, if any, push back when looking to gain their permits.

While they are likely to receive all major permits without much fuss, the company needs to actually be able to extract their product from the ground. Targeting an unproven extraction method carries inherent risk. Even sticking with the more-standard sulfate-based method, uncertainties are present as the method has not yet been utilized at a full-scale project. While the company has expressed strong confidence in this sulfate-based extraction method, with multiple test validations from third parties, it is not a shoo-in. However, this is no longer the company’s target. Their chloride-based solution seems to be the preferred method of future extraction at the site.

The 81% yield provided by initial tests of the chloride-based leaching process, falls short of the 86.5% yield generated by the company’s sulfate-based leaching process. While the company is continuing to refine this process, current information available to the public demonstrates that sulfate-based leaching is superior. However, this yield doesn’t tell the full story. The sulfate-based leaching process is incredibly sulfur intensive and is rather likely to cost materially more than the chloride-based leaching process. Additionally, Cypress regarded their initial yields as “a starting point for the pilot plant program to expand upon these results and demonstrate that they are sustainably operational on a larger scale.” The company is likely to be able to improve upon these yields and will work to do so. After all, when the company first debuted its sulfate extraction method back in 2018, they touted yields of just 74%. With a better starting point, the future of chloride-based leaching seems promising. Unfortunately, this process is still in its early stages of development and I cannot offer more to support the viability of the method. At the end of the day, Cypress will use what works and investors should feel comfortable trusting that the company has their sulfate-based leaching to fall back on.

Finally, focusing on the metal itself, lithium prices are far from stable. Targeting hydroxide, Cypress will be focused on the less popular side of the lithium market. With carbonate capturing over 50% of lithium’s overall demand, and hydroxide relegated to less than 20%, the decision seems ill-advised at first glance. However, Cypress isn’t concerned with today’s market. Looking to 2025, the picture begins to change. By then, hydroxide sales are expected to account for 55% of the overall lithium market, which is expected to triple itself. Increasing market share in a broader market that is set to triple bodes well for the demand, and subsequent price, of hydroxide. Hydroxide allows for batteries with greater energy density, but is not yet mainstream due to its greater instability. While investors may groan at first when seeing yet another technological advancement that must be made for this investment to pay off, they should be reassured by the fact that it already has been made. Tesla (TSLA) has been using hydroxide in their batteries for quite some time now and a host of EV battery suppliers plan to introduce their own hydroxide-based chemistries this year or the next. As such, I believe that hydroxide prices will prove to be an asset for the company even though, as of now, its instability brings with it some negative attention.

Valuation Discussion

To begin this discussion, I would like to begin with a quick comparison to Cypress’s peers. The graphic below demonstrates each junior’s NPV, each with an 8% discount, compared to their enterprise values. The current enterprise value of each company is denoted by the darker shade whereas the total bar area represents the NPV. Each color also represents a different stage of development, green meaning PEA, blue meaning PFS, and purple meaning DFS. PEA is the earliest stage of development, so it would stand to reason that these companies would have the greatest discrepancy between their NPV and enterprise value, followed by those with a PFS, which are followed by those with a DFS. As is clearly demonstrated by the below graphic, Cypress retains the greatest discrepancy between its enterprise value and NPV, furthering the argument that the company is undervalued relative to peers.

Source: BatteryJuniors.com

Considering that the company’s project shares the most similarities with Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass, I’d like to further that comparison here. Now, looking at the operating costs, Thacker Pass seemingly has the advantage. With operating costs of $2,570 per tonne, the mine’s operational efficiencies surpass those of Cypress’s Clayton Valley Project. To refresh your minds, the Clayton Valley Project is projected to operate with costs of $3,392 per tonne. However, this doesn’t tell the full story. Thacker Pass’s operating costs take into account byproduct sales, which is the sale of materials, other than lithium, that is inadvertently extracted. Cypress did not include byproduct sales in their PFS. Without byproduct sales, Thacker Pass has operating costs of $4,088 per tonne. As such, the advantage actually remains with Cypress here. While the actual figures regarding the company’s potential byproduct extraction are unknown, they do note that “The project has the potential to recover other by-products in addition to lithium, including rare earth elements and alkali salts.” While these may never become a material part of the company’s operations, it goes to show that the true operating margins of Cypress surpass its peers due to a more efficient extraction process. Additionally, the validation of the company’s chloride-based leaching process may bring these costs down even further.

With this in mind, Cypress’s current value, again, seems unjustifiably low. In order to catch up, Cypress will need to capitalize on a multitude of upcoming catalysts. The first of these catalysts will be the release of the company’s DFS. While it is possible that the company may choose to go the route of a partner and announce this deal before then, the DFS is far more of a certainty. As such, coming from the DFS, I believe that Cypress will be valued at $2 per share. The DFS will eliminate much of the current unknowns regarding the planned project operations and also provide the company with some greater attention, the lack of which is a contributing factor to its extreme discount. While the long-term potential remains the most attractive aspect of the company, the vast unknown regarding the company’s plans makes it impossible to create a price target further down the line.

Investor Takeaway

As noted by the disclosures below, I do not currently own shares of Cypress. After reading this article, it may seem strange to find that this is the case. To explain this, I’ll lend a bit of insight into my personal investment actions. Oftentimes, these articles come as a result of me completing a deeper dive into a company that I have been following for a bit. As such, upon completing them, I then evaluate if I wish to purchase shares in the company, assuming I have money available to do so. Cypress recently saw some pretty strong single-day movement, causing me to put my buy desire on hold. Due to the volatility of lithium juniors, I anticipate that the company’s shares will see a downturn in the near future. As such, I plan to wait until then to initiate my position. However, if this does not happen shortly, I will begin to average. I still find this entry point to be incredibly compelling as Cypress remains severely undervalued relative to peers.

For other investors, it all depends on what your risk tolerance is. The company does have a bit more risk than most juniors, working to validate a new extraction process, but also represents a far better value proposition than its peers. For those that are willing to take on the bit of extra risk, I believe that Cypress is a strong candidate for growth. Investing now does also run the capital-allocation risk, as this is a company where the first major catalyst is not expected until the end of this year. Additionally, as mentioned before, the volatility of the sector could result in more attractive entry prices before the DFS.

However, I find that Cypress is a fairly attractive company even at $2 per share. As such, for those that may not want to take on as much risk, keeping the company on a watchlist and waiting to see the results of the DFS is also a fair strategy. The strong discount that Cypress is currently trading at allows for the company to maintain its attractive entry point even as it progressively de-risks itself. With long-term play the strongest option for investors, waiting for this risk to fall is a strong play as well.