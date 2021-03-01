Author's note: This analysis was part of our Weekly CEF Roundup commentary released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members last week. Please check latest data before investing.

The Gabelli Utility Trust's (NYSE:GUT) rights offering has begun. It just went ex-rights on March 10, and the offering will expire on April 14, 2021. This is a transferable offering where seven rights plus $5.50 will allow one to subscribe for new share of GUT. From the press release:

March 01, 2021 04:46 PM Eastern Standard Time RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) (the “Fund”) has approved a transferable rights offering which would allow the Fund’s record date common shareholders to acquire additional common shares (the “Offering”). The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Fund’s securities. SUMMARY OF THE TERMS OF THE OFFERING Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (the “Right”) for each common share held on the record date (March 11, 2021). Seven Rights plus $5.50 (the “Subscription Price”) will be required to purchase one additional common share (the “Primary Subscription”). The purchase price will be payable in cash. Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Primary Subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and a pro-rata allotment, for any additional common shares not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription. Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege. The Rights are expected to trade “when issued” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on March 9, 2021, and the Fund’s common shares are expected to trade “Ex-Rights” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on March 10 2021. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: GUT RT) on or about March 16, 2021. The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on April 14, 2021, unless extended.

GUT is trading at a $7.83 share price, so the fixed subscription price of $5.50 represents a pretty good deal, being at a -30% discount to the market price. This makes the rights quite valuable, and indeed they are currently trading at $0.29, not too far lower than their intrinsic value of $0.33 (calculated by ($7.83-$5.50)/7). This suggests a possible arbitrage play where one buys the rights, subscribes, and then sells the new shares hopefully at the current market price or higher. Of course this entails market risk, so waiting until last possible moment to buy rights and subscribe may be the safest option with the lowest variability of outcomes.

For existing holders who have received rights, remember to either subscribe with them or to sell them on the open market before expiry. Letting the rights expire worthless would be a waste.

Oh, and the NAV is way down below at $4.18. Which means that at a fixed subscription share price means that the offering is nearly guaranteed to be accretive to NAV/share at current NAV, which isn't something that you can for most offerings. At a full subscription rate, this would cause a substantial +4% boost to NAV/share, which is great for existing shareholders. All of this is possible of course due to GUT's exorbitant premium, which reached the Mt. Everest of +100% (!) premium last year. So this offering is a very good move by managers to monetize said premium, adding AUM (and fee income) for themselves while providing additional returns for shareholders. Pretty much a win-win situation all around.

It's a virtuous cycle... until it isn't. When this premium reverts, and they always eventually do, the result is going to be very painful for shareholders who bought at such a high premium. GUT is currently paying out a NAV yield of +14.35% (!) which is compressed into a market yield of 8.16% due to the premium, but this is not sustainable forever, at least not based on historical market returns. We can see that the NAV has moved lower year by year, which means that entering 2021, the distribution sustainability is at its weakest point yet.

Unfortunately no shares of GUT are available to short, and the borrow rate that was shown previously was 89%. Incidentally, this could be another reason for the fund's high premium, i.e. investors buying shares for the sole purpose of lending them out. Personally, I would short GUT at a +100% premium if I could cost-effectively. I would suggest that only active traders consider this fund for a long position, while conservative income investors should avoid. Instead, consider Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) for the same sector exposure. UTG is fund that we hold in our Income Generator portfolio, and which has grown rather than lost NAV over the last 10 years. This tells us that over this time period, part of GUT's distribution would have to be considered as "destructive" return of capital [ROC], which isn't the case for UTG.

UTG's market yield of 6.75% is only around 1% lower than GUT's, but it also trades at a 80% lower premium, so there's a much larger margin of safety here for investors.

