Overview

Monthly dividend stocks are excellent portfolio additions for investors seeking to increase their passive income stream. A monthly dividend stock with a generous dividend yield can top-off and provide more consistency to your monthly income. Typically when seeking out a high yielding monthly paying stock investors forego capital appreciation but that doesn't need to be the case.

Three of the five stocks I present have double-digit annualized rates of return during the past decade. The other two have achieved very high single digit annualized rates of return, all the while offering investors a strong, safe and consistent monthly income stream.

STAG Industrial

(STAG) is an industrial REIT primarily focused on single tenant industrial properties. STAG's tenants are high quality businesses the likes of Amazon, FedEx, Ford and Costco. STAG has expanded its portfolio from 93 to 492 properties since its IPO in 2011. It has achieved this growth all the while lowering its net debt to run rate adjusted/EBITDA by over 20% (from 5.9x to 4.6x). Revenue since inception has grown at an average of 30% per year, however, more recently has slowed to slightly below 20% per year. Dividend growth has also slowed down recently, but STAG already pays a generous 4.5% dividend yield. Funds from operations have grown at almost 43% per year since inception, more recently the growth has slowed to about 23% per year but remains very strong.

STAG has a compounded annual growth rate of 18.26% since 2012 that would have grown a $10k investment to about $46.5k.

STAG currently trades for a price to FFO ratio of about 16.8 that is in-line with its long term trailing price to FFO of 16.6. I self-computed these ratios using estimated historical market cap amounts so please use them as estimates. STAG is a quality REIT that is rarely priced at a discount to fair value, barring any market corrections. I think they are an excellent company with a top notch management team. To me, the stock is a buy right now while trading for fair value.

Realty Income

(O) is another REIT on this list, its primary business focus is on retail properties. Realty Income is one of the oldest and most well-known monthly dividend paying stocks in the market. It has been paying a monthly dividend since 1994 that has increased 109 times since inception. Its current streak is 93 consecutive quarterly dividend increases that mean more money in investors' pockets each quarter. Realty Income owns 6592 commercial real estate properties that are leased out to over 600 unique clients. You can see their top 20 clients here. Realty Income had year over year revenue growth during the past decade, averaging about 17.5% per year. Dividend growth remains fixed in the 3-5% range per year, with a long-term compounded growth rate of 4.4% since inception. Realty Income offers an above average dividend yield of about 4.6% right now. Funds from operations have grown at a rate of almost 20% per year during the past decade.

Realty Income has a compounded annual growth rate of 11.04% since 2012 that would have grown a $10k investment to about $26k. Since 1994 the stock has returned 15.3% on a compounded annualized basis.

Realty Income currently trades for a price to FFO ratio of about 18 that is slightly lower than its long-term trailing price to FFO ratio of about 20. Today the stock trades for about 25% less than its pre-pandemic highs. Although, prior to the pandemic, I think the stock traded for a premium but currently offers a great entry point for long-term investors.

LTC Properties

(LTC) is a different type of REIT than the prior two, they focus on senior housing and healthcare properties. LTC used to pay a quarterly dividend but switched to a monthly dividend payment in 2005. That is a long history and streak of consistent monthly dividend payments. Unfortunately, dividend growth has plateaued since 2017, and remains fixed at the current $2.28 annual rate. LTC offers a dividend yield of about 5.4% right now. LTC currently has 181 properties that are occupied by 29 unique operators. Revenue growth during the past decade was good up until 2020, the company did not have a great year with total revenue down almost 15% compared to the prior year. Funds from operations were down close to 23% compared to 2019. I believe this was a one off event caused by the pandemic and the impact it had on the senior population. In the long-term, senior housing and healthcare properties will continue to be a growing industry as the US population ages. In quarter 4 of 2020, LTC collected 98% of contractual rent and mortgage obligations, a sign that operations are back on track.

LTC has a compounded annual growth rate of 8.58% since 2012 that would have grown a $10k investment to about $21k. Since 1993 LTCs compounded annual growth rate was 12.87% that would have grown a $10k investment to about $302.5k.

LTC trades for a price to FFO ratio of about 14.3 right that is below its long-term trailing price to FFO ratio of 15.5. Even though the share price has climbed about 70% since its March 2020 low, I believe LTC has more upside to offer long-term shareholders.

Main Street Capital

(MAIN) is a business development company that primarily focuses on providing financing to mid-size businesses with revenues between $10 and $150 million. MAIN has an excellent management team and distinguishes itself from many other BDCs in that it is internally managed. This is an important consideration when researching BDCs, internally managed BDCs have lower operating costs that in-turn mean greater returns for investors. MAIN currently has a weighted average portfolio yield of sub 9% that is below the industry average but ample enough to cover its 6.7% dividend yield. Higher portfolio yields are typically associated with riskier loans and therefore investors should not chase yields when it comes to BDCs. MAIN has grown its NAV price per share by about 70% since inception, 2007, even when accounting for the 2020 pandemic dip. As of Q4 2020, MAIN had 1.3% of its loans in default which is low compared to other BDCs. Distributable net investment income dipped below the current dividend stream in 2020, but as of Q4, it has once again climbed above that threshold. In 2020 MAIN decided not to distribute its two extra dividend payments, but I foresee that generous additional dividend stream resuming in the near future.

MAIN has a compounded annual growth rate of 14.75% since 2012 that would have grown a $10k investment to about $35k. Its compounded annual growth rate since 2008 is even more impressive at 17.32%.

MAIN currently trades for a premium compared to its NAV price per share but investors will seldom find this excellent company trading at a discount. The current share price is still about 15% below its pre-pandemic highs. I believe MAIN is an attractive buy at current price levels and will continue to generate strong returns for investors, all the while paying a high dividend yield.

Dynex Capital

(DX) is a mortgage REIT that currently offers a dividend yield of about 8.6%. They offer the highest current dividend yield of the 5 stocks on this list however, they also carry the highest risk in the foreseeable future. Dynex focuses primarily on safe agency MBS, and through leverage amplifies those yields into more attractive yields for its shareholders. This process does expose them to a significant risk of changing interest rates. While interest rates are still at historical lows with no indication of an upcoming hike, eventually they will go up. When that occurs you want your money invested in a mortgage REIT with an excellent management team that can quickly maneuver its portfolio to limit downside exposure. Dynex is a rather small player in the mREIT arena, but this allows management to shift its portfolio much quicker. While many mREIT struggled in 2020, Dynex gained 15.2% because of its management's quick action.

Dynex has a compounded annual growth rate of 7.79% since 2012 that would have grown a $10k investment to about $20k.

Dynex's share price is nearing its pre-pandemic level, however on a long-term basis the share price has trended down for the last decade. The main driver of returns for Dynex will be the high dividend income it provides to shareholders. Perhaps a safer play on Dynex is to purchase its preferred shares that offer a slightly lower dividend yield, around 7%, but more dividend security.

Summary

While monthly dividend paying stocks are great additions for investors seeking a consistent passive income stream, dividend payment frequency should not be your sole criteria for investing in a stock. STAG, Realty Income, LTC and MAIN are all excellent companies with top-notch management teams that will grow shareholder capital in the future. DX carries additional risk because of its correlation to interest rates, however it can provide a higher income stream right now. Historically there has been a correlation of poor performance for REITs during times of rising interest rates. Considering that interest rates are currently at historic lows, with no indication of near-term increases, on a long-term outlook rates will rise. I believe all 5 stocks are trading at or near fair price right now but also may present more opportunistic entry points in the future.