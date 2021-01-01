Investing Thesis

“Sound, long-term conservative investing will avoid most loss-of-capital risks and also avoid most of even the inadequate single-digit-average rewards”. Follow that PASSIVE approach and you will way too soon outlive your capital.

The best way to build capital in today’s technology-active world is by ACTIVELY constantly staying alert to price changes and never make forecasts of what may happen beyond the time horizon which can be reliably seen. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) provides that here.

In today’s technology-active world you will increasingly need to build your investing resources to meet a longer lifetime’s opportunities and demands. So start now, it won’t wait around for you.

Why this article?

A reader provided the focus on Leveraged Exchange Traded Funds – ETFs, by request. It may be timely, at least competitive in finding opportunity, for there are many dozens of them. The price-change ability built into them tends to offset the passive appeal mistake of ETFs nature to be “bought & held”.

Figure 1 is a map of the trade-off between price-created capital loss risk and capital-gain reward prospects for many long-leveraged ETFs.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Market-average norms are suggested by SPDR S&P500 index ETF (SPY) at location [17]. Our focus is on TECL at [3].

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

source: Blockdesk.com (used with permission)

Readers familiar with our combing procedures to sort out the best ODDS for near-term capital gains may want to skip to the heading of Value Considerations.

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to create short positions at risk of price increases to respond to volume trade orders placed by big-$ “institutional” clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F], as the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in an effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses and sell.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 – H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with MIDU in second-top rank due to limited prior forecast data, as indicated by the color alert.

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today’s up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying rates of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, as explained in the article "How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline" in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Value considerations

The value of time is high when pursuing active investing strategies like TERMD because time, when lost by inaction forced by “buy&hold” strategies can never be recovered and reused. A passive market-index strategy like b&h forces SPY into four nearly 3-month reinvestment gains (58 market days out of the 63 in a 252-day market year). When compared to holding periods like that of TECL which are only 1/3rd as long, Even with the compounding of SPY’s small +5.4% payoff instead the TECL gain now becomes +100% instead of +26%, four times as large.

The combination of TECL’s three times as large Realized Payoff and one-third as long holding balloons its CAGR to the annual rate of +528% or 76 basis points (3/4ths of a %) a day seen in column [R].

MIDU’s problem is how likely it may be to see four-day price moves occur repeatedly. While it apparently has happened in 1.5% (19) of the 1261 past 5 years’ market days, it could be a long wait for the next one. TECL’s 61 wins out of 63 bets, with today’s 3.4 to 1 reward to risk appraisal, seems like a better near-term prospect.

Conclusion

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3x Shares (TECL) appear to be an attractive buy for a near-term capital gain here.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.