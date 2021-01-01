Investment thesis

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) continues to see declining customer success metrics. This could be addressed by major investments into the business during FY12/2021, but provides little in terms of improvements in fundamentals. We remain sellers of the shares.

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

Whether Alteryx is seeing improvements in customer success metrics.

Outlook for business, particularly in terms of the potential shift to a SaaS model.

We will take each one in turn.

Falling customer success continues

In our initial piece there was some skeptical feedback over whether Alteryx's net expansion rate was illustrating falling customer success. In isolation, the rate of 124% in Q3 FY12/2020 is a positive figure. Even the slight decline to 122% in Q4 FY12/2020 is not a bad showing.

The point we want to make is that after seven consecutive quarterly declines, management must have some concerns over this metric. This trend also commenced pre-pandemic.

Quarterly net expansion rate trend

Source: Company, created by author

We have no company explanation as to why the net expansion rate (net retention rate) is declining. This rate takes into account revenues less churn (caused by departing or downgrading customers) and revenue expansion from upgrades, cross-sells or upsells.

Customer number disclosure provides a clue. We see that net customer adds have been falling, which points to churn as the key driver.

Net expansion rate and net customer adds

Source: Company, created by author

What is slightly perplexing is that despite net customer adds increasing during FY12/19 and peaking in Q4 of that year, net expansion rates kept falling. We can only speculate that existing clients had developed less upsell requirements, or were actively downgrading or leaving.

In terms of falling net customer adds, another explanation may be the company's recent focus on winning larger enterprises. The physical number of new adds may fall but this would be a strategic move. We would expect lead times to lengthen as a result.

One related metric is sales and marketing spend. We previously noted that these costs were escalating in proportion to sales volume generated. In Q4 FY12/2020 management put the brakes on, cutting back aggressively QoQ. This is also likely to have an impact on falling net customer adds.

Quarterly trend in sales and marketing costs

Source: Company, created by author

Looking at the data above, we conclude that it is likely that Alteryx is aiming to win larger customers for larger wallet-size and upsell potential. However, the existing customer base is seeing downgrading or churn. One reason to support this view is that Alteryx Designer is seen as a product for low skill or inexperienced people with regards to data engineering. Data science is progressing to the point that it is a team sport, where individuals are chosen for specialisms over being a generalist.

SaaS would be temporarily negative

Currently Alteryx Designer is available as on-premises or on virtual environments like AWS, and expectations are that a SaaS version will be made available. Although based on a subscription business model, revenue recognition is accounted for by 35% of total contract value (TCV) being recognized in the first year, followed by the remaining 65% pro rata over the course of the contract as post contract support.

When a SaaS model is introduced, there will be a period of time where revenue recognition will change. This will still give Alteryx annual recurring revenues as of now, but we suspect will have the following impact.

Firstly, short term sales growth will decline. This is because 35% of the TCV will not be recognized at the commencement of the subscription for new customers or renewals. Instead, monthly subscriptions should be recorded pro rata. The length of time affected by a growth slowdown will depend on the pace at which new clients or renewals opt for SaaS.

Secondly, with a smoothed revenue recognition under SaaS, there should be less fluctuations in the revenue growth profile over time. This would be a positive as currently both growth acceleration and deceleration are accentuated.

The shift to SaaS looks to be a temporary negative for the growth profile. However, we stress this should not be a major negative as long as management provides a thorough explanation for this, preferably before it occurs.

Valuation

Consensus is currently forecasting a 95% decline in EBIT YoY for FY12/2021 driven by operating cost increases across the board. With a resultant decline in cash flow from operations, free cash flow generation is expected to fall 53% YoY. The shares are on a free cash flow yield of 0.7% which is low, given the deceleration in growth overall.

Risks

New leadership could bring about a swift turnaround with its focus on its Analytic Process Automation platform, and the use of more channel partners to target new accounts. Investments in the business planned for FY12/2021 could have a fast return profile if targeted and executed well.

Conclusion

Alteryx is still experiencing a decline in customer success, although it is from a high base. Unless the overall trend in net expansion rates begins to improve, the business can only do so much to maintain growth on a long term basis. New management could make some positive sweeping changes but the unexpected scale of business investment in FY12/2021 is worrying. Alteryx has the potential of being an acquisition target, but from a fundamental perspective the shares remain a sell.