Momentum Strategy

In this article we apply the same version of the dual-momentum strategy used in our latest article dealing with leveraged funds. For the sake of completeness, we repeat here a succinct description of the strategy.

We shall use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in a number of QQQ stocks based on relative strength over the previous three months. During risk-off periods, the strategy invests all the funds equally in the following two Treasury bonds funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

As before, we generate signals for market state by using the following ETFs:

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Fund (UUP)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

Two conditions must be satisfied simultaneously for switching to risk-off allocation: (1) the return of DBB is smaller than that of UUP over the relative strength evaluation period, and (2) similarly, the return of XLY is smaller than that of XLP . Since the Portfolio Visualizer does not include this type of conditions, the strategy is implemented in Python.

Following is the list of parameter values used in simulations.

Initial Balance: $1,000

Absolute momentum period: 75 trading days

Relative strength period: 75 trading days

Assets to Hold: 2, 5 or 10

The transition from risk-on to risk-off is made the following trading day after the condition for market-off is satisfied. The reverse transition from market-off to market-on is done after a delay of 2 days since the risk-on condition is detected.

During risk-on periods we either keep the initial allocation unchanged, or rebalance the portfolio on the last trading day of each quarter. For comparison we show the results obtained with each method.

Simulation Results

The portfolio for the new strategy was simulated using custom software written in Python. DBB, UUP, XLY and XLP are used to determine the risk-off periods, while IEF and TLT are used as the safe, out-of-market assets.

The results for simulations from 1/1/2008 to 3/11/2021 without rebalancing during risk-on periods are shown in the table below.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio TOP 2 QQQ $1,000 $452,331 59.04% 32.97% -30.35% 1.74 TOP 5 QQQ $1,000 $109,206 42.78% 24.00% -25.07% 1.73 TOP 10 QQQ $1,000 $48,762 34.30% 20.81% -22.51% 1.60

Over the 13 years long period, there were 83 regime changes. The market was at risk-off for 1235 trading days and at risk-on for 2086 days.

A graph of the portfolio balance is shown in Figure 1.

Would use

Figure 1. Equity plots of the Nasdaq 100 portfolio – logarithmic scale.

Source: This chart is based on author computations

As one may expect, the portfolio with only two stocks produces higher returns associated with higher volatility and higher drawdowns.

In the table below, we show the performance of the same portfolios, but with rebalancing at the end of each quarter while the market is at risk-off.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio TOP 2 QQQ $1,000 $469,662 59.50% 33.15% -32.61% 1.74 TOP 5 QQQ $1,000 $202,009 49.60% 25.15% -30.32% 1.92 TOP 10 QQQ $1,000 $93,076 41.06% 21.43% -23.09% 1.87

We see that the Top2 portfolio has not changed much, but the other two, Top5 and Top10 have produced much higher returns. Contrary to our expectations, the volatility and the drawdowns have increased for portfolios with quarterly rebalancing.

A graph of the portfolio’s balance for the version with quarterly rebalancing is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Equity plots of the Nasdaq 100 portfolios with quarterly rebalancing – logarithmic scale.

Source: This chart is based on author computations

It can be seen that the strategy performed very well during the bear markets of 2008-9 and March 2020. It also performed quite well during the market corrections of August/September 2011 and October-December 2018 when it switched to risk-off. On the negative side, the strategy missed the recent marker rotation out of technology stocks and continues to indicate that the market is in risk-on state. While the broad stock market is at risk-on state, the technology sector is in correction at the present time.

Recent Events

Based on the signals of the strategy the market was at risk-off from 28 January 2020 until 14 February 2020, and from 24 February 2020 until 1 June 2020. For the version without quarterly rebalancing the last trading was done on 1 June 2020 The list of the top 10 stocks starting with the strongest, is as follows: MRNA, ZM, PDD, DOW, REGN, DXCM, PTON, OKTA, INCY, SGEN. The top 2 stocks are MRNA and ZM.

The version with quarterly rebalancing made trades on 30 September 2020 and on 31 December 2020. The list of the top 10 stocks on 31 December 2020 is PDD, PTON, BIDU, MRNA, TSLA, MELI, ALIGN, LRCX, AMAT, and MU. The top 2 stocks are PDD and PTON.

Although some changes happened lately, the indicators used in this article tells us that the market continues to be in risk-on state. The 3-month return of the base metals, DBB, is significantly larger than the corresponding return of the US dollar index, UUP. Similarly, the 3-month returns of XLY are higher than that of XLP.

The US High Yield Option-Adjusted Spread is currently 3.52, having increased in the last two weeks from a low level of 3.40. That is a small change that does not negate the overall downtrend that started in April 2020.

Conclusions

The broad US and global equity markets are in uptrend, but the US technology sector is in a correction, likely caused by a sector strength rotation. Whatever the reason for this effect, it shows the importance of diversification in the total investment portfolio. Consequently, although the technology sector performed exceedingly well over the whole period simulated in this article, it is clear that there is a need to add an indicator to signal periods of sector weakness.

Here is a note on the implementation of the strategy. It involves minimal monitoring, and few asset reallocations. The signal for determining the state of the market is easy to compute. It compares total returns of the signal assets over the selected evaluation period. Most of the time I used a period of three months, or 63 trading days. In this study, I used a period of 75 days, but any value between 45 and 90 produces satisfactory results. Using a shorter period identifies more regime changes, but does not guarantee consistent improvements in performance. During risk-on periods the assets are reallocated quarterly on the last trading day of the quarter.