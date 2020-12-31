Despite the 13% run-up since my last bullish article on Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) and the 5% appreciation on a YTD basis, I remain bullish on this stock. My reasons are pretty much the same as they were back in September 2020: earnings performance (historical and during the pandemic), post-pandemic prospects, and overall operational flexibility. There have now been two earnings reports since my first article, and both these quarters have shown similar patterns across top-line growth, operational efficiency, and earnings growth. The result has been the 13% stock price appreciation I mentioned. As such, I believe it's time to factor in the new metrics and re-evaluate the bullish thesis to see if it holds at the as-of-writing price of $63.62 and the still-high relative valuation levels.

Thesis: The high valuation seems counterintuitive to a positive investment thesis, but the market clearly supports the stock at these levels, pushing it ever higher with each earnings call. The biggest risk here is betting against the market.

FY-20 Performance Analysis

Q3-20 and Q4-20 both showed nominal growth in low single digits at the top line. Overall, the company reported a 4% revenue increase for FY-20 over FY-19. The disparity between the H1-20 revenue growth rate of 5.9% and the H2-20 rate of 2.7% is primarily due to strong 11.8% YoY growth in Q1-20, which was only partially affected by the nationwide lockdowns implemented in March 2020. Nevertheless, nominal growth in all its operating segments, particularly in the Western operational region, allowed the company to post $774.6 million in revenue for FY-20 compared to $743.3 million in FY-19. A significant part of that growth - $25.1 million - came from a landfill pricing increase of 7% in FY-20 over FY-19 and a collection pricing increase of 4.2% over the same period.

The problem right now is the imbalance between increasing volumes and reducing disposal capacities. While this will give them tailwinds on the pricing side, there could be some long-term pressure on disposal capacities. If you look at how the estimated total landfill capacity has dropped from 82.9 million tons at the end of FY-18 to 78.6 million tons at the end of FY-19 to the current 73.9 million tons, the imbalance is clear. The price increases may not be prohibitive to growth in the near term, and I don't see this as an immediate problem; nevertheless, the disposal capacity dynamic can't be ignored, especially due to the company's operational presence being geographically limited. As part of its initiatives to address this issue, the company continues to invest in the Phase VI expansion at the Waste USA Landfill in Vermont, toward which the company recorded $5.7 million in CapEx over FY-20.

Down the income statement, things look much better. The 4% growth in revenue for FY-20 was achieved despite the $40.6 million declines in solid waste volumes across the collection, disposal, and processing segments. More to the point, adjusted EBITDA expanded by 9.5%, filtering down to represent diluted earnings of $1.24 for Q4-20 and $1.86 for FY-20 compared to $0.19 and $0.70 for the respective prior periods.

On the financial side, the company reported strong adjusted free cash flow growth of nearly 25%. Aided by the $55 million one-time income tax benefit and the equity financing done in the final quarter, which resulted in increased cash and cash equivalents of $154.3 million, Casella's debt profile looks better now than in the year-ago period or, even for that matter, for the period ended September 30, 2020:

Source: Jan 2021 Casella Investor Meetings Presentation

Net leverage as defined by the company's credit facility is still at around 2.8x as of December 31, 2020, which looks better if you net all the cash on hand toward debt. Leverage has been a priority item for the management team, and it continues to bring the figure down so it can focus on accretive acquisitions for top-line growth and operations-based margin synergies.

Data by YCharts

A related point of concern here has been Casella's Return on Assets when compared to its larger industry peers. We need to see Q4-20 as an anomaly on that front because ROA for Casella has generally been dragged down because of its high interest expenses (generally above 3% of revenue for the past several years.) For Q4-20, the number skewed up due to the tax benefit; however, being a one-time gain, it's not going to help improve ROA figures unless ongoing deleveraging is done over the next few years.

On that front, I think the management team has been very good at implementing its capital allocation strategy to balance growth and manage debt. This is a highly capital-intensive business that requires planning several years in advance and allocating resources toward long-term considerations. One such example is the accrual of final capping, closure, and post-closure obligations, which is a prolonged process stretching into decades:

Closure and post-closure accruals for the cost of monitoring and maintenance include site inspection, groundwater monitoring, leachate management, methane gas control and recovery, and operation and maintenance costs to be incurred for a period which is generally for a term of 30 years after final closure of a landfill.

As such, management has been very prudent in its deleveraging practices, and the increased cash on hand will give them more flexibility with capital allocation for FY-21.

Outlook for FY-21

That brings us to what's in store for the next fiscal year. The company reported that in early February 2021, about 70% of collection services on the industrial and commercial side were operational, which is in line with figures at the start of Q4-20 and was partially due to several winter seasonal businesses going online during the quarter. In addition, Casella has already completed one acquisition in Q1-21, which is expected to be accretive to revenues to the tune of $4 million on an annualized basis.

FY-21 looks to be another year of growth per the guidance figures provided by management.

Revenue guidance for FY-21 was set at between $815 million and $830 million, representing a YoY growth rate of between 5.2% and 7.2%, which is quite optimistic but reasonable considering that ongoing volume headwinds are likely to be more than offset by pricing tailwinds, gains from acquisitions, greater economic stability, and internal operating efficiencies.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY-21 is expected to grow in the 7.4% to 9.7% range, and the company expects an 8.6% net loss to a 5% net income excluding the one-time tax benefit in Q4-20.

Although net income (loss) guidance figures don't look encouraging, the company does expect net cash from operations, as well as adjusted free cash flow, to grow in FY-21 over FY-20:

Net cash provided by operating activities between $149 million and $153 million (as compared to $139.9 million in fiscal year 2020); and Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $75 million and $79 million (as compared to $69.1 million in fiscal year 2020).

Investor's Angle

Source: Seeking Alpha

Despite the still-high valuation of the stock, CWST clearly has the goodwill of the market behind it. That has allowed the stock to appreciate by 850% over the past five years against the 115% total return for SP500TR. The reason is that trailing twelve-month net income has grown by 900% and trailing GAAP earnings have grown by +260% during that time. While the earnings performance is not as impressive, the price return has certainly been lucrative to early investors.

The interesting development here is that the momentum in the stock is still very much present even though solid waste volumes are expected to remain at depressed levels through FY-21. Since the Q4-20 earnings call, the stock has moved up nearly 8% as of this writing. The stock is trading at a 250% premium to the sector's median figures for price to forward earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP) multiples, indicating that the market is more than willing to support the high valuation levels this stock has been enjoying thus far.

Data by YCharts

Much of this optimism comes from the fact that this is largely a recession-resilient business. There's cash in trash, and Casella's vertical integration that goes all the way from collection to recycling and disposal gives it the ability to leverage operational efficiencies to continue growing in a profitable manner.

Data by YCharts

It's a great long-term business to invest in and the risk here is quite low. And that's truer of CWST than its much-larger peers, as evidenced by how the market has been treating this stock in good times and bad, unlike those of its peers.

Data by YCharts

One could consider the still-high debt level to be a risk factor, but the company is well-managed and financially conservative, carefully balancing its capital structure to enable future growth while slowly bringing down debt and delivering a growing return on invested capital at a time when its competitors seem to be merely holding the fort. And it has done all this at a time when the industry as a whole has been hit by lower solid waste disposal volumes on the commercial and industrial side.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As such, it would be unwise to bet against the market despite valuation metrics being bloated. The analysis above shows that the stock is very likely to keep moving up from here, so invest when the stock hits a trough and hold back when it peaks. This cycle is typical of this stock, but both troughs and peaks are regularly set as subsequently higher levels.