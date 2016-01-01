We're now more than two-thirds of the way through the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report its results is McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX). Unfortunately, while many miners had decent results when considering the challenges last year, McEwen Mining posted another brutal performance, with output down 34% year over year and net losses per share soaring to $0.38. While the company remains confident in a turnaround, I don't see any reason to pay 2x the industry average earnings multiple for one of the sector's highest-cost names. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in favor of miners with more robust operations who are returning capital to shareholders.

(Source: Company Presentation)

McEwen Mining released its Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported annual production of ~114,800 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 34% year drop in output year over year. This sharp decrease in production was driven by much lower production from its 49% owned San Jose Mine, another disappointing year at Gold Bar, and the third consecutive annual decline in Black Fox production. Unfortunately, due to the much lower production, costs soared to some of the worst levels in the sector, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] for Black Fox and Gold Bar coming in at $2,077/oz for FY2020. With this figure sitting within 1% of the all-time high for gold (GLD), it doesn't leave much room for margins. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, we've seen a relatively disappointing trend in production for McEwen Mining in the past few years, especially when we consider that one mine was built (Gold Bar), and one acquired (Black Fox) since 2017. This is because production is flat from FY2017 levels (~114,800 GEOs vs. ~109,900 GEOs), but the share count is up nearly 40% in the same period (~333 million shares to ~450 million shares). Even if we go by the company's guidance midpoint of ~150,700 GEOs for FY2021, this translates to production barely keeping up with share issuance, and the GEOs produced continue to be low-quality, with them costing 50% more than the industry average to come out of the ground (Gold Bar & Black Fox) based on FY2020 levels. So, COVID-19 related headwinds merely exacerbated existing issues and were only partially to blame for another disastrous year.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at production from a mine-by-mine standpoint, quarterly GEO production continues to slide, driven by a very challenging year at San Jose due to high COVID-19 cases per capita in Argentina, which led to temporary shutdowns. However, Gold Bar was supposed to be producing ~63,000 ounces per year at $843/oz based on estimates, and Black Fox has seen output steadily decline since the acquisition, so they did nothing to help the issues that were out of McEwen Mining's control.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Instead of 60,000 plus ounces of output at Gold Bar, the company managed to produce just ~27,900 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $2,459/oz. It's worth noting that this is the one operation where COVID-19 shouldn't have been as much of an issue, given that most Nevada-based producers overcame COVID-19 related challenges and had solid years. This is evidenced by the fact that the largest Nevada producer, Barrick Gold (GOLD), saw production drop less than 10% year over year at its Nevada Gold Mines JV. The latest news from Gold Bar is that its After-Tax NPV (8%) at $1,500/oz gold is a mere $55.2 million, 30% below the capital cost estimates to build the project of ~$81 million, suggesting a poor return on investment here. This assumes that the mine can produce gold at $1,213/oz, which looks a little ambitious relative to FY2019 costs of $1,282/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to Black Fox, there was little to write home about in FY2020, with annual production of ~24,400 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $1,650/oz. While COVID-19 was a headwind in FY2020 due to a brief shutdown for Ontario mines, this does not excuse the nearly 40% miss on the pre-COVID-19 guidance midpoint of ~37,500 GEOs. Looking ahead to FY2021, the company might have finally set the bar low enough to beat guidance for once, with FY2021 production guidance of ~30,000 GEOs, 20% lower than initial FY2020 guidance pre-COVID-19. The only good news is that development is progressing well towards the Froome deposit, with a goal to truck ore from Froome to the Stock Mill 30 kilometers away. Assuming this plan is successful, Froome could reach commercial production by year-end and beef up production at the poorly performing mine.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Finally, if we look at San Jose, production was down massively year over year, which was at no fault of the company given that it's not an operator. During FY2020, the San Jose Mine produced ~111,200 GEOs, down 40% year-over-year. This was due to a much lower throughput rate and significantly lower gold and silver grades. Given the sharp decrease in production, the mine's costs soared to industry-lagging levels of $1,514/oz, up from $1,140/oz in FY2019. COVID-19 cases continue to remain relatively high in Argentina, which could make for another tough H1 in FY2021 for the 51% owner of San Jose, Hochschild Mining (OTCQX:HCHDF). Based on FY2021 guidance, Hochschild has guided accordingly, with FY2021 guidance below FY2019 production levels.

(Source: Worldometers.info)

So, what's the good news?

Unfortunately, there isn't really any good news to report with costs rising to insane levels in FY2020 and lukewarm FY2021 guidance that is expected to be well below FY2019 levels. I suppose the only good news is that FY2020 was so bad that it would be hard for things to get worse from here, and costs can only go down from $2,077/oz, one would hope. However, with an underwhelming Gold Bar Feasibility Study that has projected annual production 20% below initial estimates (~50,300 ounces vs. ~62,800 ounces), much higher costs than estimated, and another tough year ahead as McEwen focuses on development at Froome, I wouldn't expect a much better year in FY2021 for investors. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As shown in the chart below, McEwen Mining has managed to increase net losses per share in a period of a rising gold price, making it one of the only gold producers to achieve this feat. During FY2020, net losses per share increased to $0.38 from $0.17 in FY2019 and still remain well below FY2016 levels of (+) $0.07 when this was actually an investment worth considering. Looking ahead to FY2021 and FY2022, annual EPS estimates are projecting further net losses in FY2021 and a return to positive annual EPS in FY2022. However, assuming McEwen Mining only meets the FY2022 estimates of $0.05, the stock is trading at nearly 25x FY2022 annual EPS estimates. To put this earnings multiple in perspective, the average million-ounce producer with much lower costs is trading for less than 14x FY2022 annual EPS estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors will argue that calling McEwen Mining an Avoid is driving through the rear-view mirror because annual production is expected to hit ~300,000 ounces in FY2023, according to its Q1 presentation. I would argue that believing these estimates is driving with rose-colored glasses because the company has proven that even meeting guidance is an insurmountable task over the past three years. Therefore, while the below production profile looks extremely impressive, I am skeptical that it will be achieved. For investors looking for organic growth by a team that consistently under-promises and over-delivers, Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) looks like a much safer bet.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In a commodity bull market, the key is to take advantage while the bull is alive and well, and with another lukewarm year ahead for McEwen Mining, holding the stock continues to look like an opportunity cost, especially when there are names like Newmont (NEM) paying you ~3.8% a year to hold their stock. Besides, while the stock might appear cheap after a more than 70% decline from its 2016 highs, it's important to note that the share count is up nearly 50%, so the stock is much less cheap than it looks on a market cap basis. If we see a return to rising metals prices, it will lift all boats, including McEwen Mining. Still, given the poor track record here and my lack of confidence that McEwen Mining will meet its ~300,000-ounce production estimate in FY2023, I would view any rallies to $1.40 as selling opportunities.