I haven’t covered Post-It legend 3M (NYSE:MMM) for some time here on Seeking Alpha, and while I was figuratively away, 3M has turned into a very attractive stock. There are many reasons to buy a stock, including stability, dividends, competitive advantages, growth, and more. 3M is not a growth stock, but it has most of the other criteria you’d want, and given some macro headwinds that should help in the coming quarters, 3M’s rally looks justified, and as though it has legs.

First, this chart looks great; it goes from the bottom left to the upper right. Of course, given this is a one-year chart, the bottom left is pandemic-driven, and certainly not what you’d call normal conditions. Still, shares have recovered nicely throughout the past year, and given that many stocks haven’t – particularly certain income stock classes – I don’t see anything wrong with this. There are people buying, and that’s what matters.

Second, if we look at the middle panel, we can see that industrials have been trouncing the broader market in recent months. The group has outperformed the S&P 500 by about 15% since October, which is a huge amount of outperformance for a short period of time, and a group that doesn’t usually move that much. 3M, for its part, has underperformed, but even so, I think there’s enough here to warrant a buy.

Strong guidance to get us going

3M reported lower earnings last year than it did in 2019, but that’s understandable given the unprecedented conditions that persisted. 3M bounced back from factory shutdowns and customers that closed their doors for periods of time last year, and still earned almost $9 per share in 2020.

As we look forward, 3M should be back to full speed for 2021, and indeed, guidance for 2021 looks quite good to start with.

Source: Investor presentation

A miniscule amount of divestitures will be more than offset by strong organic currency growth from 3% to 6%. Lapping the pandemic will help here, of course, but the important thing to remember is that 3M is obviously getting back on its previous growth track. This is not a growth stock and it never will be, but this sort of rebound is exactly what 3M needs.

Share repurchases will help, probably in the area of 1% to 2% annually, but what we see below is more important, in my view.

Source: Investor presentation

The earnings walk above shows that the gains projected for this year, with the current guidance range at $9.20 to $9.70, is organic revenue growth and productivity gains. We can see 40 to 70 cents of organic growth for 2021, 20 to 35 cents of productivity gains, and 20 to 30 cents of restructuring gains. The thing I’m excited about is that the latter two should be sticky in that we should see 3M continue to benefit from those for years to come via higher margins. 3M’s margins are already outstanding, but I see them creeping higher over time thanks to a combination of these productivity gains and higher revenue.

The company is also forecasting ~40 cents of headwinds from residual 2020 impacts, which should be transitory. The world isn’t normal today but there’s a fair chance we’ll be close to that by the end of the year given the way vaccines are being produced. I don’t think 3M needs this headwind to abate to be an attractive stock, but an extra 40 cents of EPS never hurt anyone.

Above-trend growth is likely

3M can achieve this growth via refocusing on its normal operations, rather than producing masks as quickly as possible, for instance, as it did last year. Even though 3M stayed open and made a lot of money last year, it was hardly normal, and its business was disrupted heavily. I see a return to normal – or close to it – this year, and then a resumption of normal growth after that. Let’s call it low-single digit revenue growth, a small tailwind from margin expansion, and a low-single digit tailwind from share repurchases. Let us also not forget that 3M has been retiring debt, which results in less interest expense, and a commensurately smaller drag on earnings. All told, I can easily see high-single digit annual EPS growth in the coming years, particularly off of 2020’s low base.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, I wouldn’t normally call this chart particularly bullish because, well, it doesn’t look bullish. However, I do think the light at the end of the tunnel is rapidly approaching, because while the long-term moves of these lines are lower, recent months have seen a marked upturn in 2021 estimates in particular, and 2022 estimates as well.

In short, that means we’ve seen the bottom and that 3M’s fortunes are looking up. In the last three months, 14 analysts have revised estimates upwards, versus just 2 that have moved lower. In other words, sentiment is improving and there are real, tangible benefits that should accrue to the stock as a result.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Speaking of sentiment, we can see that analysts over time have become less bullish on 3M, with under 25% with some level of buy rating. More than half of analysts are at neutral, while less than 20% are bearish. The expanding neutral bucket presents a lot of opportunity in the coming quarters for analysts to get on board with 3M’s recovery and upgrade the stock, which generally stokes buying interest. I love stocks with improving fundamentals but middling sentiment because of the virtuous cycle that can result. This is not a sure thing by any means, but I much prefer this to a stock with price targets in the stratosphere and 100% buy ratings because the opportunity for disappointment is huge; 3M is the opposite.

Upside potential to the multiple

On a valuation basis, 3M looks pretty attractive as well, particularly considering that above-trend growth is a real possibility for the next couple of years, at least.

Source: TIKR.com

Shares go today for 19X forward earnings, which is slightly below its historical average. It is also roughly in line with the past three years or so, but given 3M is in recovery mode with faster rates of sales growth and impending margin improvements from productivity efforts, I’d suggest there is more upside risk to this than downside. Either way, there is no way to consider 3M expensive right now, with the added bonus of potential multiple expansion out to 21 or 22 if things go right.

Let's not forget the dividend

I think the stock is attractive today given that it is part of a strong group, it is making new 52-week highs, sentiment is neutral, the valuation is reasonable, and there are catalysts for higher earnings. But in addition to that, 3M’s epic 60+ year streak of dividend increases is worth noting, and the fact that its yield is still high by historical standards.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares yield over 3% today, which is much lower than it was a year ago, but well above where we usually see 3M. This is just one more reason to like the stock, and I think if you’re looking for a sleep-well-at-night dividend stock with some upside potential, you have to look at 3M.