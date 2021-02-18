Photo by THEGIFT777/E+ via Getty Images

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:EZA) is an exchange-traded fund offering predominantly U.S. investors with the opportunity to gain direct exposure to South African equities. The expense ratio is 0.59%, which is roughly in line with what we would expect for iShares funds and other similar country-specific funds.

Per the Observatory of Economic Complexity (the OEC), South Africa ranks 59 out of 157 countries in terms of its economic complexity (sophistication), with top exports being gold, platinum, cars, iron ore, and coal. Top export partners are China, the U.K., Germany, the United States, and India (in order of significance). Also, in 2019, it is worth noting that South Africa was the world's largest exporter of platinum ($9.62 billion), plus several other commodities including manganese ore, chromium ore, and titanium ore.

In the foreign currency world, we often refer to the "commodity currencies" as including the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, and New Zealand dollar. These are viewed as being riskier, and "risk-on" in terms of their tendency to rally when global economic growth is positive and market risk sentiment is bullish. However, the South African rand is also a commodity currency in the truest sense; it is risky, exposed to commodity prices and demand, and in recessionary times it is liable to fall. South Africa is less sophisticated than even the much smaller New Zealand, although Australia is deemed less sophisticated per the OEC.

The EZA fund has, unsurprisingly (in context of the above), a large amount of exposure to the Materials sector (27.86% of the fund, as of March 11, 2021). Other key sectors include Financials (26.14%), and Consumer Discretionary (24.07%).

Commodity prices have rallied in the latter half of 2020, and into 2021. Commodities such as platinum are still fairly subdued as compared to historical highs, but platinum has also recently broken out, especially this year. The effect has been that South African equities have been able to make a resurgence from the lows of March 2020, a year ago. Off the lows, the present market price of EZA funds reflects a gain of around 100% (a double).

There is risk here in that commodity prices may not continue to rally, which would most likely hurt EZA's heavy exposure to the Materials sector. Still, for now at least, business is good. And arguably commodity prices are unlikely to crash any time soon given that the global vaccine rollout response to tackle COVID-19 is still unfinished, and the time for the "reflation trade" to play out is not yet over. Even if there are speculative bubbles in the commodity space, it is likely that commodity prices will hold well above the kinds of levels we saw around the lows in 2020.

EZA's top single-stock exposures include Naspers Limited (OTCPK:NPSNY), FirstRand Limited (OTCPK:FANDY) and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCQX:IMPUY). Naspers represents 21.36% of the portfolio, as of March 11, 2021; a high degree of concentration, although FirstRand and Impala Platinum both represent about 6% (or less) of the portfolio. The rest of the portfolio's holdings (37 in total) represent less than 5% each, with the median position being close to just 1.5%.

Impala operates mines that produce platinum and platinum group metals, as well as base metals such as nickel, copper and cobalt. This company should naturally benefit from generally higher platinum prices, and any further break-out in platinum prices. FirstRand is one of the largest banks in South Africa, and provides retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector banking services. The largest holding, Naspers, is a consumer Internet company, with operations spanning several key verticals: classified advertising, financial technology, payments, and food delivery. The company has an Internet investment portfolio which includes a huge 31.1% in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (Tencent is almost a trillion-dollar company by market cap).

Naspers continues to trade at a discount relative to its large investments that includes Tencent. The CEO continues to talk about closing the valuation gap. It reminds one of Yahoo! and its Alibaba stake, which led to the creation of Altaba. The holding is somewhat bizarre; Naspers "won the lottery" in a sense, and now EZA as a South African equity fund is technically exposed heavily to Tencent, a Chinese multinational tech company. Given Naspers' market cap of under $100 billion and Tencent's market cap of about $800 billion, the 31.1% stake should make Naspers worth at least $250 billion. Naspers' other businesses are effectively worth less than zero; they lose money.

Tencent stock also dipped over 7% on March 12, 2021, following news of China clamping down on the country's fintech sector. This hit Naspers' stock price similarly, with a drop of 6-7%. As a result, EZA also fell, by 3%. EZA's remit should be to invest only in South African equities, and it does, but given the Tencent exposure, it is not (in my opinion) really fit for purpose. Once Naspers is able to dispose of its Tencent stake, this could leave shareholders (including EZA shareholders) with some possible upside on the distribution. If EZA at some point received Tencent stock for instance, it would need to sell this, which would free up cash to reinvest back into the core portfolio. It is unclear when or whether this will happen, and Naspers is likely to continue to drag on EZA, making EZA less of a geographic bet, and more of a bet on the closure of the structural issue surrounding the Tencent valuation gap.

If Naspers went from $100 billion to $250 billion, for instance (an unlikely scenario, but a hypothetical), this would produce a gain of 150%. Being over 20% of the fund, this would produce a gain in EZA of 30% all else equal. In reality, it will be far messier, and so many variables (relating to Naspers' corporate governance, profitability of operations, Tencent's stock price, and tax issues) make EZA somewhat of a nightmare to value accurately.

Based on Yardeni Research, Inc.'s data (sourced from Refinitiv), MSCI's stock market index for South Africa trades at a forward P/E ratio of 11. This implies a forward earnings yield of 9.09% as of March 10, 2021. We compare this to the 10-year bond yield in South Africa, as an approximation of the long-term "risk-free rate", is currently about 9.34%. The 10-year bond yield is somewhat disturbingly higher. If we add the 10-year yield to Professor Damodaran of NYU's equity risk premium estimate for South Africa of 7.63% (at the start of the year), we find an implied total market return expectation of 16.97% (the sum of the risk-free rate, plus the ERP rate). This implies a forward P/E of just 5.89, making the P/E ratio of circa 11 for MSCI South Africa unattractive from a valuation standpoint. Indeed, downside of almost 50% is implied.

EZA is also, by virtue of its holdings, exposed to foreign currency risk. Sometimes this risk is favorable. The Economist's Big Mac Index suggests that the South African rand is undervalued by 62% in January 2021, and 33% undervalued after adjusting for differences in GDP per capita. The OECD's PPP model implies a fair value for USD/ZAR of 6.85 in 2020, as compared to the current market price of 14.95, implying rand undervaluation of 54% (in between the Big Mac Index's two estimates). Therefore, South African equities are most probably overvalued, while the rand is most probably undervalued, and both by somewhat similar amounts. Net-net, you are looking at the potential for a risky, positive forward return of 15-20%.

However, the domestic (non-FX-adjusted) equity valuation is probably far more likely to close than the wide FX gap implied by PPP models, which could easily persist for years. A weak rand may help South African exports, but South African equities are simply over-priced, not to mention the risk in relation to Naspers and Tencent which EZA is exposed to. If both South African equities and the rand were undervalued, it would become a nice, diversified bet on the country (see for example my coverage of Taiwanese equities recently, as I thought iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) offered this attractive scenario). However, if South African equities look risky, one should either be short USD/ZAR or walk away; there is no benefit to holding EZA shares if one is 'long South Africa'.

I would instead recommend either investing in other South African shares directly for this purpose of getting exposure to South Africa (probably avoiding Naspers altogether), or being short USD/ZAR and pocketing the positive carry on the interest rate spread. But if you are primarily an equity investor, not an FX trader, EZA is not an ideal instrument in my opinion. There may be undervalued equities in South Africa, but more broadly I do not see the appeal.