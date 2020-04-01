Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) reported its Q4-2020 results and the numbers marked a big contrast with the previous year. While the rent collections and new construction activity was obviously muted, thanks to the pandemic, the bigger picture was one of continuous, one-directional deterioration. We highlight these changes and tell you why this is an investment you should stay away from.

Q4-2020

SRG's revenues slipped once again in Q4-2020. Total revenues came in at $27.65 million.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 Supplemental

These revenues are not impacted by rent deferrals as SRG expects all deferred rent to be collected and hence books them into the income statement. The drop comes as actual tenants closed up shop and other assets were sold. The Q4-2020 revenue drop was 18% from just one quarter back.

Source: SRG Q4-2019 Supplemental

Total net operating income (NOI) came in at $8.6 million. This was a 55% drop from the previous year.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 Supplemental

NOI is now so low that if it would need to triple before it can cover just the interest expenses. NOI is now down about 81% from where it was when the company had just gone public and investors could not get enough of the potential in this opportunity.

Source: SRG Q1-2016 Supplemental

Financing

With NOI not even covering the interest expenses, SRG was forced into another year of asset sales.

Total monetization activity for the year ended December 31, 2020 consisted of 32 properties and 16 outparcels totaling 4.8 million square feet and $417 million of gross proceeds. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company monetized 13 properties and four outparcels totaling 1.6 million square feet and generated $145 million of gross proceeds, including the sale of 50% interests in 3 three assets held in unconsolidated entities. Fourth quarter activity included the sale of three sites previously identified as large-scale redevelopment opportunities in Overland, Atlanta, and Newark where the Company obtained appropriate value today relative to the risk-adjusted returns on the redevelopment projects. Of the fourth quarter transactions: $62.6 million of the gross proceeds were from income-producing properties sold at a blended cap rate of 7.5%, excluding Guaynabo (PR) the remaining income-producing assets sold at a blended cap rate of 6.8%.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 Supplemental

SRG's property count had steadily dwindled from inception, thanks to asset sales.

Source: SRG 2019-10-K

This property number has now fallen another 14% in 2020. Gross leasable area is down about 30% since inception.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 Supplemental

This will accelerate as for bulk of its history, SRG could at least cover its interest expense and was selling properties to fund capex. Now it needs $70 million a year of asset sales, just to cover the gap between NOI and interest expense.

Key Area Of Deterioration

While those numbers speak for themselves about the hole SRG is in, one area is particularly telling. We are referring to the signed but not yet opened (SNO) leases. Last year, 174 SNO leases with annual rent of $84.35 million were on the books.

Source: SRG Q4-2019 Supplemental

This has now gone down to $54.54 million, thanks to 53 leases moving out.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 Supplemental

We have repeatedly stressed that SRG is dealing with Class B malls with Class B tenants and even if a tenant moves into a space, don't assume they will last there. We are seeing that in full force here as SNO leases are being walked away from.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the majority of the $23.5 million of SNO leases that were sold, contributed to unconsolidated entities or terminated were comprised of leases terminated with fitness, entertainment and food & beverage tenants for which the Company had not yet deployed significant amounts of capital. The Company continues to evaluate and prioritize its SNO leases based upon tenant health, asset quality, risk-adjusted returns and near-term income opportunities.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 Supplemental

Assuming the remaining tenants maintain their viability and ultimately pay rent, SRG will be at $150.6 million annualized NOI.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 Supplemental

That number is more than 20% below their Q1-2016 number, when they had embarked on converting this armada of Class B properties into productive income producers.

2021 Outlook & Conclusion

We expect another 30 property sales in 2021 as SRG tries to redevelop more spaces and get its NOI back up. We also expect more of SRG's older leases to land in default and the treadmill to keep up becoming steeper. We definitely will see improvement in the quarterly NOI numbers as more tenants start their leases. But the NOI will remain far below even the interest expense in 2021. At some point the realization will hit that the plan is not working, but we are not sure when that will strike. We cannot think of many companies that would be able to continue in this state with only one-third of interest expenses covered via operating cash flow, but SRG continues its gravity defying moves. As the property count dwindles down and more of the first line tenants default, perhaps investors will see this for what it is. A dream that will never be realized. We maintain a bearish rating on this.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.