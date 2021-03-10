While U.S. equity markets appear to have gotten their second wind, hitting a new round of record highs during the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended March 10, 2021 - excluding the NASDAQ, which entered correction territory, ETF and mutual fund investors appear to be very selective in their purchasing choices.

Year to date, through the most recent fund-flows week, investors have injected a net $254.9 billion into conventional funds and ETFs. The primary attractor of investors' assets, despite a steepening of the Treasury yield curve, continues to be taxable bond funds (+$107.4 billion), followed by money market funds (+$76.9 billion), equity funds (+$46.2 billion), and municipal bond funds (+$24.3 billion).

Even though corporate investment-grade debt funds (+$98.0 billion) remain a primary attractor of net new money year to date, we continue to see a growing interest in other sectors in this space, with flexible funds taking in $18.3 billion, government-Treasury funds drawing in $13.0 billion, and government-mortgage funds attracting $5.4 billion. Risky bond assets continued to be ignored, with international & global debt funds (-$18.4 billion) suffering the largest net redemptions, bettered by corporate high-yield funds (-$9.4 billion).

Every time I point out that a lot of money continues to sit on the sidelines, I hear back from readers that say there is no such thing as the sidelines. However, with money markets (+$76.9 billion) attracting the second largest amount of net new money year to date, it's hard to argue against the idea there does appear to be an excess of pent-up demand still waiting to be put back to work. Total net assets in money market funds have leapt to $4.3 trillion, their largest sum on record.

For the equity universe, flows into cyclical issues continued. During the most recent flows week, equity funds (including ETFs) attracted some $14.8 billion, with international equity funds (+$4.6 billion) taking in the largest amount of net month, followed by small-cap funds (+$3.7 billion), large-cap funds (+$3.9 billion), sector energy funds (+$1.5 billion), and sector-financial/banking (+$1.1 billion).

Year to date, equity funds (including ETFs) have attracted some $46.2 billion, with small-cap funds (+$23.1 billion) drawing in the largest sums of net new money, followed by sector-technology funds (+$15.3 billion) which are still benefitting from the recent tech rally, and then by some of the more cyclically-oriented sectors: sector-financial/banking funds (+$13.0 billion, benefitting from the steepening of the yield curve), sector-energy funds (+$11.9 billion, rallying behind the sharp rises in near-month oil future prices), and the commodities-heavy sector-other funds (+$11.9 billion). Not surprising considering the recent rotation out of some of the highflying tech and stay-at-home issues, large-cap funds have suffered the largest net redemptions, handing back $26.9 billion so far in 2021.

While investors continue to be net redeemers of equity mutual funds, withdrawing $81.8 billion year to date, equity ETFs remained the primary attractor, taking in $128.0 billion so far this year. However, on the fixed income side of the equation, actively managed funds are still outdrawing their passively managed counterparts, with taxable bond funds taking in $84.3 billion year to date, while their ETF brethren took in just $23.2 billion. The same trend applies to municipal funds, where actively managed funds took in $20.3 billion, while municipal bond ETFs took in $4.0 billion so far.

