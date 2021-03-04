Reflation Indicators Become Real Economic Headwinds

The Reflation Trade trend is no longer the Fed’s friend...

Reprise/Discuss.

The Reflation Trade has become an economic headwind, by nature of its speed and magnitude, rather than its trending direction. Simply put, the Fed (and all central banks) has lost control of the long end of the bond market. A commodity resource war, exacerbated by President Trump’s trade wars, then COVID-19 supply chain disruptions, and now complicated by President Biden’s passive-aggressive trade wars, has overridden the prevailing disinflation narrative. Rising yields and higher commodity prices are a combined headwind. The Fed, hoist by the petard of its new monetary policy framework, can do nothing about these headwinds until they become a brake on economic activity in general. Whilst it waits, the Fed must by necessity procrastinate; in a way that is consistent with its new monetary policy framework, whilst doing nothing overtly to follow it.

As the long end of the Yield Curve has sold-off violently, the Fed has feigned composure by procrastinating that the move is consistent with its reflation thesis and monetary policy framework. The scale and pace of the sell-off suggest otherwise.

Yields have risen, whilst the Fed is ostensibly still buying US Treasuries. There is no way to frame this as a monetary policy success.

Evidently, things have gone a little too far, recently, for the Fed’s comfort and the procrastination is being replaced with assiduous Yield Curve Control guidance.

Been there, done it already!

Readers may remember that we have been here before, in 2017, at the beginning of the previous Presidential Cycle, when Janet Yellen was the Fed Chair. In the end, the headwinds from higher inflation and yields overtook the intended monetary policy normalization. This time around, events and Mr. Market have conspired to return us to this point much faster than Chairman Powell envisaged.

Fed Yield Curve Control guidance tries to tame the Bond Bear...

In the last report, Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin had drawn an optimistic baseline in three parts. His latest guidance can now see “daylight” on the horizon. This “daylight” does not, however, obscure the fact that there are no inflation black clouds. In fact, the only visible black clouds are weak employment shaped, with silver linings which mean there will be no change in monetary policy for some time.

Noted!

Fed Governor Lael Brainard’s verbal intervention was stronger than that of Barkin. She opined that she is “now paying close attention to market developments”. Said developments, risk becoming an unwelcome and unwarranted economic headwind, in her view, which may prompt more than verbal intervention if they persist.

In the previous report, Brainard had laid out her definition of “sustainable” full employment, derived from a plethora of numerous, diverse, and inclusive indicators. In her latest intervention, she noted that this definition is now threatened by Mr. Market’s zeal for the Reflation Trade.

Brainard also applied her diverse definition of full employment to a phenomenon noted by the author in the last report. The author noted the diverse reaction, to the pandemic, by the manufacturing and service sectors. The common denominator in both, however, was that they intended to operate with less labor and elevated margins. Such settings by default create the headwinds of lower employment and higher prices. Brainard’s recent guidance noted the burden of the pandemic, weighing more heavily on the service sector, with the likelihood that a return to her full employment definition will be a long way off.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly’s verbal intervention was didactic. Using herself as an example, she provided an allegory that illustrates what Mr. Market may be currently missing. Daly illustrated a time, during the onset of the pandemic when she required strength to challenge one of her own historical convictions.

Daly’s illustrating challenge was, allegedly, also undertaken by the Fed, when it recently changed its monetary policy framework to address the Fed’s perceived contemporary risks of disinflation and underemployment. She believes that Mr. Market has failed to understand the profound nature of the new monetary policy framework. Instead, he has reverted back, via the reflation meme, to the hyperinflationary past of the 1970s and 1980s which led to the previous anti-inflationary biased monetary policy framework. Daly sees no return to this inflationary past and believes that the new monetary policy framework is credible commitment and proof that there will be no return. Based on Daly’s thesis, Mr. Market should be challenging his assumptions about how far to extrapolate the Reflation Trade. Based on the market closes on Friday, March 12th Mr. Market has no intention of challenging his assumptions. As far as he is concerned, it’s 1970s and 1980s here we come.

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans insisted on playing a bizarre game of double-bluff with Mr. Market using his own verbal intervention. This game involved Evans putting his own credible commitment, to achieve the Fed’s inflation target, on the line and challenging Mr. Market to twist yields higher. Evans embraces the meme that the rise in yields is a confirmation that the Fed is achieving its inflation target. The rise in yields does not concern him; as he would, in fact, be more concerned about a flattening yield curve informing that the Fed will never achieve its inflation target. Evans, thus, dares Mr. Market to shred his credible commitment by driving yields up to a level that becomes an economic headwind portending a return to recession/disinflation expectations.

Compared to Evans’ swiftly filling glass, Philadelphia Fed president Patrick T. Harker’s glass remains more than half-empty. Consequently, he does not see the first interest rate hike from the Fed until 2023. Harker’s lowballing of the economy could serve as a way to temper Mr. Market’s enthusiasm for the Reflation Trade. Unfortunately, it could, also, make Mr. Market suspect and then discount the fact, that the Fed is dangerously behind the inflation curve, into even higher yields. This kind of guidance is, thus, of no use under the current dynamic circumstances.

Fed Staffers are still not the Fed’s, nor Secretary Yellen’s, friend...

The last report noted a growing division between Fed staffers and Fed speakers. The Fed’s staffers are increasingly looking like the moral and economic conscience of the Fed speakers.

Whilst the Fed speakers try and look (and guide) through the current inflation spike, and nudge Mr. Market to do the same, the Fed’s staffers are more perspicacious and myopic in comparison. Fed staffers see more inflation and, thus, question the need for more monetary and fiscal policy stimulus by inference. Their perspicacity continued, recently, with what amounted to the total undermining of Daly’s thesis, and also the basis of the Biden/Yellen/Powell strategy to stimulate the US economy, going forward, with combined monetary and fiscal policy easing.

The staffer’s controversy was printed in a Fed research paper on the distributional effects of two model stimulus regimes. The Fiscal Regime, ultimately involves the Fed tightening monetary policy to counter fiscally printed price inflation that the Treasury creates. The Monetary Regime, ultimately involves the US Treasury raising taxes to harvest the Fed’s creation of monetary inflation.

The Fed’s staffers find that the Fiscal Regime creates greater and more persistent price inflation than the Monetary Regime. They also find the Fiscal Regime to be optimal from a Pareto benefit perspective.

Clearly, Janet Yellen will look at the research as a green light for more fiscal stimulus.

Furthermore, Chairman Powell will look at this analysis as a red light on further conventional monetary policy easing or even QE buying. The Fed will thus leave the heavy lifting to fiscal policy.

Mr. Market will look at this analysis as the green light to sell bonds, in lieu of further fiscal stimulus and ensuing economic growth. The economic headwind that he creates, as yields rise, may then convince the same Fed staffers to write a new report about the efficacy of the Monetary Regime over the Fiscal Regime. By then, however, the US economy will be looking to go back into contraction again! In the absence of a new financial stability framework from the Fed, the market behavior of this transition from Fiscal Regime to Monetary Regime will follow a violent trajectory.

Regional Fed staffers are becoming a source of irritation to the Fed also. St. Louis Fed staffer David Andolfatto has begun a report series with a piece aptly entitled “Does the National Debt Matter?”. His latest piece is a segue into the more inflammatory subject of monetizing debt. If he goes there, indelicately, in his following reports, Mr. Market will start making hay with bond yields.

Don’t tell us, show us...

So far, the jury remains out; but these articles are drawing great attention to a subject that Fed speakers have conveniently avoided for some time. Procrastinating, in general terms, about rising yields and inflation being consistent with monetary policy framework settings will swiftly require nuance and specific context.

Give ‘em enough rope.

Chairman Powell may need to put a gag order on the Fed staffers, very soon, since their independent spirit and transparency is creating a rod for his and his colleagues’ backs. This censorship would be sold as communication policy fine-tuning. The Fed last did this when Powell arrived and manfully tried to edit Fed communications policy with a new committee. This new committee may now transform into the Thought Police for Mr. Market’s perceptions.

The PCPC defines disorderly price action for Chairman Powell and disorder for President Biden...

The latest Beige Book reported back, from the regions, that the US economy is still in the early stages of recovery. Mr. Market, however, has already discounted a future hyperinflationary overheating, of a late-stage business cycle expansion, into today’s market prices. He is now moving even further, to discount the economic outcome towards the zenith of the late-stage business cycle. OPEC’s squeezes on crude supplies and China’s squeeze on Rare Earth metals have somehow convinced him that demand is stronger than it is. The demand is not there and, in fact, companies have passed on higher prices to cautious consumers. Thus, the industrial metals are starting to roll-over as the economic headwinds, of high inflation and rising yields, get discounted into their complex. Just to make the situation worse, OPEC has tightened economic conditions further, effectively, by remaining restrictive. Rising oil prices are, thus, the tightening of monetary policy that never happened in practice.

Chairman Powell had the unenviable task of framing the maelstrom on the eve of the latest Employment Situation report. He was, thus, set up to fail; and fail he did.

The Fed Chairman went with the theme of the Beige Book and the meme of the recent guidance from Fed speakers, which opines the need to remain patient and look through the spikes in inflation and bond yields. He made the classic mistake of saying that he was being vigilant for a disorderly bond market situation, which, then prompted Mr. Market to investigate what such a situation could be. The sheer volatility and uncertainty, of this discovery process, is yet another real economic headwind all of its own making.

The Peoples Communist Party of China, then, provided the correct tone of guidance, that Chairman Powell was unable to muster, by setting a miserly 6% growth target for this year. Such a target, clearly, is inconsistent with headwinds from high commodity prices and vertiginous bond yields.

The reflation story is swiftly becoming a myth and the Reflation Trade is starting to look very old. Flaneurs, like Goldman, who opine a new Commodities Super-cycle are being misleading. The business cycle that was extended by fiscal and monetary policy stimulus, throughout the pandemic, is aging. The price action of said Commodities Super-cycle is the fin-de-siecle of this aging extended business cycle.

We can’t go on together ….

(Source: The Author, caption by Elvis Presley)

As China has defined America’s global challenges, the bean-counters in Washington have defined America’s strategic intentions and capabilities to meet them in domestic fiscal terms.

The get long, good Friday for Chairman Powell ….

Chairman Powell may have felt ultimately vindicated by the ensuing Employment Situation report. Whilst indicating a strong headline payroll number, the participation rate was uninspiring. This still remains a relatively jobless recovery. The Fed can therefore find justification for its prioritizing its, under-definition status, full employment mandate.

Later in the day, on the latest Employment Situation Report Friday, further vindication was presented in the latest Consumer Credit data report. The recovery is not only lacking in participation but is also lacking in the participation of consumer-leveraged animal spirits. If anything, the American consumer is retrenching.

Bostic’s tempered optimism frames perceptions of the employment situation...

It was telling that Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic was given the opportunity to frame perceptions of the latest employment report. Leading up to this point, Bostic had imbued Fed communication with a spirit of optimism that had encouraged Mr. Market to push yields higher. As this optimism threatened to become an economic headwind, Bostic had begun to walk it back. Post-employment data report, this walking-back became a gentle saunter.

Parsing the employment report, through an unrelated virtual event held by Stanford, Bostic opined that the U.S. economy is still under “considerable distress” and “we’re (the Fed) ready and able…to support the recovery as long and as strongly as necessary.” He then went on to outline the various pandemic-driven structural hurdles facing the labor market. Said hurdles are creating the current inflation bottlenecks that the Fed, and hence Mr. Market, must look beyond in Bostic’s view.

Going forward, Chairman Powell et al may try to attribute the current spike in wages as symptomatic of the failure in the participation rate. They will then ask for an investment in training and education to provide this missing cohort with the requisite labor market entry-level skills. Some Fed speakers may also demand more immigration. Companies may, however, invest in more capital substitution for labor where possible.

Secretary Yellen can, thus, make the case for more fiscal spending, with commensurate training, and the Fed can make the case for sustaining this spending with low interest rates. It is now up to Mr. Market to give these two theses a thorough investigation through price discovery. So far, he is not having any acceptance of them.

Yellen’s response, to the participation rate problem, will be framed by fiscal constraints in the face of many competing funding requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted above, in relation to constrained defense spending, there are many mouths to feed. Some fiscal appetites will not get fully sated.

1.9 Trillion US Dollars sounds like a lot until one looks at how it will be divided up.

The CBO frames Secretary Yellen’s and Chairman Powell’s intentions and capabilities...

The Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) latest prognosis, on America’s fiscal health, was a good point for President Biden and Chairman Powell, to take stock and to, do an economic inventory check of the parameters that will define the parameters of fiscal and monetary policy. It was also a good measure of how America has handled the COVID-19 pandemic to date, and its resources to deal with it going forward.

The CBO found that the American economy went into the pandemic in reasonably good fiscal health. It also found that, on aggregate, this fiscal health has not been terminally impacted going forward. Monetary policy has allowed the fiscal response not only to be mitigated, in interest rate cost terms but also to be kicked down the road into the future so that the burden is also mitigated/deferred.

Thanks to the Fed, therefore, President Biden enjoys a degree of flexibility to choose where to place his political bets and fiscal chips. He also has some currency with which to buy bipartisan political capital. Democrats have, traditionally, been good fiscal housekeepers and, generally, leave the budget deficit in better shape than they have inherited it from the wastrel Republicans. Biden has made promises on his campaign which oblige him to be more fiscally expansive, than Clinton or Obama, so there is some deficit drift baked in already. Thus far, however, this fiscal drift into the red is sustainable and manageable according to the CBO.

Generally speaking, America is in much better fiscal shape than its European and Japanese trade partners. This perhaps more than anything that Mr. Market and/or China does/says will set a ceiling on US Treasury yields once all the current hysteria has subsided. The corollary effect of this will be a stronger US Dollar and the economic headwind this provides to the US real economy whilst applying the tailwind to US Treasury Bond buying. This US Dollar strengthening will be amplified by the relative failings, as seen and discounted by Mr. Market, in Eurozone and Japanese policymaking.

The Fed expects yields to go higher because it is tightening monetary policy by way of capital adequacy not because it is optimistic about the economy...

Following Chairman Powell’s thesis, a trio of Fed speakers exuded optimism and confidence, bordering on classic behavioral over-confidence bias, going into the official quiet period before the next FOMC meeting.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester tried the old double-bluff that the spike in yields is a vindication of Fed policy. She also believes that the Fed must continue with its current monetary policy setting.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard also attributes recent yield spikes to Fed success. A disorderly Treasury Bond market would catch his attention; but, thus far, apparently, he hasn’t seen one. Maybe his screen is not connected to his bond price feed.

Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari opined that he will only become concerned when the rise in yields becomes an economic headwind for the recovery. Watch this space.

As noted previously, Mr. Market has little respect for Fed guidance.

As also noted previously, Mr. Market is in the process of writing the Fed’s missing financial stability policy framework.

This process will create the financial instability that will define the parameters of the missing financial stability framework.

The process of definition will create a headwind for the real economy.

The over-confidence, imbued by the Fed speakers, will, thus, encourage Mr. Market to create an economic headwind in the form of higher yields. He just has to find the level of yields at which the Fed speakers take notice.

Missing from all the recent Fed guidance about yields, was an admission that Treasury yields will go up automatically as the emergency exemption on capital requirements for holding US Treasuries, as supplemental liquidity, expires on March 31st. Ironically, this exemption had been granted to calm market volatility and tight liquidity during the pandemic. Banks were allowed to stockpile US Treasuries, at no capital cost to themselves, in order to create and sustain capital market liquidity during the pandemic.

Presumably, as the pandemic is now alleged to be receding, with the rollout of vaccines, the capital markets are assumed, by the Fed, to be returning to former robust health. The Fed will therefore tighten capital adequacy to remove the emergency stimulus. The spike in yields this creates will be a tightening of both financial stability and monetary policy. The Fed may, thus, create an economic headwind, soon, but has neglected to admit this in its recent guidance. Little wonder, then, that the over-confident Fed speakers can opine with great certainty about their expectations for yield increases. The problem is, however, that these expected yield increases are already running miles ahead of the exact March 31st date on which capital adequacy will be technically tightened.

The attribution of the rise in yields to monetary policy success is little more than deliberate obfuscation of rightly attributing them to a scheduled tightening of emergency capital adequacy standards. When these standards are officially tightened, on March 31st, there is a risk that yields spike even higher as Fed speakers “officially” recognize this event. By then, the economic headwind will really start to blow.

Financing President Biden’s new $ 1.9 Trillion stimulus will also be a burden that the economy isn’t yet strong enough to handle. This burden will just have been increased by the rise in yields and the Fed’s tightening of capital adequacy standards. No doubt, this point will be the level of yields that catches the attention of the likes of Bullard and Kashkari as their optimism becomes concern. No doubt this next rise in yields will be dubbed disorderly if and when it occurs.

No surprise, therefore, that Fed speakers are so keen to guide that they intend to keep monetary policy loose for some time despite their optimism. This kind of guidance is intended to manage a soft-landing after an economic expansion. Unfortunately, Mr. Market is busily preparing a hard-landing.

Extend just in case...

Despite the current smooth passing, of a large fiscal stimulus bill, the Fed is not taking any chances with the attendant headwind from the accompanying rise in yields. Consequently, the Fed will augment the new fiscal stimulus with a three-month extension of the Paycheck Protection Programme Liquidity Facility (PPLF).

Stuck with a new monetary policy framework until the next recession…

The Fed has nailed itself to its new monetary policy framework. This policy framework that seeks to bolster full employment, by letting the economy overheat, is now creating a growing yield and inflation headwind instead. Thus, the Fed is fighting the last war as the new one begins. Prestige and credible commitment mean that the Fed will be stuck in this rut until the next economic slowdown re-invigorates the inert monetary policy framework. Unfortunately, for those seeking jobs, the unemployment rate will, most likely, not have fallen back to its pre-pandemic level.

Thus, the Fed will go into the next economic slowdown with even more labor market slack in the labor market. Economic slack, plus falling productivity, plus inflation, plus rising yields all sounds like Stagflation. Simply looking through this, as advised by Fed speakers, would be disingenuous, not to say, egregious. American companies are not looking through it. They are preparing for it. Their preparations, by default, create the conditions that make the prophecy self-fulfilling. The Fed is not only spectating aka data watching. It is actually creating the conditions, that make the prophecy self-fulfilling, by nature of its new monetary policy framework.

So, for now, there is very little that the Fed can do other than let inflation and yields run their courses, higher until the economy begins to decelerate. The best that the Fed can do, with its tweaks, to the PPPLF and other micro-measures, is to prepare for a soft economic landing rather than a hard one. Mr. Market, however, may create the hard-landing when his enthusiasm for the Reflation Trade becomes a violent aversion and then a reversal.

Let’s first see how Mr. Market feels if and when capital market liquidity is tightened on March 31st, assuming that the Fed is not already too scared to cancel the order. The risk of extending the liquidity is that Mr. Market just drives commodities and yields higher in anticipation of more reflation/inflation.

Taking credit for Mr. Market’s behavior is no longer the stolen valor that Fed speakers can use as their guidance. Framing the alleged take-off from lockdown as an economic soft-landing demands a totally different skill-set.