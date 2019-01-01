In the Eurozone banking space, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) has held up better than most. France’s largest bank by market capitalization reported a 13.5% drop in its 2020 full year net income, a much smaller decline than suffered by many of its peers. This reflected a strong performance from its investment bank, driven by very sustained client activity, which had offset some of the weakness from its retail and commercial divisions.

Like almost all of its peers, the lender had to set aside bigger provisions for loans that may turn sour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But reflecting its conservative credit underwriting and diversified lending book, the increase in the size of its provisions was less marked. For the full year, its cost of risk increased by 78% compared to 2019, to €5.7 billion and 0.66% of outstanding customer loans. For comparison, rivals Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLY) and Crédit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) both reported a more than doubling in their respective cost of risk.

Overall, the Paris-based bank reported a 0.7% decrease in revenues for the year, to €44.3 billion. Due to good cost control and its ongoing digital transformation efforts, the group’s operating expenses fell at a faster rate, by 3.6% compared to 2019, to €30.2 billion. Thus, despite the tough operating environment, the Group still managed to generate a positive 2.9 point jaws effect.

The Group’s net income attributable to equity holders came to €7.1 billion. Excluding exceptional items, which included capital gains among other non-recurring events, adjusted net income was €6.8 billion, down 19.2% from 2019.

Diversification

Diversified banks are often criticised for having capital spread too thinly across too many markets. The pandemic, however, has shown that BNPP’s diversified business model is proving its worth.

A diversity of revenue sources makes the group less vulnerable to a sharp deterioration to certain sectors of banking, as better-performing business divisions can compensate for the weakness elsewhere in the group.

Against a tough environment for lending to retail and commercial customers, 2020 provided the ideal conditions for the bank's trading desks, as increased volatility in financial markets led to a spike in trading volumes and hedging activity.

Meanwhile, a glut of companies rushing to raise extra cash to cope with the pandemic was excellent news for the investment bank, given BNPP’s leading position in the European bond markets. On the primary market, the value of bond issuance was up 44.5% for the year compared to 2019.

FICC revenues for the year grew by 58.6% to €5.7 billion, while revenues for the Corporate And Institutional Banking division increased by 13.9% to €13.8 billion. Pre-tax income for the division rose by 7.7% to €3.5 billion.

Another bright spot for the group was its small, but growing, wealth and asset management business. Although revenues for the segment declined by 10.2% in 2020 on lower net interest margins, assets under management were 3.8% higher than the prior year, following strong net inflows from Europe (in particular in Germany) and Asia.

Operating Divisions

Following a restructuring in 2015, BNPP reports under three operating divisions: Domestic Markets (represented blue in the chart below), International Financial Services (red/pink) and Corporate And Institutional Banking (green). Its allocated equity and pre-tax income are more or less equally distributed between the three divisions, giving the bank a high degree of diversification.

Data source: BNP Paribas’s 2020 Full Year Results

We can see that even within these three main divisions, BNPP is further diversified by geography and product category. It counts France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg as its key domestic markets, with over 14 million customers combined.

Revenue fell by 2.1% in the Domestic Markets division, hurt by continued downward pressure on interest rates and lower fee revenue. Lower net interest margins outweighed the 5.4% growth in its loan book for the year, which was bolstered by strong demand for state-guaranteed loans. Together with higher loan losses, this pushed the pre-tax income for the division down 11.8% to €2.2 billion in 2020.

Outside of these domestic markets, the group also has significant retail banking operations in Turkey, Poland and the United States, via its US subsidiary BancWest that is based in San Francisco. Additionally, BNPP operates a sizable insurance and personal finance business, which positions the group to benefit from pent-up demand for when consumer spending eventually rebounds following the postponement of discretionary big ticket items such as cars and appliances due to public health measures.

As a whole, the International Financial Services division reported revenues down 7.2% to €15.9 billion for the year, while pre-tax income fell 32.6% to €3.4 billion.

Outlook

Following an impressive financial performance for 2020, BNPP faces tough comparables going forwards.

As trading activity normalizes, the strong performance from FICC will be difficult to repeat this year, reducing the positive revenue and earnings uplift coming from the investment bank. Against this, there also won’t be the same kind of help from the cost front either, with management guidance suggesting a flat operating expense outlook for 2021.

On the upside, this should be offset by an improving outlook for the retail and international side of the group, bolstering expectations for fee revenues and a return to growth in lending from personal finance. Additionally, a fall in the cost of risk would also benefit the lender’s bottom line, even as operating expenses stabilize.

But the slow vaccine rollout in France and other key European markets poses risks to expectations of a swift rebound in economic activity, which could hurt both revenues and credit quality for the bank. Recent data has been somewhat disappointing, with weak consumer spending reported for January. This would seem to suggest that macroeconomic headwinds in the Eurozone may ease more slowly than in the US and other markets.

BNPP’s cost of risk, although relatively low, is not falling anywhere near as quickly as it is for its international peers. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the lender’s cost of risk increased further, to €1.6 billion - that’s 65.5% higher than in Q4 2019 and 28.4% higher than in Q3 2020.

Nevertheless, management is upbeat and expects its cost of risk to begin to fall this year, given its forecast for economic activity to gradually rebound from the second half of 2021.

What’s more, much of the downside risk seems to be already priced in by BNPP's valuation. Despite a strong stock performance in the last few months, the group is valued at a 37% discount to its book value, compared to a discount of 36% for the average of large cap European banks. Moreover, the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio is just under 10.0, compared to 15.5 times for the sector average.

Final Thoughts

Overall, BNP Paribas appears to offer something a little different to the rest of the European sector. It's a well diversified group with multiple strong franchises, and that has been demonstrated by its resilient financial performance last year.

Although, as things stand, the outlook for growth in the short term seems limited, BNP Paribas should have what it needs to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Valuations, although not nearly as attractive as they were just a few months ago, remain undemanding when compared to its European peers.