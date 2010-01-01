La-Z-Boy, Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), like any other company, has also experienced tough times and had to contract to cope with its listless and torpid operations. But over the past decade, its gradual improvement started and became more apparent in recent years, given its strong financial position with increased revenues, income, and cash inflows. It may still have to work harder though to stabilize its operations and financials to ensure growth and sustainability. Likewise, dividends and stock price eventually followed and grew along with the company’s solid and intact fundamentals. Although the pandemic spoiled its blossoming performance, its potential to bounce back remains high and visible.

Company Financials

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

As part of the S&P 600 Component, La-Z-Boy has always been one of the key companies in the furniture industry. It has been operating in three separate segments or business units namely The Upholstery Group, The Casegoods Group, and The Retail Group although they have similar niches. A few decades after its foundation, it continued to flourish until it decided to acquire LADD-Lea, American Drew, and Daystorm, all originally from Sperry & Hutchinson. At the start of the 21st century, it generated $2 billion in revenues and became one of the two largest and most popular furniture makers.

However, the competition with the businesses in China tightened in the mid-2000s and La-Z-Boy was not spared from the unfavorable impact on the furniture makers. It started to sell LADD divisions and its chairman later admitted that the deal was the biggest mistake he has ever made in the furniture industry. The effect lingered as the contraction of the operations continued for several years. In 2010-2012, the contraction remained visible as both the operating revenue and operating costs decreased from $1.17 billion to $800 million, but recovery was gradually observed.

But in 2013-2015, it has started to bounce back with acquisitions and store openings which drove revenues and costs upwards from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion and $840 million to $900 million, respectively. This was verified as gross profit grew again from $ 430 million to $510 million and gross profit margin soared to 35%. For the next four years, recovery was completed and growth sped up as revenues, and gross profit and gross profit margin soared relentlessly. In FY 2019, its expansion continued as revenues and costs amounted to $1.74 billion and $1.04 billion, respectively, while ensuring its efficiency as gross profit reached 40%.

Meanwhile, the pandemic disrupted its operations in 4Q of FY 2020 and heavily affected its core operations. It can be proven that it was the sole or primary cause as the lively operations were observed in the first three quarters of the FY. It would have been higher if not for the panic and restrictions. Nevertheless, the contraction in 4Q was done immediately so it was able to minimize the impact and maintain efficiency to cope with it as the revenues remained high at $1.7 billion while gross profit and gross profit margin continued to increase.

In 1Q 2021, the effect was still evident as the company limited its operations after its temporary shut down as revenues remained low at $284 million. But in 2Q and 3Q, the easing of the restrictions, its adjustments, and its Seattle-Market acquisition sped up its recovery as both revenues reached $468 million and $470 million, respectively. Although the accumulated value of $1.24 billion for the quarters remained lower than the comparative time series, it remained manageable and showed the company’s resilience. In 4Q, recovery may become more visible and it may bounce back for the next FYs as the vaccination and the reopening of the economy continues.

Taken from Macrotrends

Taken from Macrotrends

Taken from Macrotrends

Net Income

Net income was not as stable as the gross profit, especially in 2010-2013 due to changes in the operating expenses and non-core transactions. But its generally upward pattern has been visible and become more consistent since 2014. With this, one can prove the continuous recovery and the comeback of the company as the overall viability grew as the expansion continued. It has decreased in 2018-2019 from $81 million to $70 million but bounced back in 2020 at $79 million despite the impact of the pandemic in revenues.

This was in line with the continuous increase in the gross profit and gross profit margin, so the effort to maintain the consistency between the core and non-core transactions was not futile. In FY 2021, the accumulated net income for the three quarters reached $65 million which showed the company’s recovery and resilience amidst a more challenging environment. The maintained revenue and income should not raise questions due to the company’s capacity to adapt to the situation especially at the height of quarantine measures, as well as its popularity in the industry.

Also, when people are forced to stay home, some spent time redecorating the interiors or changing furniture while the others were in the work-from-home setup, and La-Z-Boy’s chairs and recliners were among the favorites. With the continuous reopening of the economy, the operating capacity of most companies and the purchasing power of consumers increase. This may drive the upward movement of revenues and income in 4Q and for the next FY, not to mention that many companies plan to have a hybrid work setup even after the vaccination and things get better.

Taken from Macrotrends

Taken from Macrotrends

Liquidity and Growth

Over the past decade, the increase in current assets, particularly cash and inventory, when the company started its recovery after its contraction. Cash, as the main component, more than doubled which agrees with the increased revenues and income while its borrowings were reduced and kept below $1 million. Inventories also increased as the company continued to expand through company and store acquisition and openings and increased operating capacity.

From 2010-2019, the Current Ratio did not drop below 2 which means that the current assets were as twice as much as the current liabilities. And even if the company would only focus on liquid assets to cover its current obligations by disregarding inventories, it would remain capable to do so. With that, one may see that as the company completed its recovery and started to bounced back, it expanded while remaining efficient to maintain profitable operations and a good financial position.

In FY 2020, the company remained liquid with a Current Ratio of 1.79 and a Quick Ratio of 1.24. This was primarily driven by the drastic increase in short-term borrowings to $140 million due to its continuous expansion, acquisition of Seattle Market furniture galleries stores, and increase in its liquidity despite its temporary shutdown at the height of the pandemic. Likewise, its Free Cash Flow ("FCF") suggests the company's adequate capacity to speed up its recovery after its contraction, sustain its expansion and growth, and cover its obligations.

Its net income and Capital Expenditure ("CapEx") remained increasing while its non-cash adjustments and working capital have been relatively stable which also suggest that the company continued to grow as it expanded while stabilizing its financial position. That alone may explain how the company was able to resume its dividend payment and sustain dividend growth.

Meanwhile, as the company continued with its recovery and expansion after all the challenges it has been through, growth has become apparent as the Return on Asset ("ROA") exceeded 5%. It has moved in a generally upward pattern in 2010-2017 which shows that the company has been optimizing its resources to expand its operations with its continuous acquisitions and store openings, increase its viability, and speed up growth.

It has slowed down in 2018 and 2019 although it remained ideal at 9% and 7% which can show that the company continued to optimize its operations and viability continued to increase along with the assets although not as much as before. In FY 2020, it decreased further to 6% although it remained ideal and reasonable as the company increased its borrowings to keep up with its operations as it temporarily shut down during the latter part of 4Q 2020.

The Return on Equity ("ROE") followed the movement of ROA with a reasonable gap which showed that as the company expanded, its financial leverage was composed mostly of equity. Also, at the height of its expansion, ROE exceeded 10% which was ideal and near the average of the S&P 500. In FY 2020, unlike ROA, ROE increased due to the lower increase in equity as the company increased its borrowings. Nevertheless, it is apparent that the company continues to sustain its growth although we may assess it better once the pandemic becomes more manageable and the economy reopens.

Taken from Macrotrends

Taken from Macrotrends

Taken from Macrotrends

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

In 2010-2012, as the company focused on its contraction and recovery, dividends were reduced and cut to $0. But as the operations improved with a more visible growth and stable financials, dividend payments resumed in 2013 at $0.08 per share. Since then, payments have continued and growth became more consistent and substantial in 2014-2020 from $0.20 to $0.54 per share. Note that the annualized payments in this analysis were in line with the actual fiscal year of the company.

In 1Q 2021, although it was a bit disappointing to see dividends dropped to $0.07 per share, it may still be justified as net income also dropped and borrowings substantially increased when the company temporarily shut down. Nevertheless, it went up again in 2Q and 3Q with an accumulated value of $0.36 per share for the three quarters. This gives hope that the annualized dividends will not be cut as recovery was already observed although it still depends on 4Q net income. Nevertheless, given the recovery of the company and its continued expansion, dividends payments will continue but growth may not be guaranteed at the end of this FY although it may bounce back for the next FYs.

Taken from Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

The pattern of LZB is one of the perfect examples wherein the stock price follows the trend of the company's fundamentals. After the stock price slumped as La-Z-Boy faced tough times, it immediately followed its financial growth as it continued to recover and expand. The increase in the stock price continued and became more apparent in recent years as it sustained the growth in the operations. In 2019, at about $35-$37, the company set its all-time highs before gradually decreasing to $30-$31 and eventually dropping to $17.04 as the pandemic disrupted the stock market.

But after a few months, as the company started to recover, the stock price followed and the bullish pattern became more visible. Currently, it is set at $45.49, and despite the potential overvaluation as shown by the PE Ratio, the PB Ratio, and the PEG Ratio, the upward momentum persists. Also, the Dividend Discount Model, does not adhere to the previously mentioned models as the derived value of $50.37 conveys otherwise and that the stock price must continue to increase. Nevertheless, it may appear tricky as the contradiction between the four models and the upward pattern continue. The question lies in the investors whether they perceive the price as expensive or not.

Potential Growth Catalysts

The Reopening of the Economy

The continuous reopening of the economy is a growth catalyst of many companies for the simplest reason that it increases economic activities, speeds up their reopening, increases employment and purchasing power of many consumers. The same goes for La-Z-Boy as it remains one of the favorites in the furniture industry as remote working or work-from-home setup becomes more popular. Its courches, chairs, tables, and recliners became the key growth drivers. And while many spent time fixing their furniture or buying new ones to ease their stress and boredom, La-Z-Boy became a perfect fit, especially its home furnishing products.

With the increased vaccination and expected reopening of the economy this year, things may not eventually go back to normal and many companies ought to maintain their work-from-home setup or have a hybrid or flexible setup. Also, the supply chain of the company that was heavily affected during the three quarters may improve in 4Q and for the next FYs with increased demand for its products as purchasing power may increase as well. With that, both the demand and the operating capacity of the company may increase.

Conclusion

La-Z-Boy has proven its resilience with its recovery in 2010-2012 and in the time of the pandemic. Although its impressive growth slowed down due to a disruptive and more challenging environment, the company continued to generate high revenues and improve its efficiency to sustain its viability and cash inflows. Meanwhile, its financial position remains strong despite the substantial increase in borrowings. It remains a good investment for long-term investors, especially those who are after dividends and security as the company remains an industry favorite and continues to exude growth potential although it may be assessed better once the actual operations go back to normal. It remains liquid and adequate to sustain its expansion although it may have to be more prudent as growth starts to slow down. Meanwhile, for the traders, at $45.49, the stock price may appear expensive as the price ratios suggest overvaluation, but given La-Z-Boy, Incorporated's financial and dividend growth potential, it is ideal for a long position.