The recent rotation out of the NASDAQ, tech and growth names, ‘meme stocks’ and what I would call equities further along the risk curve in general has roiled the market in March, before these types of equities recovered somewhat over the last several trading sessions. Even given this past week’s recovery, it seems that we are in the midst of a more ‘risk off’ environment than we have been in since last summer. SPACs did not escape the pain of this selloff, with many SPACs trading lower and many post-deal SPAC names such as Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and XL Fleet (XL) trading sharply lower.

On Friday, March 5th’s Real Vision Daily Briefing, Real Vision’s editor Jack Farley pointed out that of the 282 SPACs that have gone public over the past 2 years (since March 5th of 2019), 36 were trading at less than the $10 offering price 3 months ago, and on the day the show was filmed, that number had nearly doubled to 64, which is a troubling trend indeed. While this does not mean that the SPAC ‘party’ is over as some cynics have gleefully indicated, it does remind investors that it is as important now as ever to make sure that they are investing in the highest-quality SPACs.

The newly public Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SRNGU) (SRNG) appears to be one of these best-in-breed SPACs. As Seeking Alpha’s Chris DeMuth Jr. has outlined, it is best to own SPACs with experienced sponsors who have engaged in successful deals before, and Soaring Eagle certainly checks that box. Not only has Soaring Eagle’s management team consummated successful deals in the past, they are the team behind arguably the most successful SPAC deal to date, online sportsbook and daily fantasy sports pioneer DraftKings (DKNG).

In 2019, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. generated aggregate proceeds of $400,000,000 and one year later, they completed an initial business combination with DraftKings in a deal valuing the company at $2.7 billion. Boasting a market cap of over $28 billion at the time of writing, the Diamond Eagle team clearly found good value for shareholders, and was opportunistic in combining with DraftKings during a turbulent period where the short-term future of many professional sporting leagues was cloudy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the recent decline that shares of Virgin Galactic have endured, DraftKings now takes the mantle of the most successful and highest-profile de-SPACed company on the market. DraftKings has even held up exceptionally well during the recent tech/growth selloff. Trading at around $70 a share at the time of writing, the price of DraftKings shares represents a gain of about 700% since last April when the merger between Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and DraftKings was announced.

Not only did the Soaring Eagle team deliver investors a great return on Diamond Eagle/DraftKings, they are also responsible for another one of the top SPAC deals to emerge from the current wave of SPACs. The team’s sequel to Diamond Eagle, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. generated aggregate proceeds of $690,000,000 and completed its initial business combination with online gaming company Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) for an aggregate purchase price of $3.5 billion in December 2020. The deal was well-received by the market, with shares trading as high as $46 as recently as a month ago before descending back to approximately $24 due to the broader tech selloff and a March 8th short report from Wolfpack Research, before rebounding back to $30 at the time of writing.

As investors can see from the DraftKings and Skillz deals, the Soaring Eagle team clearly knows how to find value in the world of online gaming and online gambling. In addition to the aforementioned SPACs, Soaring Eagle Chairman and CEO Harry E. Sloan was previously the CEO and Chairman of entertainment giant MGM Inc. from 2005 to 2009. Soaring Eagle's board is heavily stocked with directors with experience in the entertainment space. Interestingly, another board member, Joshua Kazam, has significant experience in the biotech space, serving as a co-founder and director to both Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Kite Pharma, Inc. which was acquired by Gilead (GILD) for a substantial premium in 2017.

On the negative side, this is the same team behind an earlier SPAC, Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., which merged with a company that became Target Hospitality (TH). Target Hospitality shares now change hands at $1.89, representing a loss of over 80% for investors in the original Platinum Eagle SPAC. The management team previously also sponsored a 2013 SPAC that acquired the ADS shares of Indian direct-to-home pay TV service Videocon2dH in 2015 that was a largely lackluster deal and a 2011 SPAC that rolled multiple companies into Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) which ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

However, another SPAC that this team was involved in, Double Eagle Acquisition Corp., was more successful than the aforementioned deals. This SPAC went public in September of 2015, generated aggregate proceeds of $500 million and completed its initial business combination with Williams Scotsman International in November of 2017. The new company subsequently merged with Mobile Mini Inc., and changed its name to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC).

While not as celebrated as DraftKings or Skillz, The portable storage solutions company has been a solid performer for shareholders, trading as high as about $19 in February 2020 for an almost 90% return for early investors, before sinking to a low of $7.45 during March 2020’s pandemic-related selloff. Since that low point, shares have nearly quadrupled, hitting a high of $28.71 before settling around $27.74 at the time of writing.

While the earlier SPACs, with the exception of WSC, were not particularly good investments, the team’s more recent track record over its past two SPACs has been exceptional and the broader market is now more open to SPACs than it was during the 2011-2015 timeframe. It would be difficult to find a team with two business combinations better than DraftKings and Skillz have been thus far. In its prospectus, Soaring Eagle does not give much in the way of specifics on what types of businesses or industries it will seek a target in aside from boilerplate language about seeking a target in a high-growth industry and market and one that can “benefit from” the management team’s experience. However, given its recent successes with DraftKings and Skillz it stands to reason that they would try to go back to the well in this sector.

Another criteria for selecting top SPACs is the amount of money they were able to raise, and at $1.5 billion Soaring Eagle is one of the largest SPACs. This size aspect should be fairly self-explanatory - if there isn't much demand or interest during the fundraising stage, there probably isn't going to be much demand or interest from investors in the public market. It also gives the SPAC a greater ability to hunt down a larger and more well-known target than a SPAC with only a few hundred million dollars at its disposal. As DeMuth has stated in his piece It Pays to be a SPAC Winner, SPAC size is important because the biggest and best SPACs enjoy many advantages -

"...underwriters are meaningfully incented to aid them in lining up high-quality deals. Their fame opens doors. When they launched, there was wall-to-wall coverage on Bloomberg (itself a potential SPAC target) and CNBC. All that is free/earned media that doesn’t cost sponsors a penny but catches the attention of potential targets. In the SPAC world, the bigger you are, the harder targets fall for you."

One additional negative to consider is that only including ⅕ of a warrant (SRNGW) seems a bit stingy, but that seems to be the trend taking hold with larger and more well-known SPACs.

Given some of the previous lackluster (or worse) business combinations, the ⅕ of a warrant, and what I would call a lower appetite for SPACs and more speculative names in general than we had several months ago, there are obviously some reasons to proceed cautiously. That being said, I give greater weight to the success of the last two business combinations, DraftKings and Skillz, than to the earlier deals - investors would be hard-pressed to find a team with two better business combinations under its belt than DraftKings and Skillz.

At $10.49 at the time of writing, Soaring Eagle units are trading at less than a 5% premium to redemption value, which seems like an outlier for such an experienced and well-known sponsor. For example various Social Capital SPACs have been trading at over 40% above redemption value before there was even any hint of a deal, and SPACs from sponsors like Dragoneer, Ajax and others have all traded at much higher premiums before any announcement.

This is probably largely a function of the aforementioned ‘risk-off’ mentality that has clouded the market and seems to present a decent buying opportunity for potential investors. This small premium to redemption value, the recent track record of the sponsors and the large war chest that can be utilized to make a high-profile business combination all make Soaring Eagle a worthwhile addition to a SPAC portfolio.