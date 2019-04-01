Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) delivered a monster quarter, one in our view, that won't be repeated. Ares remains a good investment. Front yards are for show. Backyards reflect truer culture. So let's unlatch that back gate and go look. Whoops, almost forgot. Let's admire the front yard first.

The Massive Quarter

Ares reported net assets (NAVI) of 16.97 up 9% above the March low. NAVII (core earnings) jumped to $0.54 up $0.15 from the 3rd quarter and a record.

The company added, "Our fourth quarter results were driven by the largest new commitment volumes we have made in any quarter of our 16 year history. This significant origination activity partially reflects the growing scale of our direct sourcing platform, which includes the expansion of origination and other credit-oriented strategies across the Ares platform." The 2020 core earnings for the year of $1.74 exceeded the dividend payment of $1.60. Even during a period of significant economic weakness, it still collected on 99% of its expected interest. Impressive! The investment grade rating improved to 3.0 in line with the past. Excess liquidity jumped to $2.6 billion leaving room for continued growth.

The following table shows how quickly Ares recovered from the devastating March quarter. We included the two key performance indicators NAVII, asset value, and NAVII, core earnings.

Key Performance 4th Q 19 1st Q 20 2nd Q 20 3rd Q 20 4th Q 20 NAVI $17.32 $15.58 $15.83 $16.48 $16.97 NAVII $0.45 $0.41 $0.39 $0.39 $0.54*

* Record for a quarter.

With the record core earnings and other progress, the front grass was cut with a reel mower and trimmed. It's all newly painted and beautifully landscaped. The feel is great!

From the Backyard

So let's head around back and peek. Our look includes several parameters including changes in 1st and 2nd lien percentages, changes in leverage, largest holdings and a review of other effects.

The following chart begins the dig into changes for 1st and 2nd lien percentages. The first is from 1st quarter 2019 slides. Ares presented the second slide at the February conference.

In both reports, 1st lien percentages hover about 45% with 2nd liens hovering about 30%. The company isn't pushing itself toward less risk by upgrading more investments into 1st liens.

During the September quarterly report, the company reminded investors that its targeted leverage ratio had been increased a few years ago. "The increase in our net asset value was primarily driven by the net unrealized gains that we recognized in the third quarter of 2020 that I mentioned earlier. As of September 30, our debt to equity ratio net of available cash of $213 million was 1.07x which remains right in the midpoint of our stated target leverage range of 0.9x to 1.25x and as essentially unchanged from 1.08x at June 30."

The following two tables reflect this change.

Between the 4th quarter of 18 and last quarter, Ares significantly increased its leverage heading from the 0.70s to the 1.10s. It added risk with this change.

The next table helps explain why.

Yields 4th 18 4th 19 4th 20 WA 10.2% 8.6% 8%

Similar to other BDCs, Ares's average return is bleeding. In order to maintain profitability, Ares and other DBCs have been forced to lift leverage.

Next a look at diversity or size of individual assets is critical to help understand risk. The two slides shown next, from last quarter, illustrates the diversified strengths of the company.

The largest investment is less than 3% while its exposure to cyclicals like energy and food and beverage is in total less than 5%. Ares even with its size manages to continue its highly diversified stance. This factor hasn't changed.

Finally, we analyzed assets purchased vs. sold during the last year. This snapshot helps investors understand how the leverage increased. With the March quarter crash in equity values, changes in leverage could be from either the asset value crash or from purchases. This table created from the slides presented at the February conference, helps investors see clearer through a backdoor window what the company is doing on leverage.

Asset Changes * 4th 19 1st 20 2nd 20 3rd 20 4th 20 1st 21 Net Purchased $1600 $1300 $900 $700 $3900 $400 Sold $1200 $1000 $1500 $400 $3000 $1100 Net Difference $400 $300 -$600 $300 $900 -$700 $600

* Rounded

Through the 4th quarter of last year, Ares increased its leverage through asset purchase up over $1.3 billion creating a value of 1.17 at the very high end of its target. $1.3 billion represents close to 10% of the company's value. But, with the large sales and smaller buying, the company seems poised to purposely lower its leverage during the March quarter. This also decreases earnings.

In summary, the company has increased its risk in order to maintain investor returns. But it still observes its time-honored practice to maintain diversity and refrain from the cyclical type investments.

Is a Dividend Increase Coming?

With Ares reporting record earnings per share, any prudent evaluation must include a discussion on dividend increases. Its past history shows a practice of withholding earnings thus saving for a rainy day. The chart below leaves no doubt.

But BDCs must pay out at least 90% of its NAVII or pay tax. For a very long time, the dividend remained stable at $0.40. Last year, Ares made $1.86 or 85% of its earnings. This year, it generated $1.74 or 92%.

The real question is how sustainable is $0.54. From the call, we noticed, "Our fourth quarter core earnings of $0.54 were driven by strong recurring interest in dividend income and a larger than usual level of capital structure and service fees of $93 million from new origination and capital markets activities." During more normal periods, capital and structure fees seemed to range between $30-$40 million. This higher than normal return for December might be $50 million higher than normal or $50/$440 11%.

This creates a long-term deficit of at least $0.05 that might be expected from this source. It's also clear that Ares is lowering leverage, which lowers earnings. At a leverage of 1.07, the company showed earnings of $0.40 with earnings of $0.50 minus the one-time high capital fees, earnings at middle ground leverage will range between those two numbers. Our sense is that it will reach toward the middle or slightly higher in an improving economy. We believe it will $0.45 or greater at leverages near 1.10. Ares isn't required to increase the dividend, but is close. We suspect that the company will return to the practice of issuing special dividends likely between 2-4 cents.

The Summary

Ares is increasing risk by increasing leverage without reducing the percentage of 2nd mortgages. Kipp DeVeer, Chief Executive Officer, stated during the conference, "So I mean, it's actually right in line with the range that we've communicated in the past. We typically feel pretty comfortable running somewhere between 1 and 1.25 times." The look from the backyard isn't dressed with the same care as the front. Driven from higher than normal leverage and a one-time windfall, future earnings are more likely to be in the $0.45 range.

Even these results speak nicely about Ares's progress. But, we can't forget that risk is being purposely increased. We own a lot of shares of Ares. We don't plan to add. In our view, any sizable dividend increase isn't likely. Always look in the backyard and through the back door. It is generally less glamourous than the front, but in the case for Ares, it still looks rather pleasant for investors.