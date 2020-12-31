We would like to initiate our coverage of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG), which is one of the largest emerging-market related ETFs available to retail investors. Worldwide media has been reporting news of what kind of a devastating impact had a COVID-19 pandemic in global economies over the last year, but nevertheless, this ETF has still managed to finish the year 2020 with a total return of 18.18%. It pays a semi-annual dividend and shareholders have been able to capture an annual dividend of $1.16 per share in 2020.

In our article, we will primarily focus on the macroeconomic growth of emerging market economies in 2020. We will tackle the challenges of smaller emerging-market economies like Brazil or South Africa that have been facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic and their ability to vaccinate the local population as quickly as possible. Furthermore, we believe that even larger discrepancies might occur between the largest developed and smaller emerging market economies due to the ability to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccine to the local population.

Looking from the perspective of financial markets, we remain concerned over elevated valuations of key IT and e-commerce stocks in the ASEAN region. In addition, we believe that a portfolio structure of this ETF might position retail investors to look for entry points or even short-term trading opportunities in the case of the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic in the smaller emerging-market economies.

Macroeconomic Overview and Vaccine Rollout Plans

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a unique global event, which has tested the responsiveness and resiliency to the unexpected health crisis of almost every country on our planet. Developed economies like the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have used strict containment measures to limit social interaction in our work and private environments. Therefore governments have been forced to use fiscal stimulus packages to protect the most vulnerable population. Unfortunately, some people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 related containment restrictions, while the lives of others might have been negatively impacted by the very severe form of the COVID-19 disease progression.

One noticeable example has been China, which is classified as an emerging-market economy and has used draconian measures for a month during the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 in December 2019. Afterward, it has been able to maintain normal economic activity and mild containment, leading to a GDP growth of 2.3% in 2020. On the other hand, some other emerging-market economies like Brazil or South Africa have not been able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic so well. In our view, government authorities have been downplaying the importance of strict social distancing measures to contain the spread of disease, which has led to a rapid spread of the virus among the population and to very dangerous virus mutations called these days Brasilian and South African variants.

(Source: OECD)

According to the figure above, both previously mentioned emerging-market countries Brazil and South Africa have achieved real GDP growth of -7.2% and -4.4%, respectively. On the other hand, developed economies like the United States or the United Kingdom have achieved GDP growth in 2020 of -3.5% and -9.9%, respectively.

In general, developed economies like the United States that have a high share of IT services of their GDP composition are not that significantly reliant on economic services that require direct social interactions like leisure, tourism, or manufacturing. Therefore OECD economists anticipate that they should be able to return to their pre-pandemic economic activity in the next 12 - 18 months. In contrast, emerging market economies like Brazil or South Africa are heavily dependent upon their traditional manufacturing industries like commodities mining and production, auto assembly, or chemical production.

In addition, they have not reached the digitization rate similar to Japan, Taiwan, or the United States. Therefore, they will have a more difficult task to return their economic activities back to pre-pandemic levels, especially if their slower-than-expected vaccine rollout progress fails to contain the rapid spread of new COVID-19 variants. Nonetheless, OECD economists anticipate that global economic growth should still be robust in 2021.

“Global GDP growth is now projected to be 5.6% this year, an upward revision of more than 1 percentage point from the December OECD Economic Outlook. World output is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021 but much will depend on the race between vaccines and emerging variants of the virus.” (Source: OECD)

When it comes down to vaccine rollout plans, we can clearly anticipate a huge difference between the largest developed economies like the US and smaller emerging-market economies like Argentina or South Africa.

(Source: OECD)

According to the figure above, developed countries like Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and the U.S. have 2 or more available vaccines per capita assuming two vaccine doses. On the other hand, emerging-market economies which are highlighted by yellow have one or less than one. It doesn’t come as a surprise, as the U.S. pharmaceutical companies - Johnson& Johnson(JNJ), Pfizer(PFE), and Moderna (MRNA) with the collaboration of some other foreign partners have already released vaccines for the COVID-19.

In our view, they will most likely prioritize President’s Biden ambitious plan to vaccinate the majority of Americans by this summer over the interests of other foreign states. On the other hand, smaller countries like South Africa perhaps do not have enough financial or even R&D-related resources to develop their own COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, they will be heavily dependent upon importing vaccines from countries like the U.S., U.K., China, or Russia.

We would like to be as neutral as possible, but some health experts are concerned about the efficacy of the Russian vaccine, while some European countries have already raised concerns about the safety profile of AstraZeneca's (AZN) vaccine. In addition, the European Union has been facing challenges with the supply of Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as the company fails to meet requirements from national health organizations of local states.

“AstraZeneca has revised its estimate for delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe in the first quarter and the news isn’t good. After originally agreeing to supply 90 million vaccine doses in the first quarter, the company on Friday said only 30 million will be possible.” (Source: FiercePharma)

Consequently, a country like South Africa will most likely become dependent upon the vaccines available from U.S. pharmaceutical companies, which will most likely prioritize mass vaccine rollout plans in the U.S. On the other hand, if South Africa has to use vaccines from China, Russia, or the European Union they might turn out to be less effective than expected to contain the continuous mutations of the COVID-19. In fact, South Africa has already discontinued its use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as it doesn’t work well against the South African variant.

In the worst-case scenario, the economy might face continuous containment measures and countrywide restrictions, which could have a devastating impact on the important commodity production, mining, and other traditional industries which require physical contact. In our view, we expect a similar type of problem not only for South Africa but also for all the other smaller emerging market economies, which rely on traditional industries and are not advanced digital economies like Singapore or Taiwan. Furthermore, we see that as the key imminent risk, which could not only lag the relative macroeconomic growth and stock market performance to the developed economies but also lead to a wide divergence among emerging-market economies themselves.

Therefore our readers should be very careful about what kind of emerging-market ETFs they choose because some might have very large exposure to China, India, or Russia, which should be able to rapidly deploy mass vaccination plans. On the other hand, other ETFs might have larger exposure to smaller countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Argentina, or South Africa, which will most likely face difficulties over their vaccine rollout plans.

Now we would like to compare the stock market performance of all previously mentioned countries by selecting the following iShares related ETFs (BLK): iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA), iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU), iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT).

According to the figure above, ITOT was the strongest outperformer over the last year, but with a slightly lower margin of only 5% compared to EZA than we would have initially expected. It seems like the financial markets have been ignoring the rapid spread and continuous mutations of the South African coronavirus variant throughout the local economy over the last couple of months.

In general, we are all well familiar with how a quick implementation of digitization in every aspect of our daily lives has become the most important thing to offset the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surprisingly, the IT sector accounts for only 10% of total U.S. GDP based on data in 2018, but the largest tech mega-caps like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT) make up slightly less than 20% of the total weight in the S&P 500 index.

In our view, that has been the biggest contributor to the relative outperformance of ITOT compared to emerging market ETFs like Brazil (EWZ) (+2400 bps margin) and China (MCHI) (+1200 bps margin). Nonetheless, the Chinese stock market has performed quite well in 2020 as the key stock market indexes - CSI 300 and Shanghai Component have finished the year +27.21% and +38.73%, respectively.

They were primarily supported by the following factors: (1) quick response of Chinese authorities to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, (2) favorable monetary policy with low historical interest rates and fiscal stimulus packages to deal with the pandemic, and (3) surge of retail investors who became interested in the local stock market amid social distancing restrictions. Some analysts are concerned that Chinese stocks are heading into a difficult period to continue with excellent performance in 2021, as some industries like electric vehicles and IT are trading now at quite elevated valuations.

“We believe that recovery trends supported by ongoing global stimulus, vaccine rollouts, plus reform-led growth (with the new five-year plan), make the top-down outlook for China as good as ever. However, elevated liquidity support has driven valuations in certain pockets of the market to extreme levels.” (Source: GAM Investments)

Therefore we would like to warn our readers who are interested in purchasing shares of this ETF, to closely monitor all of the developments in the Chinese stock market. Particularly, all of the latest news regarding the largest Chinese tech stocks including Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). In the case of a sudden global market sell-off due to the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, like was the case a year ago, particular stocks might face 20% or even 30% market value loss within a week or two.

Portfolio Construction

(Source: iShares)

According to the figure above, we can see that all of the previously mentioned companies are also listed in the top 10 holdings. In fact, the top 5 holdings including Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Tencent, Alibaba, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and Meituan make up 21.5% of total holdings. On the other hand, the remaining 5 holdings on the top 10 list make up barely 4.6% of total holdings. Given the pandemic environment, we like the fact that this ETF has such high tilted exposure towards the largest IT and e-commerce related stocks in the ASEAN region. (Source: iShares)

According to the figure above, IT and Consumer Discretionary sectors make up 37.9% of total weight. On the other hand, some more traditional industries including Industrials, Energy, or Materials which have been facing challenges due to social distancing rules make up 18.3% of total weight. These sectors should contribute to the overall market performance of IEMG once the pandemic is over and global economic growth and manufacturing activities return back to pre-pandemic levels.

Nonetheless, we feel confident that this ETF has such a high exposure towards so-called "pandemic-winners" related stocks coming from the IT and e-commerce industry, as we believe that digitization will persist even after the end-of-the pandemic. In our view, the biggest concern arises from the hefty valuations of particular stocks. We believe that a continued short-term market correction with increased volatility creates a reasonable risk over the next couple of months.

In fact, shares of Meituan, JD.com, and Taiwan Semiconductor have more than doubled since the global market sell-off in March 2020. That certainly raises a big flag when the stock price of one of the largest global semiconductor companies like TSM with a market cap of $565 billion has increased by a whopping 126.5% within a year. One can argue that it is because of the huge investor hype toward electric vehicle stocks, which should accelerate demand for semiconductor products over the long run. Another factor is a sharp recovery of major global companies over the last year, as some of them have experienced more than 20% market valuation losses within a couple of weeks in March 2020. Nonetheless, Wall Street analysts remain optimistic over the future performance of TSM, BABA, and JD as their shares are also listed on NYSE.

In fact, they anticipate for all three companies an upside potential over the next 12 months of more than 15%.

In addition, we have raised concerns over the potential discrepancies between developed economies who will have access to COVID-19 vaccines, emerging-market economies who are also able to produce vaccines on their own like China, Russia, and India, and some smaller emerging-market economies which will rely on importing those vaccines like South Africa or Argentina.

(Source: iShares)

According to the figure above, we feel confident that this ETF has almost 64% exposure towards three very advanced economies: China, Taiwan, and South Korea. For instance, smaller emerging markets like Brazil, South Africa, or Indonesia have an individual weight of less than 5%. In our view, that positions short-term traders who like to read past the news headlines to look for some trading opportunities in the case of the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic in countries like South Africa, Brazil, or any other smaller emerging-market economy.

Investors may become concerned over the overall macroeconomic outlook of emerging-market economies over weaker-than-expected vaccine rollout initiatives and decide to sell related ETFs and major holdings on the market. However, we believe that we should not put in the same basket smaller emerging-market countries and countries like China, Taiwan, or South Korea that make more than 60% of total holdings in this ETF.

They should be able to cope well with mass vaccination plans compared to countries like Brazil or South Africa, which have been facing an increased rate of infections due to COVID-19 mutations and are dependant upon other countries for vaccines.

Conclusion

We would like to assign a NEUTRAL outlook for this ETF, solely because of the strong stock market performance of so-called "pandemic winners" in the ASEAN region, which make up an important share of MSCI emerging market-related indexes. Overall, we are not skeptical about the long-term macroeconomic growth of emerging market economies and operational performance of the largest IT and e-commerce stocks in ASEAN economies.

However, we would prefer to see a continued technical correction of previously mentioned stocks, which have been negatively impacted on the NYSE over the last couple of weeks. At this point in time, we still believe that there is still a large discrepancy between so-called "pandemic-winners" coming from IT and e-commerce industries and the real economy, and a particular gap should return closer to the pre-pandemic level.

In the case of emerging market economies, we see the biggest risk in vaccine rollout plans for smaller economies, which could further jeopardize the economic rebound and full re-opening of local economies. That is also one of the reasons why we would like to remain cautious at this point in time and wait for the success of mass vaccinations in almost every country on our planet and the final end of the COVID-19 pandemic.