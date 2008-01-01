Latin American stocks remain exceptionally cheap relative to the rest of the world, having largely failed to join in with the global recovery. The iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) remains far below its 2020 highs while the major emerging and developed market ETFs (EEM and URTH) trade well above these levels. This reflects a combination of equity market undervaluation and currency undervaluation. We expect the iShares Latin America 40 ETF to benefit as investors look to take advantage of the region's valuation gap and earnings recover strongly thanks to increasingly favourable global commodity prices. Brazilian stocks make up around 60% of the index and we expect a recovery in the oversold real to be the main driver of gains.

Performance of iShares Latin America, EM, and World Indices

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation Discount At Multi-Year Highs

There is a clear valuation discount observable across Latin American stocks as the chart below shows. In terms of Enterprize Value to forward EBITDA, ILF is trading at roughly half of the average of the emerging and developed market benchmarks. The 6.5x is closer to its 2008 low than its 2008 and 2015 highs and almost half of its peers. In part, this reflects the composition of the Latin America index, which has a much lower weighting of growth stocks relative to value stocks. Technology makes up just 6% of ILF while Financials make up 31%, which compares with 21% and 18% for the EM benchmark.

EV/EBITDA Ratio of Latin America, EM, and DM Benchmarks

Source: Bloomberg

Latin American Currencies Are Also Deeply Undervalued

The main reason for ILF's relative underperformance over the recent years, however, has been the depreciation of Latin American exchange rates, in particular the Brazilian real. Brazilian stocks make up roughly 60% of ILF and their 32% decline since the 2020 peak has been driven almost entirely by weakness in the currency.

EWZ Brazil ETF, Brazilian Real, and Brazilian Bovespa Rebased to 2000 Peak

Source: Bloomberg

This decline has occurred even as Emerging Market currencies have generally performed ok. As a result, Brazil's real effective exchange rate is now the cheapest on record relative to the EM average. As we noted last month in 'EWZ: Currency Gains Suggest Further Upside,' mean reversion in the real would provide strong support to Brazilian stocks. Since then the currency has continued to weaken yet with bond yield spreads moving even further in favour of Brazil, the outlook is increasingly positive for the real.

Brazil Real Effective Exchange Rate Vs. EM Average

Source: Bloomberg, JPMorgan

Commodity Price Boom Should Lift Earnings

Latin American economies are undergoing an incredibly favourable commodity price boom. Brazil, Chile and Peru are all boasting record high terms of trade indices, meaning that since then export prices have never been this high relative to import prices. There has historically been a strong tendency for Latin stocks to follow in line with terms of trade as resource companies benefit directly and the economy as a whole benefits from the greater availability of dollars. The recent weakness in Latin stocks in the face of surging metals prices suggests a period of catch-up is likely as earnings recover.

Brazil, Chile, And Peru Terms Of Trade Indices

Source: Bloomberg, Citi

ILF Offers Some Diversification Compared To EWZ

While the potential upside for the Brazilian real is the main reason for owning ILF, the ETF offers some degree of diversification compared with buying EWZ. Mexican stocks make up 20% of ILF while Chile Peru and Colombia make up the rest. As Brazilian stocks tend to be more volatile than the rest of the region, ILF also has a lower level of volatility compared with EWZ. Finally, the ILF ETF has an expense ratio of 0.48% which is lower than EWZ's 0.58%. It also has a higher yield of 2.08% compared with 1.98% for EWZ.